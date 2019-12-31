Bijan Nichols kicked a 23-yard field goal with two seconds remaining and No. 21 Navy capitalized on a fourth-down gamble in the final minute to beat Kansas State, 20-17, in the Liberty Bowl on Tuesday in Memphis. A Navy team with the nation’s top-ranked rushing attack set up the winning score by completing a halfback option pass with less than 30 seconds left. The Midshipmen snapped the ball on fourth and 3 from the Kansas State 46. Quarterback Malcolm Perry pitched to C.J. Williams, who threw downfield to a wide-open Chance Warren for a 41-yard gain. Perry spiked the ball with five seconds left to set up Nichols’s field goal. Nichols had missed one earlier in the quarter. The victory enabled Navy (11-2) to tie a program record for wins and ensured the Midshipmen will finish a season in the AP Top 25 for just the third time in the last 56 years . . . No. 1 LSU has reinstated linebacker Michael Divinity Jr. for the national championship game against No. 3 Clemson. Coach Ed Orgeron also discussed speculation about passing game coordinator Joe Brady being sought for NFL jobs. Brady is credited with helping the Tigers to their best season ever on offense. Divinity briefly left the team in midseason and returned to practice on Nov. 18. He was prevented by LSU from playing in a handful of games this season because of violations of team rules.

Vermont tops George Washington

Anthony Lamb had 23 points as Vermont easily defeated George Washington, 76-51, in men’s basketball. Stef Smith had 19 points for Vermont (9-5). Robin Duncan added 10 points and nine rebounds, and Everett Duncan had seven rebounds. Lamb hit 4 of 6 3-pointers, and added eight rebounds and three blocks . . . Alpha Diallo tied his season high with 20 points as Providence beat Georgetown, 76-60. Luwane Pipkins had 14 points for Providence (8-6, 1-0 Big East). A.J. Reeves added 13 points. David Duke had 10 points, 8 assists, and 6 rebounds for the Friars.