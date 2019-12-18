Several football standouts from Eastern Massachusetts are staying local for college and inked their commitments Wednesday on the first day of the early National Letter of Intent signing period.

Boston College High lineman Ozzy Trapilo, the son of former BC star Steve Trapilo, is following in his father’s footsteps by committing to the Eagles.

A struggling UMass program looks to bulk up on the offensive line by adding local commits Josh Atwood (Natick), Ethan Mottinger (North Attleboro), and Andrew Nee (Walpole, BB&N). Groton’s Brady Martin, who played quarterback at Lawrence Academy, is also committed to the Minutemen.