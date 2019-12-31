When Dillon, a junior, declared for the NFL Draft in December, he left as the most prolific running back in Eagles history. But he was certain that Bailey had the potential to be just as dominant without him.

The Buffalo Boys were never supposed to last forever. From the moment he stepped on campus at Boston College, AJ Dillon was a comet shooting through the Eagles record book on the way to the next level. David Bailey was the 240-pound bulldozer that defenses didn’t see coming until it was too late. The Eagles caught lightning in a bottle with the two doppelgängers in the backfield this season, combining for 2,501 yards, 21 touchdowns, and a long trail of roadkill in their wake.

Almost daily, Dillon will text Bailey little bursts of motivation to prepare the sophomore for the stage he’s about to step on.

Go out there in the game, just do what you do.

Just ball.

Trust your eyes.

Just go with everything you’ve learned throughout the season.

You’re ready for this moment.

Bailey will have the backfield all to himself for the first time when Boston College faces Cincinnati in the Birmingham Bowl on Thursday.

“I’ve been ready just to take the torch,” Bailey said. “I can’t say the Buffalo Boys no more.”

As tight as his bond with Dillon may be, Bailey said he has always been prepared to take on a larger role.

“Just following the game plan, just me working all summer just building up for this moment,” Bailey said. “Just always keep going, pushing myself through the offseason, watching film, knowing the game. So I’ve always been built for the moment.”

It’s a role quarterback Dennis Grosel has been waiting to see Bailey embrace and the bowl game is the perfect opportunity to seize it.

“I think it’s time for him to take hold of his role and really show what he can do at the end of this year and into next year,” Grosel said. “I think it’s a jump board for him to show like, ‘Hey, I’m the guy next year, this is going to be my spot, this is what you’re going to see next year.’ And I know talking to him, he’s eager, he’s talked to AJ who’s been encouraging him and still helping him. They’re really close, so that’s a great relationship that he has still moving forward.”

Linebacker John Lamot took hits from Dillon and Bailey every practice. There was no letup with either one.

“Both of those guys are some big, powerful backs and you can’t go up there halfway,” Lamot said. “You’ve got to give it your all. I’d say it’s about the same. A little different type of running backs but I feel like you’ve got to give it your all when you’re going against those two guys.”

In those moments, Lamot saw how high Bailey’s ceiling could be.

“Sky’s the limit for David,” he said. “However much he puts his mind to it, however great he wants to be, he can do anything he wants. Regardless of football, he’s a great athlete. So that’s why I know he can do a lot of things if he puts his mind to it and puts the work in.”

As a tandem, Bailey and Dillon were the most potent running back combination in the country. No other duo rushed for more combined yards. They became the first pair of running backs to rush for 180-plus yards in the same game in school history, against North Carolina State, when Dillon racked up 223 and Bailey piled on another 181. If all Bailey offered was depth, that would’ve been enough, but he also gave the Eagles added explosiveness.

If there was a perception that Bailey was there to simply give Dillon a chance to rest, he quickly tossed it to the side when he turned 12 carries into 82 yards in BC’s 30-16 win over Rutgers in September. He broke loose for a 42-yard touchdown run that put defenses on notice.

“In our style of offense, we run the ball, so you need multiple guys,” said Eagles interim head coach Rich Gunnell. “You can’t just rely on one guy. And David’s been a huge help for us for that reason, taking on some of those carries and giving AJ a little bit of a rest and not getting too banged up. David proved obviously to be extremely worthy of that and we’ve been excited to get him the ball.”

Gunnell was the first to realize how dynamic Bailey could be. He recruited Bailey out of North Caroline High in Ridgely, Md.

“I knew that he had potential to be who he is right now and he can continue to grow,” Gunnell said. “I think he’s a hell of a player.”

Bailey’s power was one thing, but his agility added another dimension. The picture came into focus when Gunnell saw the 6-foot-1-inch, 240-pound Bailey on the basketball court.

“David’s a finesse player on the basketball court,” Gunnell said. “The biggest guy on the court is a finesse guy.”

That translated to the way Bailey ran the football. His was nimble and the way he changed direction for his size was special.

“You could tell by the way he runs, his running style,” Gunnell said. “He’s 240-plus pounds running people over and making people miss.”

His skill set stood out in the running backs room.

“Once I really got to see David out on the field and moving around a little bit, you realize how quick he is for how big he is, how good his feet move, his vision, which are all essential traits to a good back in my eyes,” said running back/receiver and captain Ben Glines. “So once I started to realize that, I was like, ‘Man, this kid’s special.’ ”

Confidence has never been an issue for Bailey and he said he’ll take the same approach as a feature back as he did when he and Dillon were tagging in and out of the backfield.

“That’s always been a part of me,” Bailey said. “My mind-set is always coming in and getting ready for whatever role you’re going to take. Just being ready at all times, just building my character throughout the season, I’ve always been ready for that first role.”

