Cornerback Stephon Gilmore, special teamer Matthew Slater, and linebacker Dont’a Hightower wre named as Pro Bowlers, it was announced Tuesday.

This is the third Pro Bowl berth for Gilmore, who was also named to the team in 2016 and 2018. The 29-year-old is tied for the league lead in interceptions with a career-high six – that included two in Sunday’s win over the Bengals.

The Pro Bowl berth is just the latest in a line of honors for the cornerback: Last season, he was one of the only players in franchise history to be named a Pro Bowler, land a first-team All-Pro nomination, and take home a Super Bowl ring all in the same year. This year, he could be the first player in franchise history to win the AP Defensive Player of the Year Award.