Washington guard Isaiah Thomas was suspended for two games without pay by the NBA on Sunday for entering the stands late in the Wizards’ 125-108 loss at Philadelphia on Saturday night. NBA rules state that any player who deliberately enters the stands during a game will be automatically ejected and subject to a fine and/or suspension. Earlier, the two 76ers fans who made obscene gestures and directed profanities at the two-time All-Star were given a 12-month ban from the Wells Fargo Center. The fans, whose names were not released by the team, admitted to arena security they had used inappropriate language and gestures, a violation of the arena’s conduct policy. Their seats in Section 120 belonged to a 76ers season ticket holder and, as a result of the incident, the team revoked the ticket owner’s privileges and issued a refund for the remaining games of the season, a team spokesman said. Late in Saturday’s loss, Thomas walked several rows into the stands to confront the pair because he said one had held up both middle fingers and yelled obscenities multiple times. Thomas was ejected for the action.

Alex Ovechkin was named a captain for the 2020 NHL All-Star Game in St. Louis on Jan. 25, receiving the most fan votes of any player in the Metropolitan Division. However, the 34-year-old Ovechkin remains noncommittal on whether he will play in the league’s annual contest. Last year, Ovechkin opted to not play, deciding that he was better off using that break to recharge for the season’s second half. Addressing his 2020 All-Star selection Saturday night after the Capitals’ 3-1 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning, Ovechkin said his health will take top priority in his decision. ‘‘We'll see,’’ said Ovechkin, who will play in Boston on Monday night. ‘‘It’s lots of games to play. I'm going to do the best for my health and for the playoffs, and I have to be healthy for the most important games moving forward.’’

Colleges

UConn rolls without Auriemma

Olivia Nelson-Ododa had 27 points, 15 rebounds, and 7 blocks as No. 2 UConn, playing without coach Geno Auriemma, routed Oklahoma, 97-53, in the Hall of Fame Women’s Basketball Showcase at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn. Megan Walker added 17 points and 15 rebounds for the Huskies (10-0). Taylor Robertson scored 24 points to lead Oklahoma (7-5). The 65-year-old Auriemma missed the game after surgery Wednesday to relieve symptoms of diverticulitis. It was the 10th game he has missed in his 35-year Hall of Fame career. Associate head coach Chris Dailey took over and remained unbeaten filling in for Auriemma. She coached two conference games last season when Auriemma was out sick . . . Elsewhere, unranked Texas got 20 points and a career-best 19 rebounds from Charli Collier to knock off No. 1 Stanford, 69-64. The Longhorns (7-4) beat the top-ranked team for the first time since 2004, snapping a string of 13 losses. Stanford (10-1) became the second No. 1 to lose this season, after Oregon fell to Louisville on Nov. 30. The last unranked team to beat the No. 1 team was North Carolina, which topped Notre Dame on Jan. 27. Joyner Holmes had 13 points and eight rebounds for Texas. She missed more than four minutes of the fourth quarter with an ankle injury. After returning, she stole an inbounds pass by Alyssa Jerome with less than 5 seconds left and dribbled end to end for the final basket. Sug Sutton scored 12 points for Texas, including two free throws with 4 seconds remaining, and Celeste Taylor added 10. Jada Underwood had 10 rebounds . . . In men’s basketball, point guard Alterique Gilbert scored 21 points to lead UConn (8-3) over UNH (6-6), 88-62, in Hartford . . . Chris Lewis (15 points, eight rebounds) and Mason Forbes (13 points, four blocks) led visiting Harvard (8-4) to a 60-55 victory over Howard (2-11).

Soccer

Racism strikes Premier League

FIFA’s protocol for dealing with discrimination at soccer games was implemented for the first time in the Premier League with three stadium announcements being made during a London derby between Tottenham and Chelsea after racist abuse was reported by Chelsea’s Antonio Rudiger. The announcements came in the second half, after Rudiger, who is black, was kicked in the chest by Son Heung-min in an incident that led to the 62nd-minute sending-off of Tottenham’s South Korean forward. Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta said that Rudiger had told him he heard “monkey noises” being directed toward him from the crowd, and that he reported it to referee Anthony Taylor. “We are very concerned and aware of this behavior,” Azpilicueta said. “All together, we need to make it stop. I hope everything gets clear and we eradicate it as soon as possible. It‘s an issue not just in football but in life.” Later, Rudiger tweeted: “It is really sad to see racism again at a football match, but I think it’s very important to talk about it in public,” Rüdiger said. “If not, it will be forgotten again in a couple of days (as always).” Tottenham said it had launched an investigation.

Miscellany

Russia says test results changed

Russia is blaming the World Anti-Doping Agency’s star witness for modifying key laboratory data. His lawyer says that’s nonsense. The Russian Investigative Committee, a major law enforcement agency, alleges that former Moscow anti-doping laboratory director Grigory Rodchenkov remotely changed test results from abroad after fleeing to the United States in 2015. “All the evidence obtained by the investigation shows that Rodchenkov and unidentified persons intentionally made changes in the electronic database to distort the parameters and indicators of Russian athletes’ doping samples,” Russian Investigative Committee spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko said in a statement. Since leaving Russia, Rodchenkov has become a key witness for WADA, which ruled this month that the doping data — known as the LIMS database — was doctored to protect Russian athletes who failed drug tests while the data was in the custody of the IC. Handing over the files in January was meant to be a Russian peace offering that could uncover past doping offenses involving star Russian athletes. It’s turned into another legal battleground in the saga nearly six years on from Russia hosting the Winter Olympics in Sochi . . . Adam Scott sealed his first tournament win in almost four years, shooting a 3-under-par 69 to win the Australian PGA Championship by two shots in Gold Coast. Scott’s win gave him the 30th title of his professional career and his second Australian PGA crown after his win at Royal Pines in 2013. Scott finished with a 72-hole total of 275, 13 under par and two shots ahead of New Zealand’s Michael Hendry. Former US amateur champion Nick Flanagan shot 70 Sunday to finish among a five-way tie for third place.