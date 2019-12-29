The year in Boston sports was filled with humor and heartache, a title (the Patriots) and a near-miss (the Bruins), and plenty in between.

The Globe’s longtime writer passed away in February, in the early stages of spring training, at the age of 62. He’ll be celebrated posthumously in Cooperstown this July as the 2020 winner of the J.G. Taylor Spink Award, given for meritorious contributions to baseball writing.

2. Start to NFL season has been a nightmare for league — Sept. 21, 2019

After a mostly positive 2018, the start of the 2019 season brought plenty of drama, including dissatisfied players, surprise retirements and shocking injuries. It all combined to create a perfect storm for the NFL just a few weeks into the season, and catapulted this Ben Volin piece to No. 2.

3. Bruins notify NHL about Maple Leafs’ ‘skate bump’ tactics — April 22, 2019

Prior to Game 7 of their playoff series in April, the Bruins made it clear they were unhappy with Toronto’s playing style, and they let the league know about it. Frank Dell’Apa was on the story, and it captured readers’ attention.

4. Could Red Sox and Yankees make blockbuster trade? — Nov. 12, 2019

Baseball writer Peter Abraham proposed a blockbuster deal between Boston and New York that would include the Red Sox sending Mookie Betts to the Yankees for a combination of players, including infielder Miguel Andujar, outfielder Clint Frazier, and righthanders Luis Gil and Mike King. It had readers interested.

5. We knew Kyrie Irving’s time in Brooklyn would take a bad turn, just not this fast — Nov. 26, 2019

From Chad Finn: Kyrie Irving’s career with the Nets has already been a bit of a soap opera, and he’s only been in Brooklyn for less than a year. Celtics’ fans aren’t all that surprised.

6. Antonio Brown accused of rape in a lawsuit — Sept. 10, 2019

Just a day after formally signing with the Patriots, Brown was accused of raping his former trainer. He was released by New England soon after that, and hasn’t played in the league since. The intial news ranked as the sixth most-read story for the Globe sports staff this year.

7. Against Eagles, fuming Tom Brady loses patience with offense of smoke and mirrors — Nov. 17, 2019

After a 17-10 win over Philly in November – a contest where he didn’t throw a touchdown pass and the offense was a bit of an inconsistent mess – a clearly agitated Brady rushed through his postgame presser. Christopher L. Gasper paints a picture of a quarterback dealing with a level of frustration he hadn’t confronted in several years, and it resonated with readers.

8. Patriots get no points for releasing Antonio Brown — Sept. 20, 2019

New England cut loose Brown less than two weeks after signing him, putting an end to one of the more surreal careers in a Patriots’ uniform. Dan Shaughnessy wrote, “In this instance, the Patriots failed to do anything when it mattered.”

9. Have the Patriots not learned anything by now? — Sept. 13, 2019

Days after the rape allegations surfaced against Brown, Shaughnessy wondered how the Patriots hadn’t yet learned their lessons from previous situations. This column came a week before No. 8.

10. Antonio Brown is taking all the risk, because if it doesn’t work out with Patriots . . — Sept. 8, 2019

With the benefit of time, this column from Tara Sullivan has proven to be prescient. Her argument? If Antonio Brown can’t make it work with the Patriots, it’s going to be awfully hard for him to find work elsewhere. Ever since he was released in September by New England, he hasn’t played a down in the league.

11. In Nick Cafardo, we lost a great teammate with a great heart — Feb. 21, 2019

Following his unexpected death, friends and colleagues remembered Cafardo’s spirit, goodwill, and journalistic legacy. Readers were eager to learn more about the longtime Globe writer.

12. David Ortiz reportedly shot in Dominican Republic — June 6, 2019

Maybe the most shocking sports story of the year, the former Red Sox slugger was shot in June. He did make a full recovery, but it was a long and steady process back to health for Ortiz, who talked about his journey here with Bob Hohler.

13. Who is the mysterious Berj Najarian, Bill Belichick’s right-hand man? — Jan. 31, 2019

One of the true behind-the-scenes figures of the Patriots’ dynasty is Najarian, who has been the guardian at Belichick’s gate for several years. Shaughnessy profiles the guy he says is the Boston sports version of Tom Hagen, offering readers an opportunity to peek behind the curtain.

14. Mookie Betts meets his distant relative, Meghan Markle — June 29, 2019

One of the most offbeat sports stories of the year came about because of a Globe story that revealed the fact Betts and Meghan Markle were distantly related. When the Red Sox faced the Yankees in London in June, the two met, and Abraham was there to tell readers the tale.

15. You cannot beat the Patriots, you can only be envious of them — Feb. 3, 2019

In the wake of New England’s sixth Super Bowl title, Shaughnessy details the 13-3 win over the Rams, a victory that delivered another Lombardi Trophy to Foxborough. It ranked as No. 15 in the top stories of the year.

16. Maya Brady is good. Really good. — April 1, 2019

Sullivan journeyed to California to go one-on-one with the most athletic member of the Brady family – Maya, the oldest daughter of Tom’s oldest sister, Maureen.

17. Star Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski announces he is retiring — March 24, 2019

After delivering the signature reception near the end of Super Bowl LIII, the big tight end went out a winner, announcing his retirement in March on Instagram. Despite the calls for him to come back, he insists he’s staying retired . . . for now.

18. Jerry Remy doesn’t hold back in new book — July 4, 2019

In an interview with the Red Sox TV analyst and former second baseman, Shaughnessy gets to the heart of Remy’s remarkable story, which includes his personal hardships and horrors, including surviving cancer, dealing with depression, and the fallout from his son Jared’s murder of his fiancée and the life sentence he received for the killing.

19. Here’s the deal: Tom Brady’s Patriot days could be over after this season — Aug. 8, 2019

Gasper says that watching things play out over the last few months, it’s easy to see that this could very well be Tom Brady’s last season in a Patriots’ uniform. Readers were curious, enough to put it into the top 20.

20. Dominican explanation in Ortiz case is just not believable, and other thoughts — June 21, 2019

In the wake of the Ortiz shooting, the explanation for the reasons behind the crime didn’t seem to wash with Shaughnessy.

