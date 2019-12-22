■ Assists: John Carlson 34, Evgeny Kuznetsov 21, Nicklas Backstrom 19.

■ Goaltending: Braden Holtby (17-4-4, 2.75 GAA), Ilya Samsonov (9-2-1, 2.43 GAA)

■ Head to head: This is the last of three meetings this season. The Capitals won the first two, each by a score of 3-2.

■ Miscellany: Washington currently sits at the top of the NHL standings with a league-best 57 points . . . The Capitals have won four of their last five and are 10-2 in their last 12 games . . . Washington’s penalty kill is second best in the league as the Capitals have and 85.7 percent success rate when down a man.