2:40 p.m.: The weather this afternoon and into this evening is expected to be clear and cold -- nothing too crazy. Highs are supposed to be in the low 30s, and no chance of precipitation. Basically? Good late-season football weather for two teams used to playing in these conditions.

2:15 p.m.: Welcome back to football! It’s a rare Saturday afternoon regular-season game, as the Patriots get set to meet the Bills at Gillette Stadium. We’ll have all your updates throughout the afternoon for this one, a contest that will have a sizable impact on the AFC playoff picture. We know a few details about the inactives, including the fact that Jonathan Jones has already been ruled out of this one, but we’ll get a more complete picture when the full slate is announced at roughly 3 o’clock. We’ll also have the latest betting news, updates from Foxborough, a look at the weather, and much more as we count down to kickoff.

But we’ll get things started with this weekend’s pregame reading list:

Advertisement

Ben Volin’s Sunday Football Notes: Ignoring NFL’s rules finally caught up to Tom Coughlin

Nicole Yang: Julian Edelman questionable, but expected to play vs. Buffalo

Julian Benbow: Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones ruled out for Bills game

Chad Finn’s Unconventional Preview: Little brother Bills are growing up, but the big brother Patriots still know how to take them down

Christopher L. Gasper: Why the Patriots are in a better position than they were last year

Nicole Yang: For Patriots rookies, loneliness is part of the game

Ben Volin’s Film Study: Expect more of the same struggles from Bills quarterback Josh Allen

Advertisement

Jim McBride: Dont’a Hightower believes more Patriots should have made the Pro Bowl

Nora Princiotti: Against the Bills in September, the Patriots were dreadful on first down. Will they do better this time?

Nora Princiotti: Sean McDermott knows there’s a lot on the line when his Bills come to Foxboro this weekend

Christopher Price: Welcome to the NFL playoffs. Sort of.

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow Christopher Price@cpriceNFL.