I kid. Anyone paying attention knows how your sports decade has gone, and to be frank, anywhere outside the confines of New England, they’re quite tired of it. But credit goes where credit is due, and as sports cities go, Boston was the undisputed champ of the 2010s, competing for titles on turf and on dirt, with bats and with pads, on ice and with rims, with sticks and on grass.

As we stand on the precipice of the 2020s, the ongoing dominance of area teams will be a fascinating story line to monitor, particularly with the Patriots and their 42-year-old ageless wonder at quarterback. But the upcoming year promises fascinating angles from near and far, stretching from our own Gillette Stadium backyard across the world to Tokyo, host of the 2020 Summer Olympic Games.

Advertisement

Here are a few I am particularly interested in tracking, observing, or, in a few lucky cases, attending:

■ Let’s start right here with the Patriots. Another double-digit win season is so impressive, especially as it sets itself against the rampant ineptitude throughout the NFL. While other franchises (the Falcons, the Giants, the Rams — twice) remember moments of great or near-miss glory against the Patriots only to fall off the football map and others toil in vain to match the consistency of this Tom Brady-Bill Belichick era (Seahawks, Eagles, 49ers), the Patriots just keep on winning.

There have been other years that have felt something like the way we feel now, moving toward a potential Super Bowl appearance amid the sense of impending finality. But with Brady’s advancing age and expiring contract, with the oncoming improvements in AFC places like Buffalo and Kansas City, this season feels more like a last shot than any of the others. And yet, and yet, who would doubt Brady and Belichick? To me, they are the favorites until they prove otherwise.

Advertisement

■ If Brady represents football’s old guard, he is not alone in searching for one more act of glory before inevitable retirement beckons. Tiger Woods is older than Brady by a year, and with a litany of back and knee injuries slowing down his schedule to a mere handful of tournaments a year, chances to see him recapture his dominating form are down to a precious few.

Here’s hoping we get one at the Masters, where Woods will defend the title he so improbably won back in April, when he turned back the clock, woke up the echoes, and delighted the golf world with a fifth green jacket. He is now just one Masters and one major away from matching all-time great Jack Nicklaus, but whether or not that ever happens, he completed a career circle many of us never thought would happen.

And here’s another golf story I can’t wait to see: the 2020 Ryder Cup. I love how much the ultimate individual game translates to team drama, and with Europe winning nine of the last 12 Cups, the American team is eager for some payback. A 7-point loss last year in France was an embarrassment. Can we redeem ourselves at Whistling Straits in September? I’ll be watching.

■ The Associated Press recently tabbed Serena Williams as its female athlete of the decade; no argument here. Williams’s run at the top of tennis has been astounding, never more so than when it continued in the aftermath of the difficult and life-threatening birth of her first child. She can be polarizing, with a competitive fire that emerges in loud and intense ways, arguing with officials or failing to graciously credit opponents. In other words, a lot like male athletes, who are allowed such behaviors as evidence of how much they want to win. Who knows how much longer the 38-year-old Williams will continue to compete at such a high level, but history should look back at her as one of the singularly greatest athletes we’ve ever seen.

Advertisement

Just look at her influence — 15-year-old Coco Gauff is the game’s most exciting rising star, and she grew up an avid fan of both Serena and Venus Williams, a prime example of the value and power of role models in whom you can see yourself. Gauff made the Round of 16 at Wimbledon and won her first title in Austria. Can’t wait to see her in the 2020 Grand Slam cycle.

■ Tennis is one of the sports I am so excited to see at the Olympics, as it’s become a sort of fifth Grand Slam. But the biggest draw for me will no doubt be gymnastics, led by the incomparable Simone Biles, who finished second to Williams as AP athlete of the decade and did win female athlete of the year honors, the first gymnast to do so in a non-Olympic year.

Yet as much as Biles has done and continues to do on the mat, it is her courage off it that makes this upcoming Games so inspiring. To come forward among the victims of disgraced doctor Larry Nasser revealed emotional trauma that nearly ended Biles’s career. But she fought back, and the moment she and her teammates walk into an arena in Japan, they already will have won.

Advertisement

■ The Olympics are inherently conflicting — doping scandals that might keep Russia out again, cover-up scandals that nearly spelled the end of USA Gymnastics, political divisiveness that gets in the way of our rooting interests. But the athletes trump them all, the Katie Ledeckys, Noah Lyles, Sydney McLaughlins, they are worth any inner turmoil about watching the Games.

■ To bring it back around to our local roots, 2020 will show us how, or if, the Bruins can recover from their heartbreaking Game 7 Stanley Cup loss and maybe, if we’re lucky, if the Celtics can push their way toward a potential NBA Finals clash with the longtime nemesis Los Angeles Lakers, who now feature Lebron James.

Sign me up for all of it.

Tara Sullivan is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at tara.sullivan@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @Globe_Tara.