11:40 a.m.: The following players are inactive this afternoon for the Patriots: CB Jason McCourty, DL Byron Cowart, S Terrence Brooks, QB Cody Kessler, RB Damien Harris, TE Ryan Izzo, and OL Jermaine Eluemunor.

Harris, Kessler, Izzo, Eluemunor, and (to some extent) Cowart have been healthy scratches the bulk of the year, and so there’s no surprise there. McCourty has been struggling with a groin issue over the last month or so, and with the playoffs right around the corner (and New England secure in its depth at cornerback), better safe than sorry. I’d expect Joejuan Williams get some playing time in McCourty’s place. Brooks has also had a groin issue, and was questionable heading into this game as well.

The real news here is the list of players who are active: Sony Michel, Jonathan Jones, Julian Edelman, Ja’Whaun Bentley, Marcus Cannon, Shilique Calhoun and Jamie Collins are all active, despite being on the injury report as some point this week. If the second seed had been wrapped up last week, I have to imagine some or all of these guys would have been limited or inactive this week against Miami. Simply underscores the importance of this one.

11:23 a.m.:

The Chiefs, Titans, Texans, and Steelers have scouts at Gillette today. #Patriots — Jim McBride (@globejimmcbride) December 29, 2019

11;20 a.m.: Here's this week's pregame reading list:

11:10 a.m.: Welcome back to football! We have the regular-season finale this afternoon, as the Patriots are set to host the Dolphins at 1 p.m. at Gillette Stadium. New England can secure the No. 2 seed in the AFC with a win against old pal Brian Flores. We’ll have our usual updates here throughout the day, with inactive analysis (at 11:30 a.m.), as well as the latest betting news, weather updates, your pregame reading list, and everything else you need to get ready for the contest.

