Charlotte, N.C., was awarded an Major League Soccer expansion team on Tuesday by MLS commissioner Don Garber at a news conference in downtown Charlotte. The team will begin play in 2021 and can sign players immediately. David Tepper owns the NFL’s Carolina Panthers, and the team will play its games at Bank of America Stadium, where the Panthers play. Garber confirmed that the expansion fee price tag for the new Charlotte franchise was between $300 million and $325 million. The city also has the NBA’s Charlotte Hornets, but doesn’t have an NHL or MLB team, and Tepper hopes that Major League Soccer will fill that void in the summer for sports fans in Charlotte. The team name has not been established yet, but should be announced in the spring. Charlotte is one six teams joining the league over the next three years. Nashville and Miami will join in 2020, Charlotte and Austin, Texas, in 2021, and then Sacramento and St. Louis will begin play in 2022. Garber indicated the league, which will stand at 30 teams by 2022, is likely done with expansion for a while.

Former NBA commissioner David Stern remained in serious condition following emergency brain surgery last week. The league said Stern, 77, is surrounded by his loved ones and receiving great care. The NBA says both the league and Stern’s family appreciate the outpouring of support. Stern suffered a brain hemorrhage Thursday while having lunch in New York. Stern served exactly 30 years as the NBA’s longest-tenured commissioner before Adam Silver succeeded him on Feb. 1, 2014 . . . Washington Wizards forward Rui Hachimura will miss at least the team’s next five games after hurting his groin. The Wizards said the rookie, the first player from Japan to be a first-round pick in the NBA Draft, will be evaluated when Washington returns from a four-game road trip Dec. 26.

Colleges

Surgery to sideline UConn’s Auriemma

UConn coach Geno Auriemma is scheduled to undergo minor surgery Wednesday that could keep him off the court for the Huskies’ game this weekend against Oklahoma. The school says the 65-year-old Hall-of-Famer will undergo a procedure to relieve symptoms of diverticulitis, a condition where the colon develops small bulges that can sometimes become infected. The surgery will require a short hospital stay and rest. It is not clear when doctors will allow Auriemma to resume coaching. The No. 2 Huskies face the Sooners on Sunday in the Hall of Fame Showcase at the Mohegan Sun arena in Uncasville. They don’t play again until Jan. 2 when Wichita State visits Hartford. Associate head coach Chris Dailey will take over. She’s coached the Huskies to a 9-0 record in games Auriemma has missed during his 35 seasons at Connecticut . . . Ed Orgeron of LSU was named the Associated Press Coach of the Year after leading the top-ranked Tigers to a SEC championship and their first College Football Playoff appearance. Orgeron received 33 of 56 first-place votes from Top 25 poll voters and a total of 130 points. Baylor’s Matt Rhule, who led the Bears to an 11-2 record and an appearance in the Big 12 championship game, finished second with 14 first-place votes (86 points). Ohio State’s Ryan Day was third (45 points) and Minnesota’s P.J. Fleck was fourth (40 points) . . . North Carolina star freshman point guard Cole Anthony is expected to miss 4-6 weeks after having arthroscopic surgery in his right knee. The school says Anthony had the procedure Monday to treat a partially torn meniscus.

Miscellany

Smith gets two more years from Astros

Reliever Joe Smith and the Houston Astros have agreed to an $8 million, two-year contract. The 35-year-old Smith spent the last two seasons with the Astros and is 6-1 with a 3.06 ERA in 84 appearances for Houston. He was coming off a $15 million, two-year deal with the Astros. Smith missed the beginning of last season recovering from Achilles’ tendon surgery before returning in July and posting a 1.80 ERA in 28 regular-season appearances. Smith didn’t allow a run in eight of his 10 postseason appearances in 2019 and finished the playoffs with a 3.12 ERA . . . The Detroit Tigers will retire Lou Whitaker’s No. 1 this coming season. Whitaker will become the ninth player with his number retired by the Tigers — not counting Jackie Robinson, whose No. 42 has been retired throughout baseball . . . In Courchevel, France, Federica Brignone won her first women’s World Cup giant slalom in more than a year, while Olympic champion Mikaela Shiffrin struggled in finishing 17th, missing the podium for the first time in seven GS races. It was Brignone’s 11th career World Cup win and sixth in GS, but first since triumphing in Killington, Vt., in November 2018.