“After twelve years in the Major Leagues, I do not feel that I am a piece of property to be bought and sold irrespective of my wishes,” the letter begins. “I believe that any system which produces that result violates my basic rights as a citizen and is inconsistent with the laws of the United States and of the several States.”

The brief, one-page letter from outfielder Curt Flood to baseball commissioner Bowie Kuhn dated Dec. 24, 1969 informed Kuhn that Flood refused his trade from the St. Louis Cardinals to the Philadelphia Phillies that offseason and wished to be recognized as a free agent.

The letter that sparked a revolution on the sports labor front and earned a spot on the civil rights timeline turns 50 years old on Tuesday.

Kuhn rejected it, which sparked a succession of legal challenges, each a defeat for Flood, culminating in the Supreme Court denying Flood’s bid in 1972.

But each court decision chipped away at the reserve clause baseball’s owners were clinging to. The clause allowed owners to retain exclusive rights to a player, with the player unable to have any say in which team he played for throughout the course of his career.

Flood’s appeal paved the way for collective bargaining progress made by the Major League Baseball Players Association, headed by Marvin Miller, culminating in the 1975 arbitration ruling that granted free agency to pitchers Andy Messersmith and Dave McNally.

The impact of free agency on the economics of baseball, as well as in the other professional leagues in the US, can hardly be overstated, and it can be traced to a letter written at a critical juncture in US history.

Just one week before the anniversary of Flood’s letter, the newest Yankee, Gerrit Cole, gave a shoutout to both Miller and Flood for their efforts allowing contracts like Cole’s (nine years, $324 million) and other elite baseball players to be realized.

That Cole brought up Flood’s name pleased Flood’s family.

“When I heard that from Gerrit, I was blown away,” said Flood’s son, Curt Jr. “Just super pleased.”

Flood’s widow, Judy Flood, was equally thrilled.

“How he went about showing respect was just magnificent, it really was,” said Judy Flood.

Judy Flood traveled with Curt Flood to San Juan in early December 1969 for the annual players’ association meeting. Flood had already written the letter, said his widow, and was seeking support from the union for his cause.

“Whether it was the establishment of our organization formally in ’66 with Marvin, or when Muhammad Ali took the position he did in not going to war in ’67 or John Carlos [and Tommie Smith’s black power salute] in the Olympics taking the position he did on the stand like he did or this letter being written in ’69 and the subsequent arbitration in ’70 — all those confluence of events leading to Messersmith and McNally in ’74-75, I view that letter as an important steppingstone and foundation piece in our organization and our industry’s history,” said MLBPA executive director Tony Clark.

The letter was not a product of lawyering or tweaking, Judy Flood said. “I’m always amazed that the question is still asked — it should be answered by now. “Curt was brilliant, brilliant on the field and brilliant academically.”

Flood faced scrutiny from his peers, she said.

“They did ask him some tough questions, like ‘Are you just doing this to maybe position yourself for more money from Philadelphia?’ He said ‘No,’ ” said Judy Flood. “And ‘Are you doing this because you’re militant?’ and he said ‘No, I’m doing this because it’s what we should do, it’s the right way, it’s against the law, we should not be suffering this way, being bought and sold like we’re property.’ ”

Flood faced scrutiny from the media as well. Broadcaster Howard Cosell asked him about the incongruity of complaining about a trade to Philadelphia when he was making a then-comfortable $90,000 a year.

“A well-paid slave is nonetheless a slave,” Flood said.

By the time the Supreme Court ruled against Flood, he was in Majorca, Spain, where he fled after an April 1971 game for the Washington Senators, the only team he played for after writing the letter after his 1969 season with the Cardinals.

Flood’s personal life was in rough shape: Behind in child support and battling alcoholism, he returned to the US in 1975. He died of throat cancer in 1997 just two days after his 59th birthday.

The anniversary of Flood’s letter combined with Cole’s reference may well lead to momentum building for Flood’s induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame via a committee vote in another year.

With Miller’s induction into the Hall coming in July, the baseball-labor spotlight may turn to Flood next.

“In my own thinking, the Hall of Fame is slowly coming to terms with their own revisionist history,” said Flood’s son, who hopes that his father’s visibility will increase in the coming months.

Same with Clark.

“If the Hall of Fame is a museum and the Hall of Fame is reflective of historical and remarkable player accomplishments, if the Hall of Fame is one that acknowledges other significant figures and times in our game, then yes, despite how long it has taken for Marvin to be recognized. I don’t see how folks couldn’t elect Flood into the Hall of Fame,” said Clark.

“The position that Curt took and the effect that it’s had on our industry and any others as being reflective of an important time. Not to mention one thing that often gets lost, Curt was a pretty darn good player. Appreciating the career arc that he was on and how abruptly it ended after him taking that position, I do think him having a place in a part of that historical resting place is valuable.”

