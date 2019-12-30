That’s why we asked them to reflect on the 10 years gone by and tell us about their most memorable sports moment. Maybe it was something they witnessed. Maybe it was something they realized the magnitude of only when they looked back.

It’s been quite a decade in Boston, and the Globe’s sportswriters have been lucky enough to have a front-row seat to the action.

Chad Finn, Globe writer and sports media columnist

In NFL.com’s ranking of the 100 greatest plays in pro football history earlier this season, Malcolm Butler’s improbable game-saving interception in Super Bowl XLIX against the Seahawks checked in at No. 5. That’s four spots too low in my opinion, and I consider myself fortunate to have been there in Glendale, Ariz., covering the game for the Globe when the best play in NFL history happened, even though I … uh, well … I missed it live.

Let me explain. You see, when you’re writing on deadline, especially at a massive event like the Super Bowl, the majority of the writing is done during the game, at least for the first edition. You’re writing as things happen, or at least as close to real time as you can muster, then hopefully there’s time to go back and rejigger it afterward.

Well, that game had already gotten weird, with Jermaine Kearse’s crazy 33-yard catch in which the football seemed to ricochet off each of his limbs before he caught it seeming to set the stage for a Seattle win and Super Bowl heartbreak for the Patriots. As Dont’a Hightower thwarted Marshawn Lynch near the goalline on the next play, I was still playing catchup in my writing. So when Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson took the snap, dropped back (what!? He’s throwing?!), and fired a strike into Butler’s torso, I was still staring at the screen of this battered Dell I’m writing on now.

But I knew something wild had happened by the roar of the crowd. I’ve never heard anything like it – it wasn’t a collective cheer or boo, but the gutteral sound of collective shock. Soon it became clear what had happened, and of course the replays through the years never get old. I don’t regret not seeing it, because I’ll never forget what it sounded like. Probably still blew deadline, though.

Jim McBride, Patriots beat writer

I’ll never take for granted that I make my living watching Tom Brady work. But damn if the greatest quarterback of all time didn’t take a few years off my life on Feb. 5, 2017.

Tom Brady engineered the Patriots to a win in what Jim McBride calls the best Super Bowl ever played. Stan Grossfeld/Globe staff/Globe Staff

It was a tale of two games and a tale of two game stories. With a season obituary all ready to go when the Patriots fell behind, 28-3, to the Falcons in Super Bowl LI, Brady yelled “re-write.” So did I. As New England scrambled to flip the script, writers followed suit. When I sent the final version of the Patriots’ improbable 34-28 victory to Globe sports copy chief Jim “The Champ” Hoban, I thought: “I just covered the best Super Bowl ever played.”

If Brady wants to top that, I’ll be there.

Pete Abraham, Red Sox beat writer

The Red Sox had a 5-1 lead and were three outs from a World Series championship on Oct. 28, 2018 when the bullpen gate at Dodger Stadium swung open and Chris Sale took the field with fire in his eyes.

Three swinging strikeouts later, that was a moment you don’t forget.

Chris Sale hoists Christian Vazquez into his arms as David Price joins in the celebration in 2018. Stan Grossfeld/Globe staff/Globe Staff

Chris Price, sports producer

Sitting in a big-time press box, you are expected to adhere to certain levels of decorum. “This is a working press box,” is the announcement you’ll hear in most places. (Most of the time, it sounds an awful lot like something Dean Wormer would say: “No more fun of any kind.”)

But at the tail end of both Super Bowl XLIX and Super Bowl LI, that etiquette went out the window. How could it not? These were things that we’d never seen before, seismic events that were happening in real time, right before our eyes.

Malcolm Butler’s interception! Julian Edelman’s catch! James White around right tackle for a touchdown!

Working press box? Are you kidding me? There were other amazing moments -- I’ll never forget the 18-inning duel between the Dodgers and Red Sox in the 2018 World Series, for example. But really, in a decade of Boston sports that felt like it was nothing but exclamation points, the memories of those two games will be the ones I’ll take with me as favorites.

Matt Porter, Bruins beat writer

The Bruins were late to the Boston sports renaissance of the 2000s, but that made it sweeter when they reached the Stanley Cup summit in 2011. This generation of hockey diehards, forever hearing how great it was all those years ago, had today to savor.

Zdeno Chara was the first to hoist the Cup after the Bruins beat the Canucks in Game 7 in 2011. The Boston Globe

Tara Sullivan, columnist

The sound.

The sound that enveloped Augusta National’s hallowed golf grounds as Tiger Woods made his way onto the 18th green in 2019 is what I’ll remember most from this past decade in sports. The people were stacked so deep you could barely move, the on-site security guards worked through them to stretch ropes for a makeshift gauntlet that would allow Woods to pass through, and as he did, the wall of sound that emanated over, through and above him was like nothing I’d ever heard.

That’s how much Tiger’s win at the 2019 Masters meant. How much it resonated with a crowd that at the start of the decade, had showered him with boos and taunted him with flyover banners. Tiger, who’d fallen from public favor after a series of personal infidelities and embarrassments, the man who’d fallen from competitive relevance after a series of debilitating knee and back injuries, proved once again how much we love a comeback story. His fourth green jacket represented his 15th career major title, but first in 11 years.

Tiger Woods’ comeback, years in the making, proved how much we love a redemption story. David J. Phillip/AP file/Associated Press

Andrew Mahoney, sports producer

I was in the Globe office for Super Bowl LI when, with the Patriots trailing 28-3 in the third quarter, I saw a picture of one of my friends with Lady Gaga on social media. She had performed at halftime, and after it was over, but with the second half still going on, he revealed he was the one who helped conclude her performance by throwing a football to her. I got the details later in the week, and the story ended up on the front page of the Globe.

Adam Himmelsbach, Celtics beat writer

The NCAA Tournament is so magical because It’s filled with so much possibility. It feels like anything can happen—well, except a 16 seed beating a 1 seed, because that will never happen, right? But then on that day in March 2018, it did, and we were all transfixed and reminded how incredible the unpredictability of sports can be.

Stan Grossfeld, photographer and writer

Oh, I love Boston bullpen cop Steve Horgan, who joyously hoisted his arms celebrating the historic David Ortiz grand slam that helped propel the Red Sox to the 2013 World Series.

He later became a friend and baked me a loaf of his fantastic English muffin bread. When the kids wanted more, they simply raised their arms in the air.

It took one grand slam for Steve Horgan to become an instant Boston celebrity. Stan Grossfeld/Globe staff

Alex Speier, Red Sox beat writer

There wasn’t a single defining or most memorable moment of the past decade for me. Instead, this was a fascinating 10-year stretch to cover for its reminders of the capacity to surprise. I never thought I’d cover anything as unlikely as the 2004 Red Sox postseason run again, but the 2011 team’s collapse was memorably (if very differently) improbable … as was the team’s surprise title in the 2013 bridge year.

I covered the Patriots comeback wins in Super Bowl XLIX against the Seahawks and LI against the Falcons, along with the shocking defeat in Super Bowl LII against the Eagles — all reminders that the best outcomes are the ones we can’t anticipate, and that fortunately, there’s a lot we can’t anticipate.

Bob Hohler, Globe investigative reporter

Rafael Nin is a fixer, a freelance security agent and guide, in the Dominican Republic. When I arrived in Santo Domingo to investigate the near-fatal shooting of David Ortiz, Nin (pronounced neen) was waiting. He is a retired Dominican police officer.

For nearly a week, we crisscrossed the teeming and chronically dangerous Dominican capital with my then-Globe colleague Aimee Ortiz, searching for clues to the ambush of Big Papi. We explored barrios ruled by violent drug cartels. Looked for evidence at nightclubs with possible underworld ties. Visited places where Papi’s acquaintances feared they, too, could be in danger.

Every time I strayed too far alone in a lawless barrio, Nin coaxed me closer to him. At every turn, he had our backs.

Nin and I don’t speak each other’s language. We communicated, without Aimee to translate, with hand gestures and sometimes with smiles. By the time we safely departed Santo Domingo, a little wiser about Ortiz and the role of Major League Baseball in the Dominican Republic, I gave Nin a big hug of gratitude, knowing that fixers like him, who rarely receive recognition, play a vital role in making international and investigative reporting possible.

Bob Hohler (left) and Aimee Ortiz smile for a selfie with Rafael Nin, a retired police officer in the Dominican Republic who helped facilitate the Globe’s reporting following the shooting of David Ortiz. Courtesy/Aimee Ortiz

Michael Silverman, sports business reporter

Sorry, Malcolm Butler, but this exercise finds me flipping the meaning of “favorite” to “most searing,” which elevates David Ortiz’s profane and profound pronouncement at Fenway Park on April 20, 2013, that “this is our (effing) city” to the top of the decade’s all-time moments list.

Ortiz’s message helped start the healing from the unimaginable and horrfic Boston Marathon bombings and for me, his words still resonate, speaking truth to that powerful grip sports hold on our lives -- through the bitter and through the sweet.

Dan Shaughnessy, columnist

It was Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. We were in the press box in Houston. It had been a good week, filled with questioning Roger Goodell and his aversion to visiting Foxboro. Patriot fans were on a mission to Defend the Wall and all things Deflategate. The Patriots trailed 28-3 with less than three minutes to go in the third quarter and my on-site boss, Scott Thurston, suggest I start writing about this obvious Patriot loss -- for the early print editions of the Globe. A veteran of many Patriot comebacks, I declined. “Don’t want to miss the comeback,’’ I told Scottie. “Seen this too many times to give up now.’’

LeGarrett Blount leaps onto James White after White scored the winning touchdown in 2017. Jim Davis/Globe staff/Globe Staff

