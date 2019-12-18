Several football standouts from Eastern Massachusetts are staying local for college and inked their commitments Wednesday on the first day of the early National Letter of Intent signing period.
Boston College High lineman Ozzy Trapilo, the son of former BC star Steve Trapilo, is following in his father’s footsteps by committing to the Eagles.
A struggling UMass program looks to bulk up on the offensive line by adding local commits Josh Atwood (Natick), Ethan Mottinger (North Attleboro), and Andrew Nee (Walpole, BB&N). Groton’s Brady Martin, who played quarterback at Lawrence Academy, is also committed to the Minutemen.
Lowell’s all-time leading receiver, Brendan Tighe, inked his commitment with the University of New Hampshire, and he’ll be joined by Beverly two-way standout Duncan Moreland, who was recruited as a cornerback.
Several area recruits are signing with the University of Michigan, including Gatorade Player of the Year Kalel Mullings (West Roxbury, Milton Academy), NEPSAC lineman of the year Zak Zinter (North Andover, BB&N), and Worcester’s Eamonn Dennis (St. John’s of Shrewsbury). Jay Brunelle, another wide receiver from St. John’s of Shrewsbury, signed with Notre Dame.
Cambridge native Jaden Dottin signed with Penn State, Kevin Lemieux (Ashburnham, Milton Academy) signed with Syracuse, and Lemieux’s teammate Zach Vaughan signed with Wake Forest. Hingham’s Cole Finney signed with Duke, and Nobles tight end Cam Large inked his commitment to Wisconsin.
Caleb Fauria, the son of former Patriots tight end Christian Fauria, committed to Colorado.
The early signing period continues until Dec. 20 and the regular Division 1 signing period will be from Feb. 5-April 1.
Here is a list of Eastern Massachusetts recruits that already have signed:
Football
Josh Atwood, Natick (UMass)
Jay Brunelle, St. John’s of Shrewsbury (Notre Dame)
Eamonn Dennis, St. John’s of Shrewsbury (Michigan)
Jaden Dottin, Cheshire (Penn State)
Brady Martin, Lawrence Academy (UMass)
Caleb Fauria, Bishop Feehan (Colorado)
Cole Finney, Hingham (Duke)
Kevin Lemieux, Milton Academy, (Syracuse)
Duncan Moreland, Beverly (UNH)
Ethan Mottinger, North Attleboro (UMass)
Kalel Mullings, Milton Academy (Michigan)
Andrew Nee, BB&N (UMass)
Brendan Tighe, Lowell (UNH)
Ozzy Trapilo, BC High (BC)
Zach Vaughan, Milton Academy (Wake Forest)
Zak Zinter, BB&N (Michigan)
Boys’ basketball
Tommy Andreae, Newton North (Macalaster)
Girls’ volleyball
Nicole Abbott, Melrose (UMass)
Girls’ track/cross-country
Katie Duffy, Melrose (Syracuse)
