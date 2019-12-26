I won’t retrace the 21st century happenings in minute detail. The summation is that there have been a dozen excuses to bring out the Duck Boats. There have been 11 other trips to a professional sports finals (Don’t forget the Revs). We are the only municipality that can say we’ve seen teams win a title in each of the four most popular team sports. (And, yes, I’m talking male).

Yeah, yeah yeah . . . you’ve been listening to people on the outside with their constant reminders that we — and I certainly include myself — are pretty much without question the luckiest fans in the history of American sports. You’re tired of it. Enough, already. What are you — we — supposed to do? Apologize?

Advertisement

As we enter the third decade of the 21st century, it is time for my annual look at the State of the Teams. As always, they will be taken in alphabetical order.

Bruins

This one requires a deep breath and a look at the broad picture. Surely we cannot believe this December stumble represents who they actually are. Can it?

I’m not exactly a hockey maven, but I’m not sure anyone has a handle on just why the Bruins are the world’s worst shootout team. You would think that, at worst, they’d be league average and win their share. But as we approach the last week of the calendar year the Bruins were 0-for-The Season in Shootouts. Perhaps T.J. Oshie could conduct a clinic on his day off.

There’s still a lot to like about the Bruins. When fully assembled as a healthy unit, the first line of David Pastrnak, Patrice Bergeron, and Brad Marchand is second to none. The 23-year old Pastrnak has been leading the league in goals. . Bergeron may be the Jean Beliveau of his time, that being a consummate cerebral tactician who always conducts himself with class. Now “class” may not be a word others would associate with Marchand, but you know how it goes . . . He may be a “Little Ball Of Hate” but he’s our Little Ball Of Hate, and he can play this game. There has pretty much been a season-long cry for supplementary scoring help, and there has been an answer at times from the likes of David Krejci and Jake DeBrusk. But coach Bruce Cassidy would definitely like more oomph from people not playing on his first line.

Advertisement

Zdeno Chara is way past any Norris Trophy discussions, but he can still be a force and just having his wisdom to dispense is a major plus. Torey Krug is an absolute mainstay on defense. Charlie McAvoy, touted as the next Norris Trophy candidate when he first broke into the lineup, has yet to score a goal as the NHL season closes in on the halfway mark. It’s just curious.

There are times when the Bruins can claim as good a 1-2 goaltending situation with Tuukka Rask and Jaroslav Halak as you could reasonably ask for. But Rask can run a bit hot and cold.

The Bruins came oh-so-close to winning another Stanley Cup last year. It’s within reason for them to have another great playoff run. The good news is that in the playoffs you keep going until you drop. There’s none of that shootout stuff.

Advertisement

Celtics

Kemba Walker and the Celtics defeated Patrick McCaw and the Raptors on Christmas. Cole Burston/The Canadian Press via AP

Whatever happened last year no longer matters. The Celtics are living in yet another Era of Good Feeling.

This is a team with depth and versatility, and they genuinely like playing with one another. It just didn’t work last year, and Danny Ainge says everyone, starting with himself, can share the blame.

But it’s undeniable that Kemba Walker’s daily smile has uplifted the spirits of the returnees. Jayson Tatum is back on the proper All-Star trajectory. Jaylen Brown continues to improve offensively. Marcus Smart provides unnameable plays, even as he becomes a more reliable 3-point shooter.

One lingering problem is that things just keep happening to Gordon Hayward. He missed that season two years ago and now he’s had two separate physical setbacks. If he can stay in the lineup, the Celtics will be a major force in the Eastern Conference.

In order for them to be a true contender for championship No. 18 they still need a big, physical body in the middle. Too bad they couldn’t have kept Aron Baynes.

Tacko as The Answer? If only . . .

Patriots

Groundhog Day. Groundhog Century, actually.

Eleven consecutive AFC East titles and 17 of 18. And they missed out in 2008 by a tiebreaker. The rest of the world is sick of it, but no one around here is.

Everyone else has ebbs and flows. Many franchises have only flows. You have to be at least 25 to have any remote conception of what football life was like around here before Bill Belichick and Tom Brady.

Advertisement

This year’s edition has been built more on defense and special teams than is the Patriots norm. The offense took two major hits early with the loss of center Dave Andrews and fullback James Develin.

The wide receiver position outside of the redoubtable Julian Edelman has been problematic. Rob Gronkowski will never be replaced. The running game has taken time to develop.

And Brady? There have been protection problems and offensive weaponry problems, but he has made way too many uncharacteristically bad throws. And then in Week 16 he plays like, well, Tom Brady. Now that guy can get you to another Super Bowl.

They’re still in the mix. Attention should be paid.

Red Sox

Chaim Bloom was introduced as the Red Sox’ chief baseball officer in October. Elise Amendola/Associated Press

Don’t you hate reading about, hearing about, and talking about money when it comes to sports?

I know I do.

But that’s the primary topic of discussion concerning the Red Sox in this offseason. There’s a new sheriff in town, and at times you wonder if Chaim Bloom would know a 6-4-3 double play if he saw one, because the only thing we’re told about him is that he knows how to save money. OK, that’s hyperbole. He was a good judge of talent with Tampa Bay.

His predecessor spent lots of money and the result was a title. But now the bill is due. There are major luxury tax issues. All right. I get that. I guess. I just cringe every time I read or hear that in the end it would be necessary to trade the best and most lovable player on the team in order to achieve the necessary. The Red Sox would still have J.D. Martinez. They’d still have Xander Bogaerts. They’d still have Rafael Devers. They’d still have Jackie Bradley Jr. (My Fan Club dues are in the mail). But Mookie Betts is a mutitalented two-way star. I can’t recall a Red Sox player quite like him.

Advertisement

It’s been fun for Red Sox fans to have the Yankees looking up to them for the last 15 years, but unless you’ve been living in that proverbial cave the past two weeks, you know the Yankees are back, at least on paper. The Duck Boats are unlikely to be needed next fall.

Please join me in praying that when the 2020 season begins March 26 in Toronto that Mookie Betts will be in the lineup. Our lineup, that is.

Revolution

Bruce Arena joined the Revolution as coach and sporting director in May. Nic Antaya

Blue Skies, nothing but Blue Skies, with the other team in Foxborough.

First of all, the Revs returned to the playoffs after too long an absence. Carles Gil was the MLS Newcomer of the Year after leading the squad with 10 goals and 14 assists. They are shedding their reputation for being excessively frugal. They are throwing dollars around like poker chips.

It gets better. Their coach is merely the most famous name in American soccer coaching circles. Bruce Arena came in midway through the 2019 season. He did what he does and the team pretty quickly went on an 11-game unbeaten streak.

And then there’s the facility. The Revs are the proud occupants of a $35 million state-of-the-art practice facility. This is expected to be a recruiting tool of significant proportions.

“This is the best facility I’ve ever been around,” gushed Arena. “It’s as good as it gets. We’ve created an environment where we can succeed.”

There were three straight MLS Cup Finals in 2005-07. Since then? Meh. Welcome to the first season of the rest of their lives.

Bob Ryan can be reached at ryan@globe.com.