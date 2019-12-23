The 91-year-old theater in the heart of downtown Boston and will become the first-ever home “arena” for the Kraft family-owned Uprising team.

The Boston Opera House, that is.

Boston Uprising, the local professional esports Overwatch League team, is going to the opera.

This season, home venues will be introduced for the first time. In the first two seasons of the Overwatch League, teams played their matches in Burbank, Calif.

The Uprising’s season begins Feb. 9 in New York City.

The Citizens Bank Opera House will host one weekend match April 25-26 and the other June 27-28. Ticket information is expected to be released soon.

There are 20 teams spread out around the globe, with teams in the U.S., Canada, London, Paris and China.

The Kraft family was one of the principal investors in the Overwatch League.

