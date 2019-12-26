WEEI’s number includes its online stream (0.0 in this book, though it usually registers a share) as well as the share it gets from Providence-based WVEI (103.7) in the Boston market (0.1).

The Sports Hub earned a 10.5 share overall in the men 25-54 demographic from the period of Sept. 12-Dec. 4 to finish second. WEEI was fourth with a 7.0 share.

The Sports Hub (98.5) came out on top in the battle between Boston’s two sports radio stations this fall, winning in both morning and afternoon drive as well as overall. But WEEI (93.7) did receive an encouraging showing from its new morning drive program.

The Sports Hub’s online stream is included in its share.

In morning drive (6-10 a.m.), The Sports Hub’s “Toucher & Rich” show was first (12.2). WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show”, which moved over from WAAF on July 29, was sec0nd (10.8, including 0.2 from WVEI and 0.1 from its stream).

In middays (10 a.m-2 p.m.), the Sports Hub’s “Zolak & Bertrand” show finished second (11.4). WEEI’s “Dale and Keefe” show was fourth (6.8, including 0.1 for WVEI). Classic rock station WZLX’s Carter Alan program was first (12.9).

In afternoon drive (2-6 p.m.), the Sports Hub’s “Felger & Massarotti” took first with a 12.3 share. WEEI’s OMF program was fourth (7.3, including 0.1 for WVEI and 0.1 for its stream).

In the 6-11 p.m. window, The Sports Hub, which airs “The Adam Jones Show” weeknights as well as Bruins and Celtics games, was second (7.9). WEEI, which primarily has the “Mut at Night” program in that window, was tied for fifth (5.7, including 0.2 for WVEI).

In the summer, the Sports Hub was second (7.6), while WEEI was sixth (4.7)

Last fall, the Sports Hub was first (10.8), while WEEI was second (7.8).

Chad Finn can be reached at finn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeChadFinn.