Bumgarner pitched 11 seasons for the Giants, but knew his time likely had ended. He bid farewell along with retiring manager Bruce Bochy on the season’s final day.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the 2014 World Series MVP still needed to pass a physical to complete the contract.

Longtime Giants ace Madison Bumgarner has reached agreement with the Arizona Diamondbacks on an $85 million, five-year contract that ends his run of success in San Francisco, a person with direct knowledge of the deal told the Associated Press on Sunday.

The Giants said during the winter meetings last week in San Diego they had remained in contact with representatives for the 30-year-old Bumgarner, who helped them win World Series titles in 2010, 2012, and 2014.

Advertisement

Bumgarner went 9-9 with a career-high 3.90 ERA last season. He also matched his career high with the 34 starts, moving past two frustrating, injury-shortened seasons.

The lefty has been especially valuable in postseason play — he is 4-0 with a memorable Game 7 save and an 0.25 ERA in World Series play, and has pitched two shutouts in NL wild-card games.

This marks the second time in four years the typically frugal Diamondbacks have signed a top-tier pitcher.

In 2015, Arizona added righthander Zack Greinke on a $206.5 million, six-year deal. Arizona went 85-77 last season and traded Greinke to Houston in late July.

Kluber heading to Texas

Corey Kluber’s run as Cleveland’s ace appears to be over. He’s heading home to Texas.

The Indians were close to completing a trade that will send the two-time Cy Young Award winner to the Rangers, a person familiar with the negotiations told the AP.

Cleveland will get outfielder Delino DeShields and pitching prospect Emmanuel Clase for the 33-year-old Kluber.

The teams have been discussing the deal and finalizing terms, said the person who spoke to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the talks. All that remains are physicals.

Advertisement

Twitter is for chirping

Outspoken Reds pitcher Trevor Bauer went after MLB commissioner Rob Manfred over the weekend, tweeting that the executive ‘‘is trying to ruin baseball at all levels.’’

Bauer sent a series of tweets, starting with a jab about Major League Baseball’s threat to cut ties with minor league affiliates.

Bauer followed up with: ‘‘At least Rob Manfred is trying to ruin baseball at all levels and isn’t discriminating. Something to be said for consistency, I guess.’’

MLB had no immediate comment to Bauer’s remarks.

At the recent Winter Meetings, Manfred said MLB was pushing ahead with a rules change for 2020 that requires pitchers to face at least three batters or finish a half-inning.

Bauer, who will turn 29 next month, was a combined 11-13 with Cleveland and Cincinnati last season. He was traded to the Reds in July, three days after throwing a ball from behind the mound over the center-field wall in Kansas City when he was pulled from a game.

Dodgers get relief help

Reliever Blake Treinen and the Los Angeles Dodgers finalized a $10 million, one-year deal on Sunday.

The 31-year-old righthander and the Dodgers reached agreement during the recent Winter Meetings, shortly after the Oakland Athletics declined to offer Treinen a new contract.

Treinen was an All-Star in 2018 with a 0.78 ERA. But he struggled last season with a 4.91 ERA and was lost his closer’s role to Liam Hendriks.

Advertisement

Batting a million

Babe Ruth has hit another one out of the ballpark.

The bat used by the legendary baseball player to hit his 500th home run was auctioned Saturday for more than $1 million. SCP Auctions didn’t identify the buyer. The auction was held in Laguna Niguel, Calif.

Ruth hit his 500th homer on Aug. 11, 1929, in a Yankees game against the Cleveland Indians. According to SCP Auctions, the ball cleared the right field wall at League Park and rolled down Lexington Avenue, according to newspaper accounts.

Ruth was the first of 27 Major League Baseball players to reach that mark.

He gave the autographed bat to his friend, former Suffern, N.Y., mayor Jim Rice, in the 1940s. It remained in the family for nearly 75 years.

Another Ruth bat used to hit the first home run out of Yankee Stadium in 1923 sold for nearly $1.3 million in 2004. Ruth gave the 45-ounce bat to the winner of a high school hitting competition the same year.

Ballpark fire

A crate of materials caught fire inside the new Texas Rangers’ ballpark that is under construction, sending black smoke through the stadium’s retractable roof Saturday.

The Arlington Fire Department tweeted that the fire was located and contained in the upper sections of the stadium. The fire department and Manhattan Construction Group said there were no injuries.

Manhattan Construction said materials staged in the roof area caught fire, but were quickly contained and extinguished. The cause of the fire was under investigation.