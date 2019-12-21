fb-pixel
BILLS377017
PATRIOTS7331124

At Gillette Stadium, Foxborough Attendance: 65,878. Time: 3:03.

Net yards rushing
BUF92
NE143
Net yards passing
BUF176
NE271
Total net yards offense
BUF268
NE414
Time of possession
Buf21:08
NE38:52
BufNE
First downsTotal1423
 Rushing610
 Passing811
 Penalties02
ConversionsThird down2-117-14
 Fourth down1-21-2
 Red zone efficiency1-32-4
RushingAttempts2335
 Average gain4.04.1
PassingComp.-att.-int.13-26-026-33-0
 Avg. gain per pass play5.98.2
 Sacked-yards lost4-320-0
Total offensePlays, pass and rush5368
 Avg. gain per play5.16.1
Return yardsTotal7492
 Punt returns-yards1-173-17
 Kick returns-yards2-573-75
 Int. returns-yards0-00-0
PuntingNumber-average6-44.32-46.5
 Had blocked00
PenaltiesNo.-yards7-463-30
FumblesNo.-lost0-01-1

Scoring summary

FIRST QUARTER

Buffalo 3, New England 0

Stephen Hauschka 35 yd FG. Drive: 7 plays, 14 yards, 3:15.

New England 7, Buffalo 3

Matt LaCosse 8 yd pass from Tom Brady (Nick Folk kick). Drive: 11 plays, 75 yards, 7:26.

SECOND QUARTER

New England 10, Buffalo 3

Nick Folk 36 yd FG. Drive: 17 plays, 81 yards, 8:58.

Buffalo 10, New England 10

Dion Dawkins 1 yd pass from Josh Allen (Stephen Hauschka kick). Drive: 6 plays, 59 yards, 0:32.

THIRD QUARTER

New England 13, Buffalo 10

Nick Folk 51 yd FG. Drive: 7 plays, 44 yards, 3:16.

Buffalo 17, New England 13

John Brown 53 yd pass from Josh Allen (Stephen Hauschka kick). Drive: 5 plays, 64 yards, 2:29.

FOURTH QUARTER

Buffalo 17, New England 16

Nick Folk 20 yd FG. Drive: 11 plays, 77 yards, 6:40.

New England 24, Buffalo 17

Rex Burkhead 1 yd run (Julian Edelman 2pt pass from Tom Brady). Drive: 7 plays, 59 yards, 3:55.

BILLS STATISTICS

Rushing

Att.Yds.Avg.LgTD
Singletary15463.1120
Allen7436.1160
Brown133.030

Passing

Att.Com.Yds.TDInt.Lg
Allen26132082053

Pass receiving

Tar.No.Yds.Avg.LgTD
Beasley12710815.4280
McKenzie22115.580
Brown415353.0531
Knox413333.0330
Singletary1122.020
Dawkins1111.011

Punting

In
No.Avg.Lg20TB
Bojorquez644.35720

Punt returns

No.Avg.FCLgTD
Roberts117.01170

Kickoff returns

No.Avg.LgTD
Roberts228.5350

Tackles-assists-sacks

Milano 9-3-0, Poyer 10-1-0, Edmunds 5-4-0, Hyde 6-1-0, L.Alexander 3-2-0, T.Johnson 4-1-0, K.Johnson 3-0-0, Lotulelei 3-2-0, T.Murphy 2-3-0, Oliver 2-2-0, J.Phillips 3-0-0, L.Wallace 2-1-0, Lawson 2-0-0, Foster 0-0-0, Perry 0-0-0, D.Johnson 0-0-0, Stanford 0-0-0, Hughes 0-1-0, Neal 0-0-0

PATRIOTS STATISTICS

Rushing

Att.Yds.Avg.LgTD
Michel21964.6250
Burkhead5204.061
Harry2189.0180
White351.740
Brady441.030

Passing

Att.Com.Yds.TDInt.Lg
Brady33262711031

Pass receiving

Tar.No.Yds.Avg.LgTD
Edelman657214.4300
Burkhead447719.3310
White54246.090
Meyers33258.3150
Sanu53248.0100
Watson33155.070
Harry322110.5120
LaCosse1188.081
Michel2155.050

Punting

In
No.Avg.Lg20TB
Bailey246.55300

Punt returns

No.Avg.FCLgTD
Sanu35.71100

Kickoff returns

No.Avg.LgTD
Bolden325.0340

Tackles-assists-sacks

Jackson 6-0-0, D.McCourty 5-1-0, Guy 3-3-1, Collins Sr. 3-3-0, Chung 4-1-0, Hightower 2-3-1.5, Van Noy 3-1-0, Simon 1-2-1, Shelton 1-2-0, Winovich 0-1-0, Butler 1-1-.5, Bethel 0-0-0, Bolden 0-0-0, Sanu 0-0-0, Williams 1-0-0, Harmon 1-0-0, Gilmore 1-0-0, Bentley 0-0-0