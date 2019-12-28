Serena Williams dominated the decade, on the court and in conversation. There were the dozen Grand Slam single titles — no other woman had more than three over the past 10 seasons — and the 3½ consecutive years at No. 1 in the WTA rankings. And then there was the celebrity status that transcended tennis, making everything she did and said newsworthy. Still winning matches and reaching Grand Slam finals into her late 30s, still mattering as much as ever, Williams was selected by The Associated Press as the Female Athlete of the Decade on Saturday after a vote by AP member sports editors and AP beat writers. The AP Male Athlete of the Decade will be announced Sunday. Gymnast Simone Biles , the 2019 AP Female Athlete of the Year, finished second to Williams in voting, followed by swimmer Katie Ledecky . Two skiers were next, with Lindsey Vonn finishing fourth and Mikaela Shiffrin fifth. Three of Williams’s five AP Female Athlete of the Year awards came during the last decade, in 2013, 2015 and 2018. She also won in 2002 and 2009.

Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan will meet with his football staff, including coach Doug Marrone, this week before making any potential changes. A spokesman for Khan made the announcement in response to an ESPN reporter’s tweet, citing unnamed sources, that said Marrone “has been informed that he will be dismissed following Sunday’s game” against Indianapolis. The Jaguars (5-10) are 22-28 in three years under Marrone and have lost 20 of their last 27 games.

Khan fired top executive Tom Coughlin last week, seemingly placing the blame on the onetime coach who seemed to struggle making the transition from the sideline to the front office. Coughlin’s overbearing ways had become a burden on players and coaches.

COLLEGES

NU captures league opener

Tyson Walker scored 17 points and Jordan Roland added 14 as the Northeastern men’s basketball team opened Colonial Athletic Association play with a 61-45 victory over Towson. Maxime Boursiquot had 12 points for the Huskies, while Bolden Brace had 8 points and eight rebounds . . . Vernon Carey Jr. scored 19 points as No. 4 Duke beat Brown, 75-50, in Durham, N.C. Alex O’Connell added 14 points for the Blue Devils (11-1) in their final nonconference game of the season. Brandon Anderson scored 16 points for Brown (5-6) . . . Journey Brown ran for 202 yards with two long touchdowns, Garrett Taylor returned an interception 15 yards for a score as No. 13 Penn State beat No. 15 Memphis, 53-39, in Arlington, Texas, in the highest-scoring Cotton Bowl ever. Freshman Noah Cain added 92 yards rushing and two TDs for Penn State . . . Ian Book threw for 247 yards and one touchdown and Tony Jones Jr. scored on an 84-yard run, helping No. 14 Notre Dame dominate Iowa State, 33-9, at the Camping World Bowl in Orlando, Fla.

BASEBALL

Marlins sign Dickerson

Outfielder Corey Dickerson agreed to terms on a $17.5 million, two-year contract with the Marlins, according to a person familiar with the deal. Dickerson battled injuries last season but hit .304 with 12 homers, 59 RBIs and a .906 OPS in 78 games for the Phillies and Pirates . . . The Blue Jays agreed to a $4.85 million, two-year deal with righthander Shun Yamaguchi of Japan. Yamaguchi, 32, was made available to major league clubs this offseason after he was posted by his Japanese team . . . Major League Baseball said it is committed to protecting minor league teams, a day after US Sen. Richard Blumenthal warned of possible congressional action if the organization followed through on minor league contraction plans.

MLB has proposed a contraction plan that could end minor league baseball at Dodd Stadium in Norwich, Conn., and ballparks across the nation by eliminating its affiliation with 42 teams. The Norwich Sea Unicorns — formerly the Connecticut Tigers — play in the Class A New York-Penn League. On Friday, Blumenthal, who represents Connecticut, urged MLB to save the team.

MISCELLANY

Mikheyev has wrist surgery

Toronto Maple Leafs rookie forward Ilya Mikheyev had surgery to repair an artery and wrist tendons that were severed by a skate during a game against the Devils on Friday night. Mikheyev, who scored a goal in the game, was cut by the skate of New Jersey’s Jack Hughes and taken to the hospital with what the team called a ‘‘significant laceration.’’ . . . Russia scored three opening-period goals on the way to stunning Canada, 6-0, at the world junior hockey championship in Ostrava, Czech Republic. Canada forward Alexis Lafreniere, who is projected to be the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NHL draft, left the ice with the help of his teammates after picking up what appeared to be an injury to his left leg in the second period . . . Mikaela Shiffrin wrapped up an eventful return from her 11-day break from World Cup racing, dominating a giant slalom in Lienz, Austria, for her 63rd career victory. Marta Bassino of Italy, who won the giant slalom in Killington last month, finished second. Austria’s Katharina Liensberger was third. The victory moved Shiffrin into outright second place on the women’s career winners list, ahead of Austrian great Annemarie Moser-Proell (62). Lindsey Vonn holds the women’s record with 82 wins . . . Dominik Paris won a men’s World Cup downhill in Bormio, Italy, for the second straight day. Switzerland’s Urs Kryenbuehl was second and Swiss teammate Beat Feuz was third.