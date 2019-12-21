Franklin native and Rivers School alum Jermaine Samuels hit a winning 3-pointer with 20.5 seconds left on Saturday in Philadelphia to lead No. 18 Villanova to a 56-55 victory over Kansas, the latest No. 1 to fall this season. “I just shot it unconsciously,” Samuels said. The Jayhawks (9-2) had moved up one spot to become the fifth team to top the poll this season. It is the first time the Associated Press poll has had five No. 1s before New Year’s Day; the record for an entire season is seven, set in 1982-83. Get ready for a sixth when the Top 25 is released Monday. Samuels scored 15 points and Collin Gillespie had 12 for Villanova (9-2). Devon Dotson led Kansas with 15 points and Udoka Azubuike had 12 points and 11 rebounds . . . Filip Petrusev had 24 points in Spokane, Wash., as No. 2 Gonzaga (13-1) beat Eastern Washington (7-4), 112-77, clearing a path for the Bulldogs to become the sixth top-ranked team this season.

Jairus Hamilton scored 18 points and made a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 1:35 left, and Boston College held off California, 64-60, at the Al Attles Classic in San Francisco. Julian Rishwain and Jared Hamilton had 10 points apiece for BC (8-5). The Eagles have won four straight following a four-game losing streak. Matt Bradley scored 21 points for California (6-6) . . . Chris Lewis scored 22 points on 10-for-13 shooting as Harvard beat George Washington, 88-75, in Washington. Noah Kirkwood had 16 points and Rio Haskett added 14 for Harvard (7-4). Armel Potter had 22 points and 10 assists for GWU (5-6) . . . Max Mahoney had 23 points and seven rebounds as visiting Boston University (5-7) beat UMass-Lowell, 74-62. Javante McCoy added 14 points for BU. Christian Lutete and Obadiah Noel each had 16 points for the River Hawks (6-7) . . . Maggie Pina and Katie Nelson scored 24 points apiece to lead the BU women (4-6) to a 74-56 rout of Dartmouth (6-5). Paula Lenart and Annie McKenna each had 13 points for the Big Green. BU tied its single-game 3-point record with 16 . . . Alexis Hill’s 25 points paced the Northeastern women (4-6) in a 66-58 victory over Maine (4-9) in Bangor. Maddy McVicar scored 16 points for Maine.

Boston College forward Jairus Hamilton drives past California forward Lars Thiemann during the first half Saturday. D. Ross Cameron/FR39290 AP via AP

BASEBALL

Keuchel headed to White Sox

The White Sox and lefthander Dallas Keuchel agreed to a $55 million, three-year deal, a person familiar with the negotiations told the Associated Press. Keuchel’s deal includes a vesting option for 2023 that would bring the total value to $74 million. Keuchel, 31, won the AL Cy Young Award with the Astros in 2015 but struggled to find work last offseason as a free agent. He signed a roughly $13 million, one-year deal with the Braves in June and went 8-8 with a 3.75 ERA for the NL East champions . . . The power-needy Tigers agreed to one-year, $6.1 million deals with second baseman Jonathan Schoop and first baseman C.J. Cron, who both helped the Twins hit a major league record 307 homers last season. Schoop batted .256 with 23 homers. Cron hit .253 with 25 homers . . . The Angels signed two-time All-Star pitcher Julio Teheran to a one-year, $9 million contract.

Big salary cut for Cespedes

Yoenis Céspedes’s base salary next year was cut to $6 million from $29.5 million as part of an amended contract with the Mets that avoided a grievance hearing, according to details obtained by the AP. The oft-injured outfielder, however, would raise his pay to $20 million if he has 650 plate appearances. Céspedes agreed to a $110 million, four-year contract in December 2016 but could lose as much at $29.6 million under the amended deal. He hasn’t played since July 20, 2018, and has topped 321 plate appearances just once since 2015 . . . Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen, Céspedes’s former agent, said in May the outfielder sustained multiple right ankle fractures in an accident at Céspedes’s ranch in Port St. Lucie, Fla. The Mets withheld part of Céspedes’s salary, alleging he was hurt during an activity prohibited by his contract’s guarantee language. The players’ association filed a grievance, and the sides settled on an amended contract before the case was argued.

Computer umps on horizon?

Computer plate umpires could be called up to the majors at some point in the next five seasons. Umpires agreed to cooperate with Major League Baseball in the development and testing of an automated ball-strike system as part of a five-year labor contract, two people familiar with the deal told the Associated Press. The MLB Umpires Association also agreed to cooperate and assist if commissioner Rob Manfred decides to utilize the system at the major league level.

MISCELLANY

Wheeler moves atop Jets’ list

Blake Wheeler had a goal and assist in Winnipeg’s 6-0 victory over the host Minnesota Wild, becoming the Jets’ all-time leading scorer with 616 points. Wheeler, who played for the Bruins during the first three seasons of his 12-year NHL career, surpassed the mark set by Ilya Kovalchuk . . . Roberto Firmino clinched Liverpool’s first Club World Cup title in Doha, Qatar, scoring in extra time to seal a 1-0 victory in the final over Flamengo. Firmino also scored in Wednesday’s semifinal win over Monterrey, giving him two goals in as many games in the 2022 World Cup test-event soccer tournament.

Martin Peters, 76, whose place in English soccer lore was secured by scoring one of the national team’s goals in its victory over West Germany in the 1966 World Cup final, died after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease. Peters’s family announced his death via a statement through English soccer club West Ham, saying he passed away peacefully in his sleep. Peters netted the second goal in the 1966 final. Geoff Hurst, who also played alongside Peters at West Ham, scored England’s other three goals in a 4-2 win after extra time. It is the only major tournament won by the England men’s soccer team.