Matt Crowley, who quarterbacked St. John’s Prep to back-to-back Division 1 Super Bowl titles, along with the Globe’s Players of the Year from Division 2 (Vinnie Holmes, Mansfield), Division 3 (Will Prouty, Duxbury), and Division 7 (Will Klein, Abington) are among 26 players named to the All-State football team Thursday by the state football coaches association.

The 2019 squad features three players going to Michigan (Zak Zinter, BB&N; Kalel Mullings, Milton Academy; and Eamonn Dennis, St. John’s Shrewsbury), one to Wake Forest (Zach Vaughan; Milton Academy), one to Duke (Cole Finney, Hingham), one to Boston College (Ozzy Trapilo, BC High), one to Notre Dame (Jay Brunelle, St. John’s Shrewsbury), and two to UMass (Josh Atwood, Natick; and Ethan Mottinger, North Attleborough).