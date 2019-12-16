The Arizona Coyotes acquired standout winger Taylor Hall from the New Jersey Devils on Monday for three prospects and two draft picks. The Coyotes will try to end their seven-year playoff drought by adding the 2018 NHL MVP who has made the postseason just once in his first nine seasons. Hall, 28, goes to the Coyotes along with Blake Speer in exchange for forward prospects Nick Merkley and Nate Schnarr , defensive prospect Kevin Bahl , a 2020 protected first-round pick, and a conditional third-round pick in 2021. Hall has six goals and 19 assists in 30 games this season, and has put up 93 points in 76 games during his MVP season. During nine-plus seasons with the Oilers and Devils, Hall has 132 goals and 196 assists in 381 regular-season games — but he has played in just five playoff games. New Jersey was looking to re-sign Hall to a long-term contract but has struggled this season. Despite trading for P.K. Subban , signing Wayne Simmonds , and selecting Jack Hughes first overall, the Devils are last in the Metropolitan Division. The Coyotes, who haven’t made the playoffs since 2012, went into Monday’s games leading the Pacific Division. The Devils acquired Hall in a one-for-one trade in 2016, sending defenseman Adam Larsson to Edmonton. The 19-year-old Bahl is a 6-foot-7-inch defenseman who is playing with Ottawa (OHL). He has five goals and 15 assists and is a plus-20 in 28 games with the 67’s, The British Columbia native was Arizona’s second-round pick in the 2018 draft. Merkley is a center with Tucson (AHL). He has three goals and 13 assists in 26 games. He was the 30th overall pick in the 2015 draft . . . Veteran forward Ilya Kovalchuk left the Los Angeles Kings and was placed on waivers after a mutually disappointing 81-game stint with the last-place club. The Kings made the move “for the purpose of terminating his contract with the club,” they said in a statement. Kovalchuk, 36, hasn’t played for Los Angeles since Nov. 9. Kovalchuk went on waivers one day after he received a $2.65 million bonus, which leaves his remaining salary for the season at the league-minimum $700,000. Kovalchuk is expected to become an unrestricted free agent by the end of the week. The moves also mean Kovalchuk is walking away from $4.25 million in salary for next season. The former 50-goal scorer and three-time All-Star rejoined the NHL with the Kings in 2018, agreeing to a three-year contract worth $18.75 million after a five-year stint in Russia. Los Angeles beat out several NHL teams interested in Kovalchuk’s services, but became increasingly focused on youth and rebuilding while its losses mounted last year. Kovalchuk had 16 goals and 18 assists in 64 games last season, but struggled for consistent ice time and a cohesive role with the Kings, particularly after a coaching change from John Stevens to Willie Desjardins . The Kings made another coaching change last summer, and Kovalchuk didn’t fare much better under Todd McLellan . He had three goals and six assists in 17 games this season, but has been held out of games by the Kings as a healthy scratch for the past six weeks while they attempted to trade him.

Adam Warren agreed to a minor league contract with the New York Yankees, his former team, although he is not expected to pitch next year while he recovers from Tommy John surgery that took place in September. Warren, 32, debuted with the Yankees in 2012, was traded to the Cubs in December 2015, reacquired by New York in July 2016, and dealt to Seattle in July 2018. The righthander signed a one-year contract with San Diego as a free agent ahead of the 2019 season and was 4-1 with a 5.34 ERA in 25 relief appearances through June 7, then was placed on the injured list the following day with a strained right forearm . . . Lefthander Joely Rodríguez and the Rangers finalized a $5.5 million, two-year contract, a deal that could be worth $8 million if a team option for 2022 is exercised. Rodríguez, a 28-year-old reliever, spent the past two seasons with the Chunichi Dragons of Japan’s Central League. Texas also agreed to minor league contracts with catcher-outfielder Blake Swihart, lefthander Brian Flynn, and righthanders Tim Dillard and Arturo Reyes . . . Josh Lindblom and the Brewers finalized a three-year contract for $9,125,000. Lindbloom, a 32-year-old righthander, pitched in 114 games from 2011-14 for the Dodgers, Phillies, Rangers, and A’s. He signed with South Korea’s Lotte Giants ahead of the 2015 season, returned to the major leagues with Pittsburgh and had four relief outings in 2017, then signed with South Korea’s Doosan Bears. He went 35-7 in two seasons with a 2.68 ERA, including 20-3 with a 2.50 ERA and 0.997 WHIP in 30 starts this year. He earned consecutive Choi Dong-Won Awards — South Korea’s equivalent of a Cy Young — and this year’s league Most Valuable Player. ‘‘Over the last couple of years, Josh has been as dominant as any pitcher in the world,’’ Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns said. ‘‘He has performed at an exceptionally high level and we believe that many of the skills that have allowed him to perform at that high level will translate very well.’’

Advertisement

Colleges

LSU, Ohio State lead All-Americans

LSU and Ohio State — the top two football teams in the country — each placed three players on the Associated Press All-America first team. Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow of LSU highlights the first-team offense and Heisman finalist Chase Young of Ohio State leads the defense on the team that was chosen by a panel of 15 poll voters. Ohio State led all teams with seven players selected to the three All-America teams, including quarterback Justin Fields, who made the second team. Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor was the only player to repeat as a first-team All-American. Boston College running back AJ Dillon made the third team. (For teams, see Scoreboard, D6.) . . . Kansas (9-1) moved up one spot to become the fifth team to top the Top 25 men’s college basketball poll — the first time the AP poll has had five No. 1s before New Year’s Day. (The record for an entire season is seven, set in 1982-83.) Meanwhile, North Carolina (6-4), which had been ranked for 106 consecutive weeks dating to February 2014, dropped out after a shocking loss to Wofford on Saturday . . . Louisville climbed a spot to No. 6 in the AP women’s basketball Top 25, which remained mostly unchanged Monday with most teams on break for exams. Stanford, UConn, Oregon, Oregon State and South Carolina top the poll . . . Sandy Ford-Centonze, Dartmouth’s women’s track and field coach for 28 years, died from cancer Saturday. She was 59.

Advertisement

Miscellany

Fury switches trainers before rematch

Tyson Fury has changed trainers two months before his likely heavyweight rematch with WBC champion Deontay Wilder. Fury split with Ben Davison after two years and will team up with Javan “Sugar” Hill, the nephew of the late trainer Emmanuel Steward. The 31-year-old Fury fought to a draw with Wilder in Los Angeles last December. They are expected to fight again in February, although the bout has not been officially announced. Davison helped Fury recover from mental health and addiction issues that affected him after beating Wladimir Klitschko to become world heavyweight champion in 2015 . . . Los Angeles FC of Major League Soccer signed 20-year-old midfielder Francisco Ginella, bolstering its depth with another blue-chip Uruguayan prospect. Ginella joins fellow Uruguayans Diego Rossi and Brian Rodriguez, who hold two of LAFC’s three designated player spots. Ginella already has spent three seasons in Uruguay’s first division with Montevideo Wanderers, making his pro debut in April 2018 . . . Three-time Olympic champion and world mile record-holder Peter Snell died in Dallas. He was 80. Obituary, C9 . . . Magnus Carlsen is a No. 1 player in both reality and fantasy. The world chess champion from Norway is showing he has a flair for another game by moving to the top of the standings in Fantasy Premier League, an online soccer competition played by more than 7 million people. The 29-year-old Carlsen even changed the bio on his Twitter page to reflect his new-found status. It now reads: “The highest ranked chess player in the world. Current [live] #1 Fantasy Premier League player.” The fantasy game involves picking a squad of 15 players from Premier League clubs who score points through goals, assists, defensive shutouts, and a few other elements during each round of games in England’s top division. Carlsen’s team, which he has called “Kjell Ankedal,’’ rose to No. 1 in the world on Saturday after Mohamed Salah scored twice for Liverpool in its 2-0 win over Watford. Carlsen picked Salah as his captain, which means he earned double points from the Liverpool forward. “Since a lot of people are asking about my FPL strategy,” Carlsen told his more than 247,000 followers on Twitter, “mine is the not so groundbreaking one of part stats and part gut feeling.” . . . The San Diego Seals indoor lacrosse team will play the Vancouver Warriors on the flight line at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar on Feb. 22. The “Rumble on the Runway’’ will be the first regular-season professional sporting event on an active Marine base and the second ever on an active military base. The Miami Marlins beat the Atlanta Braves, 5-2, at Fort Bragg on July 3, 2016. The Seals are owned by Joseph Tsai, who also owns the NBA’s Brooklyn Nets. The team will build a temporary open-air arena seating of about 4,000.