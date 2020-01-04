Mikaela Shiffrin’s six-race winning streak in World Cup slaloms, which had lasted for almost a year, was ended by Slovakia’s Petra Vlhova in the first women’s World Cup race of 2020 on Saturday near Zagreb, Croatia. Building on a big lead of more than one second from the first leg, Vlhova was also the fastest in the final run to extend her advantage over the American three-time overall champion to 1.32 seconds . . . Host Germany dominated the fields in a pair of World Cup bobsled races in Winterberg, sweeping all six medals up for grabs in women’s and four-man competitions.

Nathan Knight’s basket with 1.1 seconds remaining gave William & Mary a 66-64 win over host Northeastern. The Tribe (11-5, 3-0 Colonial Athletic Association) led by 14 points with 8:17 to go before the Huskies (9-7, 3-1) rallied, tying the game on Shaquille Walters’s 3-point play with 13 seconds remaining. Knight’s winner came on a lefthanded bank shot over a defender in the paint. A desperation shot by Tyson Walker from beyond halfcourt hit the back of the rim . . . Christian Juzang scored 15 points with five assists, Noah Kirkwood added 13 points, and Harvard (11-4) beat UC Irvine (8-8), 77-73, to win its sixth straight and remain unbeaten at home . . . Obadiah Noel scored a career-high 27 points, Christian Lutete added 20, and UMass Lowell (7-9, 1-0) blitzed UMBC (7-9, 0-1) in overtime for an 86-73 victory in an American East Conference opener in Baltimore.

NBA

Irving not ruling out shoulder surgery

Kyrie Irving will keep rehabbing his right shoulder in hopes of rejoining the Brooklyn Nets this season, though he acknowledged that he may need surgery. Irving hasn’t played since Nov. 14. The Nets described his injury as an impingement. Irving said he also had bursitis in the shoulder. He said surgery would knock him out for at least a couple months, but he would prefer first to keep working toward playing this season, his first in Brooklyn . . . Washington Wizards guard Isaiah Thomas was fined $25,000 for making inappropriate contact with a game official. Thomas received a technical foul and was ejected early in the Wizards’ 122-103 home loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night. Thomas was tied up along the sideline by Portland’s Carmelo Anthony. As Thomas broke away from Anthony, he made contact with referee Marat Kogut, who stumbled into the crowd . . . Paul George did not play for the host Los Angeles Clippers in their 140-114 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies because of left hamstring tightness . . . Phoenix Suns forward Frank Kaminsky III is out of the lineup indefinitely because of a stress fracture in his right knee.

Hockey

Canada, Russia to decide junior crown

Alexis Lafreniere scored twice and Canada routed defending champion Finland, 5-0, to set up Sunday’s final against Russia at the world junior hockey championship in Ostrava, Czech Republic. Connor McMichael, Jamie Drysdale, and Ty Dellandrea also scored and goaltender Joel Hofer stopped 32 shots to shut out the Finns. Ivan Morozov scored his second goal in overtime and Russia topped Sweden, 5-4, in the other semifinal.

Tennis

Djokovic delivers for Serbia in ATP Cup

Novak Djokovic got more than he bargained for in his first competitive match of 2020 before fending off Kevin Anderson, 7-6 (7-5), 7-6 (8-6), to secure Serbia’s win over South Africa in Group A at the ATP Cup in Brisbane, Australia. Top-ranked Rafael Nadal had an easier time clinching Spain’s win over Georgia, beating Nikoloz Basilashvili, 6-3, 7-5, in Perth after Roberto Bautista Agut crushed No. 678-ranked Aleksandre Metreveli, 6-0, 6-0. But No. 4 Dominic Thiem went down in an upset to Bornic Coric, who clinched Croatia’s win over Austria with a 7-6 (7-4), 2-6, 6-3 win in Sydney. Marin Cilic took the opening singles 6-7 (4), 6-4, 6-4 over Denis Novak. In another Group A match, Gael Monfils secured France’s victory against Chile with a 6-3, 7-5 win over Cristian Garin after Benoite Paire’s 6-7 (3), 6-3, 6-3 victory over Nicolas Jarry. Japan won both singles and the doubles against Uruguay in a Group B tussle in Perth. Argentina needed a win in the doubles to edge Poland, 2-1, in a Group E match in Sydney. The 10-day, 24-team tournament ends with the final in Sydney on Jan. 12.leaving players time to fine-tune for the Australian Open in Melbourne. Two days after launching his cash for aces plan to raise funds for the wildfire recovery effort, Nick Kyrgios pulled out of the ATP Cup match against Canada on Sunday because of a sore back.

Miscellany

US soccer cancels training in Qatar

The US men’s soccer team canceled its plan to train in Doha, Qatar, from Jan. 5-25 “due to the developing situation in the region.” The US Soccer Federation announced the decision Friday, a day after a US military air strike killed a top Iranian military commander. The Americans will move training to a site in the United States that has not yet been determined . . . Bricks and Mortar, the leading money-winning horse in North America last year, headlines the three Eclipse Award finalists for Horse of the Year, to be presented on Jan. 23. Breeders’ Cup sprint winner Mitole and Maximum Security — the would-have-been winner of the Kentucky Derby — are the other contenders.