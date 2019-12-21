|1
|2
|3
|4
|F
|BILLS
|3
|7
|7
|0
|17
|PATRIOTS
|7
|3
|3
|11
|24
At Gillette Stadium, Foxborough Attendance: 65,878. Time: 3:03.
|Net yards rushing
|BUF
|92
|NE
|143
|Net yards passing
|BUF
|176
|NE
|271
|Total net yards offense
|BUF
|268
|NE
|414
|Time of possession
|Buf
|21:08
|NE
|38:52
|Buf
|NE
|First downs
|Total
|14
|23
|Rushing
|6
|10
|Passing
|8
|11
|Penalties
|0
|2
|Conversions
|Third down
|2-11
|7-14
|Fourth down
|1-2
|1-2
|Red zone efficiency
|1-3
|2-4
|Rushing
|Attempts
|23
|35
|Average gain
|4.0
|4.1
|Passing
|Comp.-att.-int.
|13-26-0
|26-33-0
|Avg. gain per pass play
|5.9
|8.2
|Sacked-yards lost
|4-32
|0-0
|Total offense
|Plays, pass and rush
|53
|68
|Avg. gain per play
|5.1
|6.1
|Return yards
|Total
|74
|92
|Punt returns-yards
|1-17
|3-17
|Kick returns-yards
|2-57
|3-75
|Int. returns-yards
|0-0
|0-0
|Punting
|Number-average
|6-44.3
|2-46.5
|Had blocked
|0
|0
|Penalties
|No.-yards
|7-46
|3-30
|Fumbles
|No.-lost
|0-0
|1-1
Scoring summary
FIRST QUARTER
Buffalo 3, New England 0
Stephen Hauschka 35 yd FG. Drive: 7 plays, 14 yards, 3:15.
New England 7, Buffalo 3
Matt LaCosse 8 yd pass from Tom Brady (Nick Folk kick). Drive: 11 plays, 75 yards, 7:26.
SECOND QUARTER
New England 10, Buffalo 3
Nick Folk 36 yd FG. Drive: 17 plays, 81 yards, 8:58.
Buffalo 10, New England 10
Dion Dawkins 1 yd pass from Josh Allen (Stephen Hauschka kick). Drive: 6 plays, 59 yards, 0:32.
THIRD QUARTER
New England 13, Buffalo 10
Nick Folk 51 yd FG. Drive: 7 plays, 44 yards, 3:16.
Buffalo 17, New England 13
John Brown 53 yd pass from Josh Allen (Stephen Hauschka kick). Drive: 5 plays, 64 yards, 2:29.
FOURTH QUARTER
Buffalo 17, New England 16
Nick Folk 20 yd FG. Drive: 11 plays, 77 yards, 6:40.
New England 24, Buffalo 17
Rex Burkhead 1 yd run (Julian Edelman 2pt pass from Tom Brady). Drive: 7 plays, 59 yards, 3:55.
Rushing
|Att.
|Yds.
|Avg.
|Lg
|TD
|Singletary
|15
|46
|3.1
|12
|0
|Allen
|7
|43
|6.1
|16
|0
|Brown
|1
|3
|3.0
|3
|0
Passing
|Att.
|Com.
|Yds.
|TD
|Int.
|Lg
|Allen
|26
|13
|208
|2
|0
|53
Pass receiving
|Tar.
|No.
|Yds.
|Avg.
|Lg
|TD
|Beasley
|12
|7
|108
|15.4
|28
|0
|McKenzie
|2
|2
|11
|5.5
|8
|0
|Brown
|4
|1
|53
|53.0
|53
|1
|Knox
|4
|1
|33
|33.0
|33
|0
|Singletary
|1
|1
|2
|2.0
|2
|0
|Dawkins
|1
|1
|1
|1.0
|1
|1
Punting
|In
|No.
|Avg.
|Lg
|20
|TB
|Bojorquez
|6
|44.3
|57
|2
|0
Punt returns
|No.
|Avg.
|FC
|Lg
|TD
|Roberts
|1
|17.0
|1
|17
|0
Kickoff returns
|No.
|Avg.
|Lg
|TD
|Roberts
|2
|28.5
|35
|0
Tackles-assists-sacks
Milano 9-3-0, Poyer 10-1-0, Edmunds 5-4-0, Hyde 6-1-0, L.Alexander 3-2-0, T.Johnson 4-1-0, K.Johnson 3-0-0, Lotulelei 3-2-0, T.Murphy 2-3-0, Oliver 2-2-0, J.Phillips 3-0-0, L.Wallace 2-1-0, Lawson 2-0-0, Foster 0-0-0, Perry 0-0-0, D.Johnson 0-0-0, Stanford 0-0-0, Hughes 0-1-0, Neal 0-0-0
Rushing
|Att.
|Yds.
|Avg.
|Lg
|TD
|Michel
|21
|96
|4.6
|25
|0
|Burkhead
|5
|20
|4.0
|6
|1
|Harry
|2
|18
|9.0
|18
|0
|White
|3
|5
|1.7
|4
|0
|Brady
|4
|4
|1.0
|3
|0
Passing
|Att.
|Com.
|Yds.
|TD
|Int.
|Lg
|Brady
|33
|26
|271
|1
|0
|31
Pass receiving
|Tar.
|No.
|Yds.
|Avg.
|Lg
|TD
|Edelman
|6
|5
|72
|14.4
|30
|0
|Burkhead
|4
|4
|77
|19.3
|31
|0
|White
|5
|4
|24
|6.0
|9
|0
|Meyers
|3
|3
|25
|8.3
|15
|0
|Sanu
|5
|3
|24
|8.0
|10
|0
|Watson
|3
|3
|15
|5.0
|7
|0
|Harry
|3
|2
|21
|10.5
|12
|0
|LaCosse
|1
|1
|8
|8.0
|8
|1
|Michel
|2
|1
|5
|5.0
|5
|0
Punting
|In
|No.
|Avg.
|Lg
|20
|TB
|Bailey
|2
|46.5
|53
|0
|0
Punt returns
|No.
|Avg.
|FC
|Lg
|TD
|Sanu
|3
|5.7
|1
|10
|0
Kickoff returns
|No.
|Avg.
|Lg
|TD
|Bolden
|3
|25.0
|34
|0
Tackles-assists-sacks
Jackson 6-0-0, D.McCourty 5-1-0, Guy 3-3-1, Collins Sr. 3-3-0, Chung 4-1-0, Hightower 2-3-1.5, Van Noy 3-1-0, Simon 1-2-1, Shelton 1-2-0, Winovich 0-1-0, Butler 1-1-.5, Bethel 0-0-0, Bolden 0-0-0, Sanu 0-0-0, Williams 1-0-0, Harmon 1-0-0, Gilmore 1-0-0, Bentley 0-0-0