Tom Brady runs on the field before the game.Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff
Some giant signs are in the backround as Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was the center of attention warming up before the game. Jim Davis/Globe Staff
Sergio Barra, from Mexico City, looked at GilletteStadium from the concourse before the game.John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
Patriots cornerback Joejuan Williams took a selfie with the fans before the game.Barry Chin/Globe Staff
Patriots defensive lineman Chase Winovich let his long locks flow as he got ready for pregame warmups.Jim Davis/Globe Staff
Fans expressed their desire with a banner inside Gillette Stadium.Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff
Andy Russ of Falmouth played his electric guitar while tailgating with his friends outside Gillette stadium.John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
George Bloom wore a Tom Brady mask in the parking lot at Gillette before the gameStan Grossfeld/Globe Staff