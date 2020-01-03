Relief pitcher Will Harris is joining the Washington Nationals after they beat him and the Houston Astros in Game 7 of the World Series. Harris and the Nationals have agreed to a $24 million, three-year contract. The 35-year-old righthander dominated with Houston for much of the postseason, starting October with nine consecutive scoreless innings. The Nationals finally got to him late in the World Series, and Harris allowed Howie Kendrick’s go-ahead home run in Game 7. Washington went on to win its first World Series. Harris was stuck with the loss. The righthanded Harris had a 1.50 ERA in 68 games for the Astros last season . . . According to the Washington Post, the Nationals have agreed to a two-year, $12 million contract with infielder Starlin Castro .

Former Dallas Stars coach Jim Montgomery said his abrupt dismissal by the NHL club was ‘‘appropriate’’ and he has entered alcohol rehab. Montgomery’s statement was his first public comment since he was fired Dec. 10 for unspecified unprofessional conduct. He said the firing was “a wake-up call.” ‘‘It was also the appropriate call,’’ Montgomery said . . . The Montreal Canadiens signed free-agent forward Ilya Kovalchuk to a one-year contract, a two-way deal worth $700,000 at the NHL level and $70,000 in the AHL. Kovalchuk had 9 points (3 goals, 6 assists) and 12 penalty minutes over 17 games this season with the Los Angeles Kings, who placed him on waivers last month . . . Buffalo Sabres forward and the NHL’s rookie scoring leader Victor Olofsson will miss between five and six weeks with a lower body injury. He currently leads league rookies and ranks second among Buffalo players with 16 goals and 35 points in 42 games . . . Stars forward Corey Perry was suspended for five games without pay by the NHL for elbowing Nashville Predators defenseman Ryan Ellis in the Winter Classic . . . Kings defenseman Kurtis MacDermid was suspended for two games without pay by the NHL for an illegal check to the head of Flyers defenseman Ivan Provorov during Los Angeles’ win over Philadelphia on Tuesday.

The 50-year-old Montgomery was in his second season with Dallas after making the rare jump from college coaching at the University of Denver. The Stars made the second round of the playoffs with their rookie coach. Montgomery had two years left on his contract at $1.6 million per season. The Stars were 17-11-3 when Montgomery was fired, having recovered from a dismal 1-7-1 start by going 14-1-1. They have since gone 6-3-1 under interim coach Rick Bowness and entered Friday’s games in third place in the Central Division.

College football

Young will enter NFL draft

Record-setting defensive end Chase Young is leaving Ohio State early to enter the NFL draft. The junior Heisman Trophy finalist, who made the announcement on Twitter, led the nation in sacks with 16.5, also the best in school history . . . Also entering the NFL draft is Georgia running back DÁndre Swift, the team’s leading rusher with 1,218 yards rushing this season, his second straight season with more than 1,000 yards . . . Mississippi State fired Joe Moorhead after just two seasons, making the unusual decision to dismiss a coach after a bowl game. The Bulldogs went 14-12 under Moorhead.

College basketball

Villanova’s Wright honored

Jay Wright turned Villanova into a national powerhouse during the 2010s, leading the Wildcats to two national titles, was named AP’s coach of the decade. Wright has a school-record 458 wins, six Big East Conference championships, four Big East Tournament titles, and 14 NCAA Tournament appearances to go with those two national titles . . . North Carolina freshman Anthony Harris will have surgery next week for a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee suffered in Monday’s win against Yale.

NBA

Nets waive Nwaba

The Brooklyn Nets have waived swingman David Nwaba, who was lost for the season recently because of a ruptured right Achilles’ tendon. The move frees up a roster spot for a Nets team that has lost a season-high four straight games while playing without injured starters Kyrie Irving and Caris LeVert. Nwaba was injured Dec. 19 in a loss at San Antonio and underwent surgery the next day in New York. He averaged 5.2 points and 2.3 rebounds in 20 games after signing with the Nets in July.

Miscellany

Krygios comes up aces

Nick Kyrgios served 20 aces in a 6-4, 7-6 (7-4) win over Jan-Lennard Struff that cost him $4,000 in local currency and helped set up Australia’s opening ATP Cup win over Germany. Kyrgios promised to donate 200 Australian dollars ($140) for every ace he serves this month to go toward the recovery effort from the wildfires that have devastated large parts of Australia . . . In Saturday’s semifinals of the World Junior hockey championship in Ostrava, Czech Republic, Sweden faces off against Russia and Canada will play Finland.