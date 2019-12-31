Bijan Nichols kicked a 23-yard field goal with two seconds remaining and No. 21 Navy capitalized on a fourth-down gamble in the final minute to beat Kansas State, 20-17, in the Liberty Bowl on Tuesday in Memphis. A Navy team with the nation’s top-ranked rushing attack set up the winning score by completing a halfback option pass with less than 30 seconds left. The Midshipmen snapped the ball on fourth and 3 from the Kansas State 46. Quarterback Malcolm Perry pitched to C.J. Williams, who threw downfield to a wide-open Chance Warren for a 41-yard gain. Perry spiked the ball with five seconds left to set up Nichols’s field goal. Nichols had missed one earlier in the quarter. The victory enabled Navy (11-2) to tie a program record for wins and ensured the Midshipmen will finish a season in the AP Top 25 for just the third time in the last 56 years . . . No. 1 LSU has reinstated linebacker Michael Divinity Jr. for the national championship game against No. 3 Clemson. Coach Ed Orgeron also discussed speculation about passing game coordinator Joe Brady being sought for NFL jobs. Brady is credited with helping the Tigers to their best season ever on offense. Divinity briefly left the team in midseason and returned to practice on Nov. 18. He was prevented by LSU from playing in a handful of games this season because of violations of team rules.
Vermont tops George Washington
Anthony Lamb had 23 points as Vermont easily defeated George Washington, 76-51, in men’s basketball. Stef Smith had 19 points for Vermont (9-5). Robin Duncan added 10 points and nine rebounds, and Everett Duncan had seven rebounds. Lamb hit 4 of 6 3-pointers, and added eight rebounds and three blocks . . . Alpha Diallo tied his season high with 20 points as Providence beat Georgetown, 76-60. Luwane Pipkins had 14 points for Providence (8-6, 1-0 Big East). A.J. Reeves added 13 points. David Duke had 10 points, 8 assists, and 6 rebounds for the Friars.
Hockey
Canada clinches top spot in group
Canada routed host Czech Republic, 7-2, to complete the preliminary round at the World Junior Hockey Championship and clinch top spot in its group. Joe Veleno, Nolan Foote, Barrett Hayton, Connor McMichael, Liam Foudy, Dylan Cozens, and Jared McIsaac scored as Canada topped Group B with nine points. Canada faces Slovakia, which finished fourth in Group A, in the quarterfinals. The United States placed second in Group B, a point behind Canada, and next plays Finland, the third team in Group A. It’s a rematch of last year’s final, which Finland won, 3-2.
Baseball
Twins sign Bailey and Hill
The Minnesota Twins have signed pitchers Homer Bailey and Rich Hill to one-year contracts. Bailey, a 33-year-old righthander, made 31 starts between the Kansas City Royals and Oakland Athletics last season. He was a combined 13-9 with a 4.57 ERA. He started 18 games for Kansas City before being traded in July. Hill, a 39-year-old lefthander from Milton, started 13 games for the Los Angeles Dodgers last season, going 4-1 with a 2.45 ERA.
Soccer
Los Angeles FC re-signs defenders
Los Angeles FC has re-signed veteran MLS defenders Jordan Harvey and Dejan Jakovic. The defending Presidents’ Trophy winners announced the moves Tuesday. Harvey and Jakovic combined to start 42 games on LAFC’s back line last season.