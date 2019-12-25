Tiger Woods’s victory at the Masters was voted the Associated Press’s sports story of the year, beating out the US women’s soccer team’s victory at the World Cup. That monthlong competition was punctuated by star Megan Rapinoe’s push for pay equality for the women’s team and an ongoing war of words with President Donald Trump . Other candidates for top story included the blown call that cost the New Orleans Saints a chance at the Super Bowl, a California law that threatens to upend the NCAA and Simone Biles’s dominance at gymnastics’ world championships. Woods overcame scandal, four risky back surgeries and the near-destruction of his career. He also required a good deal of inner healing after a mortifying DUI arrest in 2017 that exposed his reliance on painkillers. Through it all, Woods somehow kept nurturing his love for golf. And eventually, he found his game again.

The Chicago White Sox agreed to a $12 million, one-year contract with veteran slugger Edwin Encarnación, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press on Wednesday night. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal has not been announced.

Colleges

Investigation still on

Michigan’s attorney general said her communications director’s statement announcing the suspension of a nearly two-year criminal investigation into Michigan State University’s handling of complaints against serial sexual abuser Larry Nassar was “inadvertently misleading.” Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a written statement that the investigation is ongoing. Nessel emphasized that her office is “at an impasse” with MSU over 6,000 documents investigators requested. She added that “the depth and breadth the university has gone to in withholding those documents only increases our fervor to obtain them.” “Let me be clear: Despite this impasse, we are committed to continuing to pursue MSU’s role in the Larry Nassar tragedy,” Nessel said in her statement.

Hawaii tops BYU

Cole McDonald capped a stellar performance with a 24-yard touchdown pass to Nick Mardner with 1:17 remaining, and Hawaii beat Brigham Young University, 38-34, in the Hawaii Bowl in Honolulu on Tuesday night for the Warriors’ first 10-win season since 2010. McDonald threw for 493 yards and four touchdowns against a BYU defense that was allowing an average of 203.8 yards passing per game.

Devoe lifts Ga. Tech

Michael Devoe scored 18 points and Moses Wright added 16 to help Georgia Tech’s men’s basketball team rally past Hawaii, 70-53, for third place in the Diamond Head Classic in Honolulu. The Yellow Jackets (6-6) shot 50 percent and erased a 9-point second-half deficit to hand the Rainbow Warriors (8-5) their second straight loss.

NBA

Oladipo eyes return

Indiana Pacers guard Victor Oladipo is hopeful to return to the lineup by early February — and perhaps as soon as late January — from a ruptured right quad tendon, league sources told ESPN. Oladipo’s looming return to the Pacers will partner him with All-Star candidate Malcolm Brogdon in the backcourt.

Miscellany

Vonn pops question

Lindsey Vonn popped the question to hockey star P.K. Subban. “Merry Christmas and happy holidays everyone!! On our 2 year anniversary, in a `non traditional’ move, I asked PK to marry me and he said, Yes,’’ Vonn tweeted on Christmas Day. “Yes [bashful emoji]! Women aren’t the only ones who should get engagement rings!’’ The former champion ski racer closed the tweet with the hashtags “MerryChristmas’’ and “equality.’’ Vonn linked a picture of herself and Subban with the ring . . . ESPN college football reporter Edward Aschoff, known for his outgoing and friendly personality, dapper dress and great love of sports, has died. He was 34. The sports network announced Aschoff died Tuesday after a brief illness.