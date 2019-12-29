LeBron James was named the Associated Press male athlete of the decade, adding his name to a list that includes Tiger Woods , Wayne Gretzky , and Arnold Palmer . James, who turns 35 Monday, was a runaway winner in a vote of AP sports editors and writers, easily outpacing runner-up Tom Brady of the New England Patriots. In this decade, James played in eight straight finals, won three titles, and also took home three MVP awards. In his 17th season, he’s on pace to lead the league in assists for the first time while remaining among the NBA’s scoring leaders. Including playoffs, no one in the NBA scored more points than James in the last 10 years. Sprinter Usain Bolt of Jamaica was third for dominating at the 2012 and 2016 Olympics, soccer’s Lionel Messi was fourth, and Michael Phelps — the US swimmer who retired as history’s most decorated Olympian with 28 medals, 23 gold — was fifth. On Saturday, Serena Williams was announced as the AP’s female athlete of the decade.

Jon Teske, Michigan’s 7-foot-1-inch senior center, had 25 points and eight rebounds as the No. 11 Wolverines overpowered UMass Lowell, 86-60, in Ann Arbor, Mich. The Wolverines (10-3) played their first game without Isaiah Livers, the team’s leading scorer who is sidelined indefinitely with a groin injury. Sophomore Brandon Johns Jr., who is 6-8, got his first start. At times, Teske and Johns were teamed with 6-11 Colin Castleton and 6-10 Austin Davis. UMass Lowell does not have a player taller than 6-7. Michigan had a 41-25 rebounding edge. ‘‘I knew we were overmatched,” UMass Lowell coach Pat Duquette said. “I didn’t come in here with high expectations, and I’m glad we’re not in the Big Ten.” Christian Lutete scored 21 points to lead the River Hawks (6-9), while Obadiah Noel added 16 points . . . West Virginia freshman guard Miles McBride scored a season-high 21 points, including 6 in the final 2:22, as No. 22 West Virginia rallied for a 67-59 victory over No. 2 Ohio State as part of the Cleveland Classic doubleheader. The Mountaineers (11-1), who trailed by 9 late in the first half, went ahead for good at 55-54 on a push-shot by Derek Culver with 3:31 left. McBride followed with two free throws and an 18-foot jumper that he punctuated with a playful shrug. Kaleb Wesson had 17 points and nine rebounds for the Buckeyes (11-2), who were held to a season low in points and committed season highs of 22 turnovers and 25 fouls . . . Isaiah Moss (17 points) made three straight 3-pointers in the second half as No. 5 Kansas beat host Stanford, 72-56. Senior center Udoka Azubuike grabbed 13 rebounds as the Jayhawks (10-2) held a big advantage on the boards, but he took just two shots to score 2 points, committed five turnovers, and missed all five of his free throws. Oscar da Silva scored 19 points for Stanford (11-2) . . . Chol Marial, the 7-2 center from South Sudan, finally made his college debut as 13th-ranked Maryland (11-2) held off visiting Bryant, 84-70. The Terrapins outrebounded Bryant, 48-16, and snared 19 offensive boards. Maryland led, 36-31, at the break, but Bryant was still within 6 points with less than 12 minutes to play, but the Terps rattled off 8 consecutive points, and the Bulldogs never got within 10 the rest of the way. Marial hardly played during his final two years of high school and missed Maryland’s first 12 games in his freshman season following surgery on both legs. Marial ended with 6 points and five rebounds in 14 minutes, while Anthony Cowan Jr. led the offense with 19 points. Adam Grant scored 25 points for the Bulldogs (8-5), who had won four in a row and have never beaten a ranked team . . . Chris Lewis had 19 points and a career-high four blocked shots and Christian Juzang added 14 points as Harvard (9-4) beat host Cal (6-7), 71-63, despite having leading scorer Bryce Aiken in a walking boot with a left foot injury . . . Max Mahoney scored 20 points and Walter Whyte (16 points) hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 44 seconds remaining as visiting BU (6-7) held on for a 69-67 victory over Merrimack (6-7) when a layup fell off the front of the rim at the buzzer.

BC women fall at home

Senior guard Aslinn Konig scored 11 points, hitting three 3-pointers in the second half, as No. 9 North Carolina State handed the Boston College women’s basketball team its first home loss of the season, 72-54. N.C. State (12-0, 1-0 ACC) built a 26-11 lead after the first quarter, and led by 8 at the half. Emma Guy led the Eagles (7-6, 0-2) with 14 points, and Mamelle Garraud added 11 . . . Katie Nelson scored a career-high 29 points — hitting on 9 of 13 shots, including 6 for 9 from 3-point range — as BU coasted past Northeastern, 72-56, at Case Gym. Nia Irving added 18 points and nine rebounds for the Terriers (5-6). Kendall Currence came off the bench to lead the Huskies (4-7) with 13 points.

Hockey

US juniors top Russia

Arthur Kaliyev scored twice and Spencer Knight made 25 saves to lift the United States to a 3-1 win over Russia at the World Junior Championships in Ostrava, Czech Republic. The US teams leads Group B with 6 points and will play the hosts Monday to complete the group stage. The first four teams in the two five-team groups advance to the knockout stage . . . Alexis Lafreniere’s knee injury will keep him out of Canada’s next game, however, the star winger hasn’t been ruled out for the rest of the tournament. Lafreniere, projected to be the No. 1 pick at the 2020 NHL Draft,, was helped off the ice Saturday early in the second period of his team’s 6-0 loss to Russia after twisting his left knee on an awkward fall. Canadian assistant coach Andre Tourigny said an MRI revealed no fracture or structural damage to ligaments . . . Lacey Eden scored a late third period goal and Skylar Vetter made 36 saves, but the US Under-18 women’s team lost to Canada, 2-1, in its final preliminary-round game at the IIHF World Championship in Bratislava, Slovakia . . . Senior Niko Hildenbrand scored twice in a four-goal third as ninth-ranked UMass (13-4-1) earned a 5-3 victory at Rensselaer (6-10-1).

Miscellany

Shiffrin catches Vonn

Mikaela Shiffrin keeps closing in on the many of Lindsey Vonn’s records. Shiffrin earned her 43rd World Cup slalom win with another dominant performance, posting the fastest times in both runs to beat Slovakian rival Petra Vlhova by 0.61 seconds in Lienz, Austria. The feat matched the 43 downhill wins Vonn collected before retiring last season, the World Cup record for a woman in a single discipline — although Shiffrin is still 18 victories short of Vonn’s overall women’s mark of 82. Shiffrin did set another record as she became the first skier, male or female, with a podium finish in 14 consecutive slalom races . . . Alexis Pinturault used his slalom skills to come from behind and win a men’s World Cup Alpine combined event in Bormio, Italy. The world champion was only in 12th place and 0.97 seconds behind leader Aleksander Aamodt Kilde of Norway following the super-G portion of the event, but the Frenchman had the fastest time in the slalom part . . . Gervonta Davis (23-0, 22 KOs) wore down Yuriorkis Gamboa until the lightweight title fight was stopped in the 12th round Saturday night in Atlanta.