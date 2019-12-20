Assists: Ryan Ellis 22, Roman Josi 20, Matt Duchene 15

Goaltending: Pekka Rinne (11-5-3, 2.99 GAA), Juuse Saros (5-7-3, 3.09 GAA)

Head to head: This is the first of two meetings this season. The teams split last year’s season series, 1-1, with each team winning at home.

Miscellany: Nashville has allowed the eighth-most goals per game this season (3.21) but also has scored the fourth-most goals per game (3.47) . . . The Predators allow the third-fewest shots per game with opponents averaging 29.0 this season while they take an average of 33.7 shots per game . . . The special teams units for Nashville have struggled this year, especially its 26th-ranked power play (16.1 percent) that also has conceded six shorthanded goals this year.