6:51 p.m.: Byron Cowart, Jason McCourty, Cody Kessler, Ryan Izzo, Damien Harris, Korey Cunningham, and Jermaine Eluemunor are the inactives for New England this evening. As has been the case for most of the year, no real surprises -- Cowart, Kessler, Izzo, Harris, Cunningham, and Eluemunor have been healthy scratches for the bulk of the 2019 season.

6:58 p.m.: The weather is going to be messy for this one -- according to multiple reports, temps are going to be in the 40s, but there’s a good chance of precipitation throughout the evening, which could make for a sloppy game. These conditions shouldn’t be too impactful, but sure hands on special teams will be particularly important given the moisture in the air. Could we see Julian Edelman get some reps as a punt returner if things get dicey at some point in the evening?

The biggest news here is the fact that McCourty will be shut down tonight. The veteran has been battling a groin injury over much of the second half of the season, and so it’s not a big surprise. (Cornerback is also arguably one of the deepest positions on the team.) I’d expect the likes of rookie Joejuan Williams to get more snaps in his absence.

Again, given his health lately, it’s not a big surprise, but at the same time, not having a smart and savvy vet like McCourty out there in a playoff game means New England’s cornerback depth bears watching, particularly if there’s an injury.

6:32 p.m.: From a betting perspective, this game has held pretty steady over the course of the week, with the Patriots anywhere between -4 and -5. As of today, the line was at -4.5 or below pretty much across the board. Basically, New England ends up winning this thing, but Tennessee makes it interesting for a large portion of the evening. The best bet of the night, from our pals at Odds Shark is this one regarding the postgame handshake between Belichick and Vrabel.

6:23 p.m.: Let’s throw a couple of odds and ends your way while waiting to see what sort of mistake the referees in the Houston-Buffalo make next. ... John Hussey is going to be the official for tonight’s game. This will be his second New England game since the start of the 2019 season -- he was the referee for the Patriots win over the Bills in December. ... Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, and Tracy Wolfson will be on the call for CBS. It’ll be their fourth New England game of the year -- the Pats are 2-1 with Nantz/Romo in the booth. Overall, since start of ’17 season (including the playoffs), New England is 15-3 with them at the mic.

#Patriots owner Robert Kraft had a midfield chat with #Titans coach Mike Vrabel. pic.twitter.com/OPuCEmJ2kS — Jim McBride (@globejimmcbride) January 4, 2020

5:45 p.m.: Good evening, and welcome back to football! We have the start of the postseason for the Patriots and Titans tonight from Gillette Stadium. There will be the usual pregame hijinks -- weather forecasts (spoiler alert: wet and cold), latest betting updates, inactive analysis (at roughly 7 p.m.), news from Gillette, and plenty of pregame insight between now and kickoff. We’ll start with a our reading list:

