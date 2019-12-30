“Boston is the ultimate sports town, and to be named lead sports anchor at WCVB . . . is a dream come true,” said Castiglione in a statement. “Sports has been a lifelong passion of mine ever since I was a kid selling concessions at Fenway Park.

Duke Castiglione has been named lead sports anchor at Channel 5, slightly more than four months after longtime anchor Mike Lynch moved into a part-time role in August.

Duke Castiglione will take over for Mike Lynch, who moved to a part-time role this summer.

“It is truly humbling to step into this role that my friend and colleague, Mike Lynch, has done in legendary fashion for nearly four decades. I’m excited for the opportunity to lead the outstanding SportsCenter 5 team.”

Castiglione has been a weekend news anchor and general assignment reporter at the station since coming to Boston from Fox 5 in New York in January 2018. But he has a deep background in sports.

He was a sports anchor at Fox 5 and hosted its Sunday night “Sports Extra” program. He has also been a sideline reporter at ESPN on its baseball and college football coverage, and previously worked a sports reporter at Channel 7.

A Marshfield native and Stonehill College graduate, he is the son of longtime Red Sox radio broadcaster Joe Castiglione.

Along with his duties as the sports anchor of Channel 5’s weekday broadcasts, Castiglione will also host the Sunday night wrapup program “SportsCenter 5 OT.”

Chad Finn can be reached at finn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeChadFinn.