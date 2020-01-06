Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa announced Monday he is entering the NFL draft and closing the book on a college career that began with a splash and ended with a devastating hip injury suffered in a Nov. 16 game against Mississippi State. The serious injury made his draft status less clear though Alabama team surgeon Dr. Lyle Cain has said Tagovailoa’s prognosis is “excellent’’ and predicts a full recovery. Tagovailoa, the 2018 Heisman Trophy runner-up, said during a news conference he’s optimistic he’ll be able to play next season, but said it’s hard to predict how high he’ll be drafted . . . After losing its top running back, Wisconsin is now losing its top wide receiver to the NFL. Quintez Cephus , a 6-foot-1-inch, 207-pounder who led the Badgers this season in receptions (59), receiving yards (901) and touchdown receptions (7), announced on Twitter and Instagram he will skip his senior season to enter the NFL draft. The announcement came three days after record-setting junior tailback Jonathan Taylor announced his decision to enter the draft.

College basketball

Gonzaga, UConn remain No. 1

San Diego State (15-0) and Auburn (13-0) climbed the polls to No. 7 and No. 5, respectively, after remaining the only undefeated Div. 1 men’s teams left, while the top three spots in the Associated Press Top 25 men’s poll remained unchanged with Gonzaga at No. 1, Duke at No. 2 and Kansas at No. 3 . . . In the women’s poll, UConn cruised to another two conference wins and remained No. 1 ahead of No. 2 Oregon. Oregon State remained at No. 3 . . . Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said 6-foot-6 freshman Wendell Moore will have surgery for a broken bone in his right hand . . . Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim said 6-7 sophomore forward Robert Braswell, who had been counted upon as an outside shooting threat, would be out for the season because of chronic pain in both shins.

Baseball

Hudson returns to Nationals

The Washington Nationals and Daniel Hudson agreed to a two-year, $11 million deal to bring back the 32-year-old righthanded reliever, who recorded the final out of the World Series-clinching victory over the Houston Astros on Oct. 30, back to the ballclub’s bullpen. The contract, which is still pending a physical, comes just three days after the Nationals inked another righthanded reliever, Will Harris, 35, to a three-year deal worth $24 million.

. . . The Los Angeles Angels have acquired righthanded reliever Kyle Keller, 26, from the Miami Marlins in exchange for 19-year-old minor league catcher Jose Estrada to Miami on Monday.

Miscellany

Ex-Olympian pleads not guilty

Michael Barisone, a former Olympic equestrian charged with shooting and wounding 39-year-old Lauren Kanarek Aug. 7 at his training center in Morris County (N.J.), pleaded not guilty to two counts of attempted murder. Barisone, an accomplished dressage rider who was a member of the 2008 Olympic team and coach of a 2016 Olympian, allegedly shot Kanarek twice in the chest and then tried to shoot her fiance, Robert Goodwin, over a lengthy dispute with the couple who had been living and training horses at Barisone’s farm in western New Jersey, where he also trained horses and riders . . . An MRI exam revealed Cleveland Cavaliers rookie guard Kevin Porter Jr. suffered only a sprained left knee in a loss to Minnesota after it appeared he had been seriously hurt . . . Minnesota Lynx assistant coach Walt Hopkins will be hired as the next head coach of the New York Liberty, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press .. . . Roger Penske completed his purchase of Indianapolis Motor Speedway, becoming just the fourth owner of the historic facility and subsidiaries that include the IndyCar Series. . . . Hans Tilkowski, the West Germany goalkeeper in the 1966 World Cup final against England, has died. He was 84.



. . . The International Ski Federation issued four-year doping bans to cross-country skiers Alexei Poltoranin, the former world champion gold medalist from Kazakhstan, and Estonian skiers Karel Tammjärv and Andreas Veerpalu, as well as Estonian coach Mati Alave . . . . The Canadian Football League announced Sid Spiegel and Gary Stern, executives at Crawford Steel, had been named the new owners of the Montreal Alouettes, winners of seven Grey Cups and founded in 1946 before American businessman Bob Wetenhall sold the franchise to the league in May