A look at some of the noteworthy figures from the world of sports who died in 2019:
Walt McKeel
Jan. 1 at age 46. Catcher who played six games with the Red Sox in 1996-97.
George Welsh
Jan. 2 at age 85. College Football Hall of Fame coach who went 134-86-3 at Virginia and 55-46-1 at Navy.
Dragoslav Sekularac
Jan. 5 at age 81. Serbian soccer star known as the “King of Dribble.”
Kwamie Lassiter
Jan. 6 at age 49. Arizona Cardinals safety who had four interceptions in a 1998 game, tying an NFL record.
Lenny Green
Jan. 6 at age 86. Outfielder whose 12-year major league career included two seasons with the Red Sox (1965-66).
Advertisement
Roy Hilton
Jan. 6 at age 75. Defensive end on the Baltimore Colts’ 1970 Super Bowl champions.
Rick Forzano
Jan. 9 at age 90. Detroit Lions coach from 1974-76 who hired a young Bill Belichick as assistant special teams coach.
John Michels
Jan. 10 at age 87. College Football Hall of Fame guard on Tennessee’s 1951 national champion team and a Minnesota Vikings assistant coach for 27 seasons.
J.D. Gibbs
Jan. 11 at age 49. Co-founder of the Joe Gibbs Racing NASCAR team.
Bob Kuechenberg
Jan. 12 at age 71. Pro Bowl guard on the Miami Dolphins’ NFL champion teams of 1972-73.
Mel Stottlemyre
Jan. 13 at age 77. All-Star pitcher who won 20 games three times for the Yankees in the 1960s and was pitching coach on five World Series winners with the Yankees and Mets.
Eli Grba
Jan. 14 at age 84. Pitcher who made 24 appearances for the 1960 AL champion Yankees and became the first player selected by the expansion Los Angeles Angels in 1961.
Dick Brodowski
Jan. 14 at age 86. Pitcher whose six-year career included two seasons with the Red Sox (1952, 1955).
Tommy Leonard
Jan. 16 at age 85. Founder of the Falmouth Road Race who ran the Boston Marathon more than 20 times and was a popular figure in the local road running community.
Advertisement
Turk Schonert
Jan. 17 at age 62. Bengals quarterback who backed up Ken Anderson on the 1981 AFC champions and Boomer Esiason on the 1988 AFC champions.
Dudley O’Leary
Jan. 17 at age 89. Longtime Weymouth and Weymouth North High School track coach.
Glen Wood
Jan. 18 at age 93. NASCAR Hall of Famer and patriarch of the Wood Brothers Racing team, which won 99 races.
Red Sullivan
Jan. 19 at age 89. Five-time All-Star center with the Blackhawks and Rangers whose nine-year NHL career included two-plus seasons with the Bruins (1949-53).
Jim McKean
Jan. 24 at age 73. Major league umpire from 1973-2001.
Julius Campbell
Jan. 25 at age 65. Virginia high school football star depicted in the movie “Remember the Titans.”
Duane Benson
Jan. 26 at age 73. Linebacker for the Raiders, Falcons, and Oilers (1967-76).
Peter Magowan
Jan. 27 at age 76. San Francisco Giants owner from 1993-2008.
Andy Hebenton
Jan. 30 at age 89. Right winger who played eight years with the Rangers before finishing with one season as a Bruin (1963-64).
Wade Wilson
Feb. 1 at age 60. Quarterback who played 17 NFL seasons, leading the Vikings to the 1987 NFC Championship game and earning a Super Bowl ring with the 1995 Cowboys.
Glen Ray Hines
Feb. 1 at age 75. Pro Bowl tackle for the Houston Oilers in the late 1960s.
Bob Friend
Feb. 3 at age 88. Durable All-Star righthander who won 18 games for the 1960 champion Pittsburgh Pirates and still holds team records for career starts, innings, and strikeouts.
Matti Nykanen
Feb. 3 at age 55. Iconic Finnish ski jumper who won four Olympic gold medals and 46 World Cup events.
Advertisement
Andre Boudrias
Feb. 5 at age 75. Left winger for five NHL teams who had a 30-goal season for Vancouver in 1972-73.
Frank Robinson
Feb. 7 at age 83. All-time baseball great who was Rookie of the Year (1956), a two-time MVP (1961, 1966), a Triple Crown winner (1966), and in 1975 blazed a trail as the game’s first black manager.
Fernando Clavijo
Feb. 8 at age 63. US Soccer Hall of Famer who played on the national team from 1990-94 and coached the Revolution from 2000-02.
Red Cashion
Feb. 10 at age 87. NFL official for 27 years (21 as a referee) known for his distinctive and authoritative “first down!” call.
Gordon Banks
Feb. 12 at age 81. Goalkeeper for England’s 1996 World Cup champions who in the 1970 World Cup made what many consider the greatest save in soccer history, on a header by Pele.
Tommy Giordano
Feb. 14 at age 93. Longtime scout who spent more than seven decades in baseball in a variety of positions.
Gene Littler
Feb. 15 at age 88. Smooth-swinging golfer who won 29 PGA events from 1954-77, including the 1961 US Open.
Don Newcombe
Feb. 19 at age 92. Three-time 20-game winner on the great Dodger teams of the 1950s who was a Rookie of the Year (1949), a Cy Young winner (1956), and an MVP (1956).
Joe Gibbon
Feb. 20 at age 83. Lefthander who pitched 13 years in the majors, starting with the 1960 World Series champion Pirates.
Nick Cafardo
Feb. 21 at age 62. Longtime baseball writer and author of the popular Sunday notes column for the Globe.
Advertisement
Dick Bergquist
Feb. 24 at age 86. Most successful baseball coach in UMass history, with 392 victories from 1967-87.
John Romano
Feb. 24 at age 84. Two-time All-Star catcher for the Indians in the 1960s.
Eusebio Pedroza
March 1 at age 62. Panamanian featherweight champion who defended his title 19 times from 1978-85.
Ted Lindsay
March 4 at age 93. Rugged Hall of Fame left wing who starred on four Stanley Cup champions with the Red Wings in the 1950s and helped found the NHL players’ union.
Daniel Rudisha
March 6 at age 73. Kenyan runner who won an Olympic silver medal in the 4 x 400 in 1968 and was the father of two-time 800-meter gold medalist David Rudisha.
Dan Jenkins
March 7 at age 90. Sportswriting great who chronicled golf and college football for Sports Illustrated and wrote bestsellers including “Semi-Tough” and “Dead Solid Perfect.”
Cedrick Hardman
March 8 at age 70. All-Pro defensive end for the 49ers (1970-79) who also played on the Super Bowl champion Raiders in 1980.
Kelly Catlin
March 8 at age 23. Cyclist on the silver-medal US pursuit team in the 2016 Olympics.
Julia Ruth Stevens
March 9 at age 102. Last surviving daughter of Babe Ruth.
Harry Howell
March 9 at age 86. Hall of Fame defenseman who played 17 years with the Rangers, winning the Norris Trophy in 1967.
Joe Auer
March 9 at age 77. Running back who fielded the kickoff on the first play in Miami Dolphins franchise history in 1966 and returned it for a 95-yard touchdown.
Coutinho
March 11 at age 75. Brazilian striker who played on the 1962 World Cup champions and was Pele’s favorite attacking partner with Santos.
Advertisement
Leroy Stanton
March 13 at age 72. Outfielder for the Mets, Angels, and Mariners in a nine-year career (1970-78).
Linda Zacchilli
March 13 at age 68. Coach of Milford High boys’ and girls’ volleyball for more than 40 years who led teams to five state championship finals.
Johnny ‘Lam’ Jones
March 15 at age 60. University of Texas star receiver who played five years for the New York Jets and also won an Olympic gold medal in the 400-meter relay in 1976.
Chuck Harmon
March 19 at age 94. Utilityman who was the first African-American player for the Cincinnati Reds franchise (1954).
Jim Blackburn
March 19 at age 81. Coach who led the Newton North boys’ indoor track team to 22 straight unbeaten dual-meet seasons as part of a 58-year coaching career.
Randy Jackson
March 20 at age 93. All-Star third baseman for the Cubs in the 1950s and also the last Brooklyn Dodger to hit a home run.
Anthony Dickerson
March 21 at age 61. Dallas Cowboys linebacker (1980-84).
Mike Cofer
March 21 at age 58. Pro Bowl linebacker who had 62½ sacks in his 10-year career with the Detroit Lions.
Ordell Braase
March 25 at age 87. Pro Bowl defensive end on Baltimore Colts NFL champion teams of 1958 and ’59 and their Super Bowl team of 1968.
Clem Daniels
March 25 at age 83. Oakland Raiders halfback who holds the AFL career rushing record (5,101 yards).
Joe Bellino
March 28 at age 81. Winchester native who won the 1960 Heisman Trophy as a Navy halfback and played three seasons with the Patriots (1965-67), mostly as a kick returner.
Jim Holt
March 29 at age 74. Outfielder/first baseman with the Twins for seven seasons (1968-74) who also played on the Oakland A’s 1974 World Series champions.
Greg Booker
March 30 at age 58. Reliever on the San Diego Padres’ 1984 National League champions.
Whitey Skoog
April 4 at age 92. Guard on two NBA champion teams with the Minneapolis Lakers (1953, ’54) who was one of the earliest practitioners of the jump shot.
Marilynn Smith
April 9 at age 89. Founding member of the LPGA and World Golf Hall of Famer who had 21 tour wins, including two majors.
Walter White
April 10 at age 67. Kansas City Chiefs tight end (1975-79).
Scott Sanderson
April 11 at age 62. Righthander who won 163 games for seven teams in a 19-year career (1978-96) and was an All-Star with the Yankees in 1991.
Forrest Gregg
April 12 at age 85. Hall of Fame offensive lineman who played on five Green Bay Packers champion teams of the 1960s and coached the Cincinnati Bengals to Super Bowl XVI.
Denis Dupere
April 14 at age 70. Left winger for five NHL teams (1970-78), primarily the Maple Leafs.
John MacLeod
April 14 at age 81. Phoenix Suns coach for 14 seasons (1973-87) who led them to the NBA Finals against the Celtics in 1976.
Reggie Cobb
April 20 at age 50. Star running back at Tennessee who played seven years in the NFL, mostly with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
John Havlicek
April 25 at age 79. Consummate Celtic and all-time NBA great who played on eight champion teams, remains the franchise’s career scoring leader, and made the most unforgettable steal in basketball history.
Jimmy Banks
April 26 at age 54. Defender/winger on the 1990 US World Cup soccer team.
Gene Stephens
April 27 at age 86. Outfielder for eight seasons with the Red Sox (1952-60).
Red Kelly
May 2 at age 91. Hockey Hall of Famer who in 20 years with the Red Wings and Maple Leafs played on eight Stanley Cup champions and won four Lady Byng Trophies.
Andy Jick
May 3 at age 66. Longtime PA announcer for the Celtics and Boston College.
Dick Tomey
May 10 at age 80. Winningest football coach in University of Arizona history (95-64) who took the team to seven bowl games.
Gunther Cunningham
May 11 at age 72. Assistant coach in the NFL for 32 years and head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs for two seasons (1999-2000).
Bob Schloredt
May 16 at age 79. College Football Hall of Fame quarterback and a two-time Rose Bowl MVP for Washington.
Jim Burch
May 19 at age 91. First African-American basketball official in the Atlantic Coast Conference (1970).
Niki Lauda
May 20 at age 70. Three-time Formula One champion who won two of his titles after a horrific crash in 1976 that left him badly burned.
Bart Starr
May 26 at age 85. Hall of Famer who quarterbacked Vince Lombardi’s powerhouse Packers of the 1960s, winning five NFL titles, including the first two Super Bowls.
Bill Buckner
May 27 at age 69. Red Sox first baseman whose untimely error in Game 6 of the 1986 World Series tended to overshadow a fine 22-year major league career.
Lowell North
June 2 at age 89. Pioneering sailmaker who won an Olympic gold medal and four world championships in the Star Class.
Billy Gabor
June 4 at age 97. Star guard at Syracuse who also played on the Syracuse Nationals’ 1955 NBA champion team.
Dave Marshall
June 6 at age 76. Outfielder for the Giants, Mets, and Padres (1968-73).
Frank Lucchesi
June 8 at age 92. Manager of the Phillies (1970-72), Rangers (1975-77), and Cubs (1987).
Gabriele Grunewald
June 11 at age 32. Top middle-distance runner who fought an inspiring battle with a rare form of cancer in her saliva glands.
Pat Bowlen
June 13 at age 75. Hall of Fame Denver Broncos owner whose teams won three Super Bowls.
Jack Rudolph
June 23 at age 81. Linebacker who was an original Boston Patriot (1960-65) and an original Miami Dolphin (1966).
Ken Behring
June 25 at age 91. Seattle Seahawks owner from 1988-96.
Tyler Skaggs
July 1 at age 27. Los Angeles Angels pitcher who recorded 28 victories in 96 career starts.
Jared Lorenzen
July 3 at age 38. Star quarterback at Kentucky (2000-03) who also backed up Eli Manning on the 2007 Super Bowl champion Giants.
Lewis Lloyd
July 5 at age 60. Guard on the Rockets’ 1986 Western Conference champions who also played for the Warriors in a seven-year NBA career interrupted by a two-year drug suspension.
Rosie Ruiz
July 8 at age 66. Fraudulent “winner” of the women’s division in the 1980 Boston Marathon whose victory was soon revoked when it was determined she hadn’t run the entire distance.
Greg Johnson
July 8 at age 48. Center for four teams, mostly Nashville, in a 12-year NHL career (1993-2006).
Jim Bouton
July 10 at age 80. Righthander who won 21 games for the Yankees in 1963 and two in the 1964 World Series but is best known for his controversial 1970 tell-all book “Ball Four.”
Walt Michaels
July 10 at age 89. New York Jets head coach from 1977-82 and linebacker on two NFL champion teams with the Cleveland Browns in the 1950s.
Joe Grzenda
July 12 at age 82. Lefthanded reliever who played for six teams in an eight-year major league career.
Pernell Whitaker
July 14 at age 55. Olympic gold-medal boxer (1984) and professional champion in four divisions who was regarded as one of the sport’s greatest defensive tacticians.
Ernie Broglio
July 16 at age 83. Righthander who won 21 games for the St. Louis Cardinals in 1960 and is remembered as the main player they traded to the Cubs for Lou Brock.
Pumpsie Green
July 17 at age 85. Infielder who in 1959 became the first African-American player in Red Sox franchise history.
Mitch Petrus
July 18 at age 32. Offensive lineman on the 2011 Super Bowl champion Giants who also played two games for the Patriots in 2012.
Marylou Whitney
July 19 at age 93. Thoroughbred breeder and owner known as the “Queen of Saratoga” for her philanthropic initiatives in that community.
Don Mossi
July 19 at age 90. Lefthander who went 101-80 for four teams, mostly the Cleveland Indians and Detroit Tigers, in a 12-year major league career.
Bert Rechichar
July 19 at age 89. Pro Bowl defensive back/kick returner who played on the 1958 and ’59 NFL champion Baltimore Colts and held the record for longest field goal (56 yards) from 1953-70.
Peter McNamara
July 20 at age 64. Winner of three Grand Slam doubles tennis titles (1980 and ’82 Wimbledon, 1979 Australian Open) with fellow Australian Paul McNamee.
Maxim Dadashev
July 23 at age 28. Russian light welterweight who was 13-0 in his career before dying as a result of a brain injury sustained in a July 19 TKO loss.
Cathy Inglese
July 24 at age 60. Women’s basketball coach who led Vermont to consecutive undefeated regular seasons and Boston College to seven NCAA Tournament appearances.
Arnie Brown
July 26 at age 77. Defenseman for five teams, mostly the New York Rangers, in a 12-year NHL career.
Keith Lincoln
July 27 at age 80. Star running back/receiver for the San Diego Chargers in their AFL days.
Mike Roarke
July 27 at age 88. Rhode Island native who was a football captain at Boston College, a catcher for the Detroit Tigers (1961-64), and a pitching coach for the Red Sox (1994).
Loek van Mil
July 28 at age 34. Minor league righthander who at 7 feet 1 inch was one of the tallest pitchers in professional baseball history.
Nick Buoniconti
July 30 at age 78. Hall of Fame linebacker who anchored the Boston Patriots defense in the 1960s and captained the undefeated Miami Dolphins in 1972.
Sherman Poppen
July 31 at age 89. Inventor of the snowboard.
Jack Dolbin
Aug. 1 at age 70. Receiver on the 1977 Denver Broncos Super Bowl team.
Cliff Branch
Aug. 3 at age 71. Speedy Oakland Raiders receiver who played on three Super Bowl champions.
Don Banks
Aug. 4 at age 57. Longtime NFL writer for Sports Illustrated, Patriots.com, and The Athletic, among other outlets.
Bjorg Lambrecht
Aug. 5 at age 22. Belgian cyclist who died after crashing during the Tour de Pologne.
Dave Parks
Aug. 8 at age 77. Pro Bowl receiver for the 49ers and Saints who led the NFL in receptions, yards, and touchdowns in 1965 for San Francisco.
Sandra Tartaglino
Aug. 11 at age 60. One of the few female skippers to compete at the highest levels of Formula 18 catamaran sailing.
Jose Napoles
Aug. 16 at age 79. Two-time welterweight champion with a career record of 81-7.
Felice Gimondi
Aug. 16 at age 76. One of only seven cyclists to win all three Grand Tours (Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Spanish Vuelta).
Jim Hardy
Aug. 16 at age 96. Quarterback who played on the champion Detroit Lions in 1952 and set an NFL record by throwing eight interceptions in a game for the Chicago Cardinals in 1950.
Cedric Benson
Aug. 17 at age 36. Prolific Texas running back who ranks ninth in NCAA history with 5,540 yards and played professionally for the Bears, Bengals, and Packers.
Jack Whitaker
Aug. 18 at age 95. Erudite sportscaster and essayist for ABC and CBS whose expansive career included coverage of the first 21 Super Bowls and Secretariat’s Triple Crown.
Al Jackson
Aug. 19 at age 83. Lefthander who was an original New York Met, played 10 years in the majors, and was Red Sox pitching coach from 1977-79.
Russ Conway
Aug. 20 at age 70. Lawrence Eagle-Tribune sports editor and hockey writer who was a Pulitzer Prize finalist for his 1992 stories on corruption in the NHL Players Association.
Bobby Dillon
Aug. 22 at age 89. Safety who holds the Packers record for career interceptions with 52, including four against the Lions on Thanksgiving 1953, all while playing with a glass eye.
Tom Nissalke
Aug. 22 at age 87. A Coach of the Year in both the NBA (Houston, 1977) and ABA (Dallas, 1972).
Tex Clevenger
Aug. 24 at age 87. Righthander whose eight-year career was spent mostly with the Washington Senators and included one season (1954) with the Red Sox.
Vince Naimoli
Aug. 26 at age 81. Original Tampa Bay Devil Rays owner (1998-2005).
Jim McCarthy
Aug. 28 at age 91. Cohost, with Eddie Andelman and Mark Witkin, of the groundbreaking “Sports Huddle” show on Boston AM radio in the 1970s.
Donnie Green
Aug. 28 at age 71. Tackle on the Buffalo Bills’ “Electric Company” offensive line of the 1970s.
Jim Langer
Aug. 29 at age 71. Hall of Fame center on the two Miami Dolphins Super Bowl champions of the 1970s, including their undefeated team in 1972.
Franco Columbu
Aug. 30 at age 78. Italian bodybuilder, weightlifter, and boxer who twice was named Mr. Olympia (1976, 1981).
Hal Naragon
Aug. 31 at age 90. Catcher on the Cleveland Indians 1954 AL champions.
Don Slaven
Sept. 2 at age 89. Longtime Brookline High School basketball coach.
Tom Phoebus
Sept. 5 at age 77. Righthander on the Baltimore Orioles 1970 World Series winners who no-hit the Red Sox in 1968.
Bob Rule
Sept. 5 at age 75. Star center on the original Seattle SuperSonics whose promising career was cut short by an Achilles’ tendon injury.
Chris Duncan
Sept. 6 at age 38. Outfielder on the 2006 World Series champion St. Louis Cardinals.
Charlie Silvera
Sept. 7 at age 94. Catcher who backed up Yogi Berra on six Yankees World Series champion teams.
Al Carmichael
Sept. 7 at age 90. Running back who played six years for the Packers and scored the first touchdown in AFL history with the Broncos in 1960.
Joe Keough
Sept. 9 at age 73. Outfielder who was an original Kansas City Royal and drove in the winning run in the first game in franchise history.
Brian Barnes
Sept. 9 at age 74. Nine-time winner on the European PGA Tour who defeated Jack Nicklaus twice in one day in Ryder Cup singles in 1975.
Sam Davis
Sept. 10 at age 75. Guard on four Pittsburgh Steelers Super Bowl champion teams of the 1970s.
Alex Grammas
Sept. 13 at age 93. Infielder who had a 10-year career with the Cardinals, Reds, and Cubs before serving as Sparky Anderson’s longtime third base coach in Cincinnati and Detroit.
John Ralston
Sept. 14 at age 92. Football coach who won two Rose Bowls with Stanford and went 34-33-3 with the Denver Broncos (1972-76).
Larry Garron
Sept. 14 at age 82. All-Star running back who was an original Boston Patriot and still holds the record for longest run in team history (85 yards).
Mike Stefanik
Sept. 15 at age 61. Stock car driver who won seven Whelen Modified championships and two in the Busch North series.
Hopalong Cassady
Sept. 20 at age 85. All-America halfback who won the Heisman Trophy at Ohio State in 1955 and played seven years with the Detroit Lions, including their 1957 championship season.
E.J. Holub
Sept. 21 at age 81. Linebacker on the Dallas Texans AFL champions of 1962 and center on the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl winners in 1969.
Tommy Brooker
Sept. 21 at age 79. End/kicker on Alabama’s 1961 national champions, and the Dallas Texans AFL champions of 1962 whose field goal in the second overtime clinched the title.
Wally Chambers
Sept. 22 at age 68. All-Pro defensive lineman for the Chicago Bears in the 1970s.
Bob Farias
Sept. 23 at age 73. Lexington High boys’ basketball coach whose teams won 18 Middlesex League titles and the 1978 Division 1 state championship.
Jack Hatton
Sept. 24 at age 24. Judoka on the US national men’s team.
Ed Simonini
Oct. 1 at age 65. Undersized linebacker who led the Baltimore Colts in tackles from 1977-80.
Bill Bidwill
Oct. 2 at age 88. Owner of the NFL’s Arizona Cardinals whose tenure dated to 1962, when the team was in St. Louis.
Bob Tufts
Oct. 4 at age 63. Medford native who pitched three seasons for the Giants and Royals in the 1980s.
Andy Etchebarren
Oct. 5 at age 76. Catcher on the Baltimore Orioles world champion teams in 1966 and 1970.
Ted Green
Oct. 8 at age 79. Rugged defenseman on the Stanley Cup champion Bruins in 1972, and assistant coach for five Edmonton Oilers Cup winners in the 1980s.
Sammy Taylor
Oct. 8 at age 86. Catcher for four teams, mostly the Cubs, from 1958-63.
Andres Gimeno
Oct. 9 at age 82. Spanish tennis player who in 1972 became the oldest French Open champion at age 34.
Larry Hale
Oct. 9 at age 78. Defenseman for the NHL’s Philadelphia Flyers (1968-72) and WHA’s Houston Aeros (1973-78).
Jackie Hernandez
Oct. 12 at age 79. Shortstop on the Pittsburgh Pirates 1971 World Series champions.
Bobby Del Greco
Oct. 13 at age 86. Outfielder for six teams, mostly the Kansas City Athletics, in a nine-year career.
Danny Grant
Oct. 14 at age 74. Calder Trophy winner for the Minnesota North Stars in 1969 who set a rookie record with 34 goals and later scored 50 for the Red Wings.
Ed Beck
Oct. 16 at age 83. Fierce rebounder on Kentucky’s 1958 NCAA championship men’s basketball team.
Eric Cooper
Oct. 20 at age 52. Major league umpire since 1999.
Willie Brown
Oct. 22 at age 78. Hall of Fame cornerback on the Raiders’ 1976 Super Bowl champions and 1967 AFL champions.
Bernie Parrish
Oct. 23 at age 83. Pro Bowl defensive back for the Cleveland Browns who championed players’ rights as a vice president of the NFLPA in the 1960s.
Mike Stone
Oct. 25 at age 80. Texas Rangers president (1983-90).
Chuck Meriwether
Oct. 26 at age 63. Major league umpire for 18 years.
Al Bianchi
Oct. 28 at age 87. Syracuse Nationals guard, Seattle SuperSonics and Virginia Squires coach, and New York Knicks general manager.
Jim Gregory
Oct. 30 at age 83. Former Maple Leafs general manager and NHL vice president of hockey operations who is in the Hockey Hall of Fame as a builder.
Sam Jankovich
Oct. 30 at age 85. Athletic director for Miami’s first three NCAA football champions and CEO of the Patriots in 1991-92.
Ron Fairly
Oct. 30 at age 81. Outfielder whose 21-year career included three World Series titles with the Dodgers and All-Star campaigns with the Expos and Blue Jays.
Dean Prentice
Nov. 3 at age 87. Left winger who scored 391 goals in a 22-year NHL career that included four seasons with the Bruins (1962-66) and 11 with the Rangers.
Bill Koman
Nov. 1 at age 85. Linebacker for the Colts, Eagles, and Cardinals (1956-67).
Jim LeClair
Nov. 4 at age 69. Cincinnati Bengals linebacker (1972-83).
Bob Johnson
Nov. 9 at age 83. Journeyman infielder/pinch hitter who played 11 seasons for seven teams, including the champion Baltimore Orioles of 1966.
Bob Fry
Nov. 10 at age 88. Offensive lineman for the Rams and Cowboys (1953-64).
Charles Rogers
Nov. 11 at age 38. Star receiver for Michigan State whose NFL career with the Lions was derailed after 15 games by injuries and drug use.
Zeke Bratkowski
Nov. 11 at age 88. Backup quarterback to Bart Starr on the champion Green Bay Packers teams of the 1960s.
Raymond Poulidor
Nov. 13 at age 83. Beloved French cyclist whose inability to win the Tour de France (eight podium finishes in 14 races) endeared him to legions of fans in the country.
Harrison Dillard
Nov. 15 at age 96. Only athlete to win Olympic gold medals in both a sprint (100 meters in 1948) and high hurdles (110 meters, 1952).
Jim Coates
Nov. 15 at age 87. Righthander who pitched on two World Series winner for the Yankees (1961, 1962).
Irv Noren
Nov. 15 at age 94. Outfielder on three World Series winners with the Yankees in the 1950s.
Ryan Costello
Nov. 18 at age 23. Minnesota Twins farmhand from Wethersfield, Conn.
Bo Lyons
Nov. 19 at age 83. Northeastern football coach from 1972-80.
Jake Burton Carpenter
Nov. 20 at age 65. Pioneer in the development and marketing of snowboards.
Fred Cox
Nov. 20 at age 80. Placekicker who remains the Vikings’ career scoring leader, played in four Super Bowls, and also invented the Nerf football.
Wat Misaka
Nov. 20 at age 95. First player of Asian descent (or nonwhite player, for that matter) to play pro basketball in the US, with the New York Knicks of the BAA in 1947-48.
Hank Bullough
Nov. 25 at age 85. Patriots head coach for one game in 1978 who also coached the Bills for two seasons and played guard on Michigan State’s national champions in 1952.
Pat Sullivan
Dec. 1 at age 69. College Football Hall of Fame quarterback who won the Heisman Trophy with Auburn in 1971.
Pete Frates
Dec. 9 at age 34. Boston College baseball star whose inspirational battle against ALS raised tens of millions of dollars for research through the Ice Bucket Challenge.
Vaughan Johnson
Dec. 12 at age 57. One of four Saints linebackers selected to the Pro Bowl in 1992.
Peter Snell
Dec. 12 at age 80. New Zealand’s greatest Olympian, he won three gold medals (800 meters in 1960, 800/1,500 double in 1964) and was a two-time record-holder in the mile.
Doug Woog
Dec. 14 at age 75. US Hockey Hall of Fame coach who led the University of Minnesota to six Frozen Fours in 14 seasons.
Vladimir Tsyplakov
Dec. 14 at age 50. Left wing who scored 69 goals for the Kings and Sabres in a six-year NHL career.
Bill Simpson
Dec. 16 at age 79. Pioneer in the development of safety equipment for motor sports and a member of the Motorsports Hall of Fame.
Hayden Fry
Dec. 17 at age 90. Longtime college football coach, most notably at Iowa, whose Hawkeye teams won 143 games and three Big Ten championships over 20 seasons.
Scot Kleinendorst
Dec. 17 at age 59. Defenseman who played eight seasons in the NHL with the Rangers, Whalers, and Capitals.
Herman Boone
Dec. 18 at age 84. Virginia high school football coach who inspired the movie “Remember the Titans.”
Junior Johnson
Dec. 20 at age 88. Winner of 50 races as a driver and 132 as an owner and a member of the inaugural class of the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2010.
Martin Peters
Dec. 21 at age 76. Midfielder who scored a goal in England’s 4-2 victory over West Germany in the 1966 World Cup final, which remains the British men’s only title.
Edward Aschoff
Dec. 24 at age 34. ESPN college football reporter.
LaDell Andersen
Dec. 29 at age 90. Basketball coach who took Utah State to two Sweet Sixteens and one Elite Elite, and BYU to three NCAA Tournament appearances.