Tom Brady runs on the field before the game.Stan Grossfeld/Globe StaffSome giant signs are in the backround as Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was the center of attention warming up before the game. Jim Davis/Globe StaffSergio Barra, from Mexico City, looked at GilletteStadium from the concourse before the game.John Tlumacki/Globe StaffPatriots cornerback Joejuan Williams took a selfie with the fans before the game.Barry Chin/Globe StaffPatriots defensive lineman Chase Winovich let his long locks flow as he got ready for pregame warmups.Jim Davis/Globe StaffFans expressed their desire with a banner inside Gillette Stadium.Stan Grossfeld/Globe StaffAndy Russ of Falmouth played his electric guitar while tailgating with his friends outside Gillette stadium.John Tlumacki/Globe StaffGeorge Bloom wore a Tom Brady mask in the parking lot at Gillette before the gameStan Grossfeld/Globe Staff