Kitchens was dismissed shortly after the Browns returned to team headquarters following a 33-23 loss to the lowly Cincinnati Bengals (2-14), who ended Cleveland’s disheartening season and an inglorious 16-game run for the former running backs coach who was hoping for more time.

Freddie Kitchens , who famously crowed “if you don’t wear brown and orange, you don’t matter” at his introductory news conference less than a year ago, was fired Sunday night by the Cleveland Browns following a season in which he failed to lead a talented team to a .500 record — let alone the playoffs.

Advertisement

Owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam decided one season was enough for Kitchens and parted ways with the 45-year-old, who is the ninth coach fired by the Browns since 1999. Kitchens was a surprising hire a year ago. He had no previous head coaching experience, but his successful eight-game stretch as the team’s offensive coordinator and relationship with quarterback Baker Mayfield sent his stock soaring.

But Mayfield regressed in his second season and Kitchens was plagued by numerous mistakes as a rookie season coach with game management and an inability to get Cleveland’s offense rolling among his most notable flaws.

“We thank Freddie for his hard work and commitment to this organization but did not see the success or opportunities for improvement to move forward with him as our head coach,’’ the Haslams said in a statement. ‘‘Our focus is on hiring an exceptional leader for this football team and we will take a comprehensive approach to this process. We are excited about the core players we have to build around and develop and we look forward to bringing in a strong head coach that will put this group of players in the best position to succeed.”

Advertisement

Kitchens is the fifth coach fired since 2012 by the Haslams, who have shown little patience in a failed attempt to resurrect one of the league’s proudest franchises.

Cleveland hasn’t had a winning record since 2007 and has gone through seven coaches in that 12-year span.

Select company

■ Carolina’s Christian McCaffrey joined Roger Craig and Marshall Faulk as the only players to record 1,000 yards rushing and 1,000 yards receiving in the same season. McCaffrey got to the 67 yards receiving he needed late in the third quarter, then capped that drive with his 19th touchdown of the season before departing. He finished the season with 2,392 yards from scrimmage, third in NFL history behind Chris Johnson and Faulk.

■ Former Carolina coach Ron Rivera is meeting with the Redskins for their vacant head coaching job, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported, citing Rivera’s agents. Rapoport also said Rivera is the team’s first choice to replace Jay Gruden, who was fired after an 0-5 start to his sixth season in charge. Bill Callahan went 3-8 as the interim boss.

■ Denver tailback Phillip Lindsay became the first undrafted player to record back-to-back 1,000-yard rushing seasons to begin his career, crossing the mark in the fourth quarter of the Broncos’ victory over Oakland.

■ Detroit held a moment of silence before its loss to Green Bay in honor of wide receiver Marvin Jones’ s son Marlo, whose death was announced on Saturday night. A team spokesman said Marlo was about 6 months old. Jones was at the game, but went on injured reserve earlier this month.

Advertisement

■ Pro Bowl kickoff returner Cordarrelle Patterson sustained a concussion on one of a pair of end-around runs as a wide receiver in the first quarter of Chicago’s victory in Minnesota.