Matt Crowley, who quarterbacked St. John’s Prep to back-to-back Division 1 Super Bowl titles, along with the Globe’s Players of the Year from Division 2 (Vinnie Holmes, Mansfield), Division 3 (Will Prouty, Duxbury), and Division 7 (Will Klein, Abington) are among 26 players named to the All-State football team Thursday by the state football coaches association.
The 2019 squad features three players going to Michigan (Zak Zinter, BB&N; Kalel Mullings, Milton Academy; and Eamonn Dennis, St. John’s Shrewsbury), one to Wake Forest (Zach Vaughan; Milton Academy), one to Duke (Cole Finney, Hingham), one to Boston College (Ozzy Trapilo, BC High), one to Notre Dame (Jay Brunelle, St. John’s Shrewsbury), and two to UMass (Josh Atwood, Natick; and Ethan Mottinger, North Attleborough).
In addition, three players are committed to the Ivy League, Brown (Jack Connolly, Canton), Yale (Ejiro Egodogbare, Roxbury Latin), and Princeton (Caleb Coleman, Groton). Two juniors were selected: Mansfield defensive lineman TJ Guy, who has committed to BC and Louis Hanson from St. Sebastian’s, who has multiple offers including LSU, Ohio State, Georgia, Penn State, and Wisconsin.
The team will be honored at a banquet on Sunday, March 1, co-sponsored by the MHSFCA and the Gridiron Club of Greater Boston, at Lantana’s in Randolph (4 p.m.).
The committee consisted of former head coaches Tom Lopez (Lincoln-Sudbury), Ray Cosenza (Fitchburg), and Dave Driscoll (Dighton-Rehoboth), along with current Braintree coach Brian Chamberlain.
All-State football team
OFFFENSE
QB — Matt Crowley, Sr. (6-2, 205; St. John’s Prep); Clayton Marengi, Sr. (6-2, 185; Lynnfield).
RB — Caleb Coleman, Sr. (6-2, 210; Groton School); Will Klein, Sr. (6-0, 190; Abington).
WR — Jay Brunelle, Sr. (6-2, 200; St. John’s Shrewsbury); Eamonn Dennis, Sr. (5-11, 175; St. John’s Shrewsbury); Cole Finney, Sr. (6-7, 240; Hingham); Louis Hansen, Jr. (6-5, 225; St. Sebastian’s).
OL — Josh Atwood, Sr. (6-2, 350; Natick); Ethan Mottinger, Sr. (6-6, 294; North Attleborough); Jack Nagy, Sr. (6-3, 285; Amherst); Ozzy Trapilo, Sr. (6-8, 275; BC High); Zak Zinter, Sr. (6-6, 210; BB&N).
DEFENSE
DL — Jack Connolly, Sr. (6-3, 290; Canton); Ejiro Egodogbare, Sr. (6-2, 275; Roxbury Latin); TJ Guy, Jr. (6-4; 260; Mansfield); Zach Vaughan, Sr. (6-6; 266; Milton Academy).
LB — Russ Canova, Sr. (5-11, 195; Danvers); Dom Cavanagh, Sr. (6-0, 185; Ashland); Vinnie Holmes, Sr. (5-10; 200; Mansfield); Kalel Mullings, Sr. (6-2; 231; Milton Academy); Michael Slayton, Sr. (6-2; 235; Andover).
DB — Ian Coffey, Sr. (5-11, 180; Hamilton-Wenham); Nick Donatio, Sr. (5-11, 170; Central Catholic); Matt Duchemin, Sr. (6-0; 185; St. John’s Prep); Will Prouty, Sr. (6-2; 175, Duxbury).
