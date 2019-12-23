The UConn women’s basketball team was back in a familiar spot Monday — atop the Associated Press poll — after previous No. 1 Stanford lost at Texas on Sunday. UConn has spent more time at No. 1 than any team in the history of the sport. This is the 243rd week UConn has held the top ranking. Oregon, Oregon State, South Carolina, and Stanford rounded out the top five. In the men’s poll, Gonzaga became the sixth team to ascend to No. 1, taking over the top spot from Kansas, which lasted only a week at No. 1 before losing at now-No. 10 Villanova. Ohio State, Louisville, Duke, and Kansas rounded out the top five . . . Former Louisville men’s basketball coach Rick Pitino reached a settlement with Adidas, which the Hall of Fame coach contended ‘‘outrageously conspired’’ to funnel money to the family of a Louisville recruit without his knowledge.

The Houston Astros signed catcher Martín Maldonado to a two-year, $7 million contract, general manager Jeff Luhnow announced. The deal will keep Maldonado in Houston through the 2021 season . . . . Catcher Francisco Cervelli agreed to terms on a one-year, $2 million contract with the Miami Marlins, where he’ll be reunited with his former New York Yankees teammate, Derek Jeter . . . Free agent second baseman Cesar Hernandez, 29, agreed to a one-year, $6.25 million contract with the Cleveland Indians, a person familiar with the negotiations told the Associated Press . . . . The Kansas City Royals acquired 25-year-old righthander Chance Adams from the New York Yankees for infielder Christian Perez.

Tennis

Clijsters eyes second return

Kim Clijsters plans to make her delayed comeback to the sport of tennis at the Monterrey Open in March, more than seven years after her second retirement. Clijsters, 36, the former No. 1 and four-time major champion, is allowed by WTA rules to receive unlimited wild-card invitations to tournaments. She accepted wild cards into the Mexican hard-court event in Monterrey which begins March 2, followed by Indian Wells March 11, then the Charleston clay tournament April 6.

. . . Lucas Pouille will not be back in Melbourne next month after the 25-year-old Frenchman announced on Twitter he will miss the first tennis major of 2020 because his recovery from a right elbow injury has been slower than expected.

Soccer

Revolution sign Frenchman

The New England Revolution signed Samba Camara, a 6-foot-4-inch French center back from Le Havre in Ligue 2. “He’s an athletic left-footed defender who fills a void that we’ve had in our back line,” said Revolution coach Bruce Arena . . . IFA banned Bahraini player Sayed Baqer for 10 games and fined him $30,000 for racism in a World Cup qualifier Nov. 14 in Hong Kong, where he formed a slanted-eye gesture toward fans.

Miscellany

Wizards sign Payton’s son

The Washington Wizards signed fourth-year guard Gary Payton II, the son of Hall of Fame guard Gary Payto n. The Wizards received a hardship exception, allowing the team to bring in another player on an emergency basis after their original 15-man roster was decimated by injuries, with eight players out for Monday night’s matchup against the New York Knicks . . . The Cleveland Cavaliers agreed to trade guard Jordan Clarkson to the Utah Jazz for guard Dante Exum and two future second-round draft picks, the AP reported . . . Formula One driver Charles Leclerc signed a new contract with Ferrari through to the end of the 2024 season after finishing fourth in the drivers’ standings in his debut with the team.

. . . Norway’s Rasmus Windingstad defeated Stefan Lutz of Germany by 0.41 seconds to win his first men’s World Cup parallel giant slalom race at Alta Badia, Italy.