Shane Pinto scored his third goal in two games, and the United States rebounded from a loss to Canada in its opener with a 6-3, Group B victory over Germany at the world men’s junior hockey championship in Ostrava, Czech Republic. Haverhill’s Jordan Harris and Quincy’s Oliver Wahlstrom were among the US goal scorers, as were Bruins prospect Curtis Hall , UMass defenseman Zac Jones , and Bobby Brink. BU’s Trevor Zegras had four assists, and goaltender Dustin Wolf made 17 saves. Last year’s finalists face Russia on Sunday . . . Ella Huber scored the game’s only goal during a delayed penalty against Russia, with Amanda Thiele’s 20-save shutout giving the United States a 1-0 victory at the under-18 women’s world championship in Bratislava, Slovakia. The Americans (2-0) play defending champion Canada on Sunday to determine the Group A winner.

Pinstripe Bowl MVP Brian Lewerke threw for 320 yards and a touchdown and ran for a score in Michigan State’s 27-21 victory over Wake Forest at Yankee Stadium. Lewerke, in his fifth-year and making his 38th career start, threw a 10-yard pass to wide receiver Cody White in the third quarter to put the Spartans (7-6) ahead. Jamie Newman did all his damage for the Demon Deacons (8-5) in the first half, throwing three touchdown passes . . . Freshman Sam Howell threw for 294 yards and three touchdowns in addition to catching a TD pass, and North Carolina (7-6) blew out Temple, 55-13, in the Military Bowl in Annapolis. Md. . . . Miami fired offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Dan Enos after one season, one day after the Hurricanes (6-7) were shut out by Louisiana Tech in the Independence Bowl.

NBA

Giannis out with back woes

Reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo sat out Milwaukee’s game at Atlanta because of back soreness, coach Mike Budenholzer declaring the team is “hopeful that it’s not anything significant even though it is something that we kind of monitor on a regular basis.” The NBA-best Bucks (27-5) are at Orlando on Saturday . . . NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard comfortably won voting by AP member sports editors and AP beat writers as its male athlete of the year. Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was second, followed by Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, tennis star Rafael Nadal, and Antetokounmpo.

Advertisement

MISCELLANY

Man City drops points again

Matt Doherty scored in the 90th minute to complete host Wolverhampton’s comeback from two goals down to beat 10-man Manchester City, 3-2, further strengthening Liverpool’s chances to claim its first-ever Premier League title. The Reds are 13 points clear of Leicester and 14 up on defending champions City halfway through the season, with a game in hand . . . Russia’s anti-doping agency formally appealed the four-year Olympic ban for manipulating doping data levied by the World Anti-Doping Agency, making the 2020 Tokyo games, the third straight Olympics preceded by a legal battle over Russian doping issues. WADA banned use of the Russian team name, flag or anthem at a range of major sports competitions the next four years, though Russians will be allowed to compete in Tokyo as unaffiliated athletes if they pass a vetting process . . . The Kansas City Royals signed Maikel Franco, formerly of Philadelphia, to a $2.95 million contract, plus up to $1.05 million in incentives, to be their everyday third baseman next season . . . Chicago Blackhawks defensemen Brent Seabrook and Calvin de Haan each had season-ending right shoulder surgeries. The 34-year-old Seabrook also will have surgery on his right hip in January and left hip in February. He is under contract through the 2023-24 season at an average annual value of $6,875,000 . . . Fallon Sherrock’s run at the darts PDC World Championship ended with a 4-2, third-round defeat to 22nd-seeded Chris Dobey. The 25-year-old won two matches, the first victories for a woman in the tournament’s 27-year history . . . Elbert Dubenion, a receiver who played key roles in Buffalo’s back-to-back American Football League championships in 1964-65, died Thursday at 86. Nicknamed “Golden Wheels” for his speed, the Ohioan’s 93-yard touchdown catch from Daryle Lamonica in a 1963 playoff loss to the Boston Patriots is the longest in AFL postseason history.