Christyn Williams scored 21 points and Megan Walker added 15 as top-ranked UConn eased past SMU, 80-42, to remain undefeated heading into Thursday’s showdown against No. 6 Baylor. The Huskies (12-0, 3-0 American) never trailed and led by as many as 40 points. SMU (6-7, 0-1) was facing its first ranked opponent this season. Williams and Walker have scored in double figures in every game this season. The Huskies outscored the Mustangs, 40-14, in the paint . . . Kiana Williams had 20 points and nine assists, leading No. 5 Stanford to a 77-56 win over Washington.

Hasahn French scored 19 points and grabbed 13 rebounds to lead Saint Louis to an 83-80 overtime victory over visiting UMass on Sunday. French made 9 of 15 shots from the floor for the Billikens (12-3, 1-1 Atlantic 10) and added five assists and two blocks, while picking up his fifth double-double of the season. Demarius Jacobs scored 18 points on 7-of-10 shooting, while Jordan Goodwin pitched in with 16 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists, and 4 steals. Carl Pierre’s layup for UMass (6-8, 0-1) with 22 seconds remaining in regulation sent the game to overtime tied at 73 . . . Sa’eed Nelson had 15 points, 10 rebounds, and 8 assists to lead American over BU, 67-63. Jamir Harris had 19 points for American (5-8, 1-1 Patriot). Javante McCoy had 17 points for the Terriers (7-8, 1-1), whose four-game win streak ended with the loss. Alex Vilarino scored 13 points and Walter Whyte 12 . . . Austin Butler scored 18 points, Drew Lowder hit a 3-pointer with six seconds left, and Holy Cross ended a six-game losing streak with a 63-61 win over Navy. Jaylen Walker ’s 3-pointer for Navy bounced off the rim twice before falling away as time expired . . . Makale Foreman scored 22 points and Miles Latimer added 14 as Stony Brook beat Maine, 73-52, in their America East opener.

Soccer

Liverpool advances at FA Cup

A wonder goal from a locally born teenager swept Liverpool into the fourth round of the FA Cup and extended Everton’s 20-year barren run at Anfield. It was a familiar result in a Merseyside derby — Liverpool still hasn’t lost at home to Everton in any competition since 1999 — but an unfamiliar scorer in the 1-0 win. The highly rated Curtis Jones, a technically gifted 18-year-old winger who joined the club at the age of 6, was one of a number of youth players selected by Liverpool as Jurgen Klopp rested his superstars. And Jones marked a rare start in the senior team by curling a 20-yard shot in off the underside of the crossbar in the 71st minute. . . . Meanwhile, a Liverpudlian at the other end of his career was the inspiration behind the biggest shock of the day in the third round. Wayne Rooney, 34 and now playing in a deep-lying midfield role in the twilight of his career, helped second-tier Derby eliminate Crystal Palace with a 1-0 away win. Rooney, the former Manchester United and England captain, played the full 90 minutes in his second game for Derby since his return to English soccer after a spell in the United States with DC United . . . Mario Balotelli slammed Lazio fans after the Italian forward was once again the target of racist chants in Brescia’s 2-1 home defeat. The Serie A soccer match was halted for a few minutes shortly after the half-hour mark and an announcement was made on the stadium’s tannoy system, while Lazio coach Simone Inzaghi wildly gesticulated to the visiting fans to stop. Balotelli posted a video of his goal on Instagram after the match and wrote: “Lazio fans that were today at the stadium SHAME ON YOU!” . . . After weeks of vandalism, the statue of Swedish star Zlatan Ibrahimovic has finally been overturned. The 500-kilogram monument, located outside the soccer stadium in Ibrahimovic’s hometown of Malmo, was cut off at the feet, causing it to topple over. A Sweden T-shirt was draped over the statue’s face. Ibrahimovic, who recently joined Italian team AC Milan, angered fans of his boyhood club, Malmo, in November when he bought a stake in one of its Swedish rivals, Hammarby, and stated his desire to make the Stockholm team “the best in Scandinavia.’’

Advertisement

Hockey

Canada wins World Junior title

Akil Thomas scored the winning goal in the final period and Canada rallied from two goals down to beat Russia, 4-3, in the final of the world junior championship. It was the 18th title for Canada, the most successful team in the tournament. Thomas backhanded the puck past goaltender Amir Miftakhov with 3:58 left for his only goal at the tournament to avenge a 6-0 loss to Russia at their group stage game, the worst loss for Canada in the history of the tournament. Dylan Cozens, Connor McMichael, and Barrett Hayton also scored for Canada. Goaltender Joel Hofer made 35 saves.

Advertisement

Miscellany

Russia ousts US at ATP Cup

Daniil Medvedev beat John Isner, 6-3, 6-1, to give Russia two wins from two starts at the ATP Cup, leaving the United States as the only winless team so far in Group D. Russia followed its 3-0 opening win over Italy with another comfortable victory in Perth, clinching the match against the Americans before the US pairing of Austin Krajicek and Rajeev Ram salvaged some pride with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Karen Khachanov and Medvedev. Khachanov gave the Russians a winning start with his 3-6, 7-5, 6-1 comeback victory over Taylor Fritz in the first singles . . . Clement Noel came from behind to win the first men’s World Cup slalom of 2020, sending him to the top of the discipline standings. The French skier was fourth after the opening leg, but he edged first-run leader Ramon Zenhaeusern of Switzerland by 0.07 seconds for his first win of the season and fourth overall. Alex Vinatzer of Italy was 0.29 back in third for his first career podium result.