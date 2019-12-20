The NBA has sent a proposal to teams calling for a 78-game regular season, along with an in-season tournament for all teams and a reseeding of the playoffs when the field is cut to the final four clubs. A copy of the proposal was obtained by the Associated Press on Friday. The plan laid out for teams calls for a play-in tournament to decide the seventh and eighth seeds in both conferences — the top 10 finishers in both the East and West would therefore have a chance at the playoffs — as well as a $1 million-per-player prize for the in-season tournament. The league would make the changes for the 2021-22 season on a trial basis, with an option to continue the next season. The league’s board of governors will likely decide the idrea’s fate in April.

Historic drop in MLB salaries

The average salary in the Major League Baseball has dropped in consecutive years for the first time since the players’ association started keeping records more than a half-century ago. The 988 players on Aug. 31 rosters and injured lists averaged $4,051,490, the union said, down 1.1 percent from $4,095,686 last year. The average peaked at $4,097,122 in 2017. This was just the fifth decline since records started in 19677, when the average was $19,000. There also were drops in 1987, when clubs were found guilty of collusion; in 1995, after the end of a 7½-month strike; and in 2004 . . . The White Sox boosted their starting rotation, finalizing a $5 million, one-year contract with two-time All-Star Gio González that includes a 2021 club option. The 34-year-old lefthander finally will get a chance to pitch for the team that took him with the No. 38 overall pick in the 2004 amateur draft, and has tradd him away twice since . . . The Twins bolstered their bullpen by finalizing contracts for two righthanded relievers, adding Tyler Clippard on a $2.75 million, one-year deal and bringing back Sergio Romo with a contract that guaranteed $5 million and includes a 2021 club option.

Hockey

NWHL stars heading for Boston

The fifth annual National Women’s Hockey League All-Star Game festivities will be held at Warrior Ice Arena in Boston Feb. 8-9. On Feb. 8, a skills challenge will begin at 8 p.m., featuring fastest-skater and hardest-shot competitions. The All-Star Game will be played Feb. 9 at 2:30 p.m. with two 25-minute periods featuring 4-on-4 competition . . . Coyotes goalie Darcy Kuemper could be out for an extended period after suffering a lower-body injury making a save Thursday against the Wild. Kuemper went into a butterfly position making a save and struggled to get up, then had to be helped from the ice.

Advertisement

College football

Academies: Hand signs not racist

Hand gestures flashed by West Point cadets and Naval Academy midshipmen during the televised Army-Navy football game were not racist signals, military investigations have concluded. A Navy probe of the event found that the students were participating in a “sophomoric game” last Saturday and had no racist intent. An Army statement also rejected any racist overtones, saying the hand gestures were “not associated with ideologies or movements that are contrary to the Army values.” The Navy said officials are, however, disappointed in the immature behavior of the students and “their actions will be appropriately addressed.” Clips of the hand gestures by the students went viral on social media and immediately raised questions about whether they were using a “white power” sign. But others suggested it was part of what’s called the “circle game,” in which someone flashes an upside-down OK sign below the waist and punches anyone who looks at it. The Navy said that reviews of the footage, more than two dozen interviews and background checks by the Naval Criminal Investigative Service and the FBI determined that the two freshmen midshipmen were participating in the “circle game” with West Point cadets . . . Jaret Patterson ran for 173 yards and two touchdowns, Kyle Vantrease passed for a touchdown and ran for another, and the University at Buffalo (8-5) got its first bowl win in four tries by beating Charlotte (7-6), 31-9, in the Bahamas Bowl . . . Dustin Crum passed for 289 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 147 yards and the clinching score to help Kent State (7-6) beat Utah State (7-6), 51-41, in the Frisco (Texas) Bowl for the Golden Flashes’ first bowl victory. The Golden Flashes’ previous bowl appearances were losses in the 1952 Refrigerator Bowl, the 1972 Tangerine Bowl, and the 2012 team falling in the 2013 GoDaddy.com Bowl. Last season, they finished 2-10 . . . Ethan Greenfield ran for 138 yards and three touchdowns, Broc Rutter threw for 263 yards and two scores, and North Central of Illinois (14-1) routed Wisconsin-Whitewater (13-2), 41-14, for its first NCAA Division 3 championship in Shenendoah, Texas.

Advertisement

Miscellany

Time for more Women’s World Cup?

The Women’s World Cup could be staged every two years, FIFA president Gianni Infantino said Friday. Infantino said he is keen on a proposal from the French federation to double the frequency of the Women’s World Cup because of its “incredible impact for the development of the game” compared to club soccer. FIFA has already decided to expand the Women’s World Cup from 24 to 32 teams in 2023 . . . Arsenal hired Mikel Arteta as manager, hoping its former midfielder can turn around the fortunes of the ailing Premier League team after spending more than three years learning the coaching ropes as assistant to Pep Guardiola at English champion Manchester City . . . Robert Glenn “Junior” Johnson, the moonshine runner turned NASCAR driver, died Friday. He was 88. NASCAR announced the death of Johnson, the winner of 50 races as a driver and 132 as an owner. He was a member of the inaugural class inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2010.