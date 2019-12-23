One of the best offseasons in recent memory for the New England Revolution continued on Monday when the club announced the signing of French center back Samba Camara from Le Havre in Ligue 2.

New England has been addressing depth on its backline this offseason, adding Seth Sinovic just last week and resigning Michael Mancienne following the conclusion of last season.

Camara fits the mold, bringing experience along with some versatility to the table along with an imposing 6-foot-4 frame. He has played for his hometown club Le Havre since 2013 totalling 140 games, including 136 starts, in the French second division.