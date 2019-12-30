Cole Caufield one-timed a shot with 1:46 left in overtime to give the United States a 4-3 win over the host Czech Republic and the top spot in Group B at the world men’s junior hockey championship. Joining the US in the quarterfinals is Canada, which beat Germany, 4-1. Harvard’s Jack Drury , Shane Pinto , and Arthur Kaliyev — the latter two with four goals each in four games — all scored in regulation for the Americans, who outshot the Czechs, 43-29. Sweden, Finland, Switzerland, and Slovakia are Group A’s quarterfinalists, with the remaining two B slots to be decided on Tuesday.

Arizona signed outfielder Kole Calhoun to a two-year contract worth $16 million that includes a club option for 2022. The 32-year-old Arizona State alum, a four-time Gold Glove finalist, batted .249 with 140 homers in eight seasons with the Angels, slugging a career-high 33 while mostly playing right field in 2019 . . . Cincinnati reached a three-year, $15 million agreement with Japanese outfielder Shogo Akiyama, according to MLB Network, pending a physical. The 31-year-old hit .301/.376/.454 in nine seasons there, with at least 20 homers each of the last three years . . . The White Sox and former AL Cy Young Award winner Dallas Keuchel finalized their $55.5 million, three-year deal . . . Toronto finalized its $4 million, one-year pact with former Red Sox infielder Travis Shaw, who hit just .157 following back-to-back 30-homer campaigns with Milwaukee.

COLLEGES

Book going back to Notre Dame

Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book posted on social media he plans to be back for the 2020 season. Book, who passed for 247 yards and a touchdown in a Camping World Bowl win over Iowa State on Saturday, has a redshirt season remaining . . . Jordan Roland had 33 points as Northeastern (8-6, 2-0 Colonial Athletic Association) scored a season-high 46 points in the second half in Harrisonburg, Va., beating James Madison, 88-72, in men’s basketball action . . . Dibaji Walker sank a 3-pointer with 15 seconds left to pull UMass (6-7) within two, but host Akron (10-3) made four straight free throws to seal a 85-79 victory. Those were the lone points for Walker, who played 17 minutes hours after the NCAA gave the Cleveland State transfer a waiver to play this season . . . Seniors Mackenzie Barta and Jeanie Boehm each had 14 points for the Harvard women’s basketball team, which came from nine points down in the fourth quarter to beat Rhode Island, 61-58, in overtime to close its nonconference slate at 9-4 . . . Freshman Cory Munson kicked a career-long 52-yard field goal with no time left to give Western Kentucky (9-4) a 23-20 victory over Western Michigan in the First Responder Bowl in Dallas . . . Micale Cunningham threw for 279 yards and two touchdowns, and Louisville (8-5) capped coach Scott Satterfield’s debut season by scoring 31 straight points, beating Mississippi State, 38-28, in Nashville at the Music City Bowl . . . Chase Garbers threw for four touchdowns and ran for a fifth, leading Cal (8-5) to a 35-20 win over Illinois in the Redbox Bowl at Santa Clara, Calif.

Advertisement

MISCELLANY

Big fine for Warriors’ Chriss

Citing prior “physical altercations,” the NBA fined Golden State forward Marquese Chriss $35,000 for shoving Dallas star Luka Doncic to the ground in the Warriors’ win on Saturday. Chriss has been disciplined twice before, including a one-game suspension last season . . . Colin Campbell, the NHL’s director of hockey operations, called Columbus Blue Jackets coach John Tortorella ’s postgame, expletive-laden rant following a perceived clock error on Sunday night “unprofessional along with unacceptable,” and promised “we’re dealing with it.” Tortorella, whose team lost both the game and its goalie Joonas Korpisalo to a significant knee injury, said Monday that he regretted airing his complaints publicly.