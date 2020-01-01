Several sports notables took to social media to salute the career of NBA commissioner David Stern after he passed away Wednesday:
I can not put into words what the friendship of David Stern has meant to me but many others. He changed so many lives. David was a great innovator and made the game we love what it is today. This is a horrible loss. Our hearts are with Dianne & their family. RIP my friend. @NBA pic.twitter.com/mbnneqm18s— TheBillRussell (@RealBillRussell) January 1, 2020
RIP Mr David Stern— SHAQ (@SHAQ) January 1, 2020
The best commissioner to ever do it. pic.twitter.com/SgO0hMX3Ia
Cookie and I are devastated to hear about the passing of my longtime friend and former NBA Commissioner David Stern. A great man, husband, father, friend, businessman, and visionary, I loved and respected him.— Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) January 1, 2020
Very sad day for basketball. We saw David Stern a lot in the 90s and I found him to be kind, thoughtful and almost always the smartest person in the room. He was an innovator who helped grow our sport into a global game and his impact will never be forgotten. RIP, Commissioner. pic.twitter.com/FzlJwnJmrK— Scottie Pippen (@ScottiePippen) January 1, 2020
The two most important people in the history of the game of basketball are Dr James Naismith and DAVID STERN. One man created the game and the other made it what it is today. RIP David, so many owe you so much!— Richard Jefferson (@Rjeff24) January 1, 2020
Prayers up for David Stern and his family!— Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) January 1, 2020
Rest In Peace 🙏 pic.twitter.com/iCM8e5iL9n
Sad news. We lost a legend! RIP David Stern— Dirk Nowitzki (@swish41) January 1, 2020
I am truly saddened to hear that David Stern has died. He helped transform a sleeping giant of a sport into a global force. Even better, he was an anti-stuffed shirt commissioner, a guy you could joke and have fun with.— Bob Ryan (@GlobeBobRyan) January 1, 2020
