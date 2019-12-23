One of the best offseasons in recent memory for the New England Revolution continued on Monday when the club announced the signing of French center back Samba Camara from Le Havre in Ligue 2.
New England has been addressing depth on its backline this offseason, adding Seth Sinovic just last week and resigning Michael Mancienne following the conclusion of last season.
Camara fits the mold, bringing experience along with some versatility to the table along with an imposing 6-foot-4 frame. He has played for his hometown club Le Havre since 2013 totalling 140 games, including 136 starts, in the French second division.
“He’s an athletic left-footed defender who fills a void that we’ve had in our backline,” said Revolution coach Bruce Arena. “He will add quality depth to our center back positions and we look forward to welcoming him to New England.”
Camara has also shown an ability to play left back, a position the Revolution have struggled to fill in recent seasons. He will join Alexander Buttner, Seth Sinovic, and DeJuan Jones as players who could slot in at that position.
Prior to his move to the United States, Camara started 14 games for Le Havre this season, including the club’s last two games against Chambly and Clermont. He will be added to the roster using Targeted Allocation Money.
