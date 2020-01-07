Could New Orleans rookie Zion Williamson makes his regular-season debut Saturday in Boston? Coach Alvin Gentry wasn’t ready to specify a date when Williamson would play in his first game — other than to virtually rule out Wednesday night’s game against Chicago — but he did say Williamson generally looked “fine” in practice Tuesday. Williamson, the No. 1 overall draft in June, practiced with the Pelicans last Thursday for the first time since he had arthroscopic knee surgery shortly before the season. After the Pelicans host the Bulls, they hit the road for games at New York on Friday, Boston on Saturday, and Detroit on Monday before returning home to play Utah on Jan. 16. “We want to make sure that everything is in place, and we'll take our time,’’ Gentry said, adding that there “definitely” would be minute restrictions placed on Williamson after he starts playing . . . Pistons forward Blake Griffin is out indefinitely after having surgery on his left knee. Griffin, 30, was an All-Star last season for the sixth time. He has played in just 18 games this season and is averaging a career-low 15.5 points and a career-low 4.7 rebounds per game.

Lefthander Rich Hill can earn $9.5 million in performance bonuses in his contract with the Minnesota Twins and righthander Homer Bailey can earn $1 million. Minnesota announced the one-year deals with the pitchers Dec. 31. Hill, 39, was guaranteed $3 million and the 33-year-old Bailey $7 million. Hill’s bonuses are based on starts or innings. Hill was 4-1 with a 2.45 ERA in 13 starts last season for the Dodgers, completing a $48 million, three-year contract. He missed about two months with a left forearm strain. He is recovering from left elbow surgery and is likely to miss the first half of next season. Bailey was 13-9 with a 4.57 ERA last year for Kansas City and Oakland, which acquired him in July. He is coming off a $105 million, six-year contract he signed with Cincinnati . . . Infielder Starlin Castro finalized a two-year contract with the Nationals, one of a flurry of recent moves by the World Series champions. The deal for the four-time All-star gives the club someone who can start at second base and maybe also play some at third, where Anthony Rendon left as a free agent. Last season with the Marlins, Castro batted .270 with career highs of 22 homers and 86 RBIs. Other agreements for Washington in recent days included free agents Will Harris — a reliever whose three-year deal will pay him $8 million each season — and first baeman Eric Thames and returning reliever Daniel Hudson . . . The White Sox bolstered their bullpen by agreeing to a $6 million, one-year contract with free agent reliever Steve Cishek. The 33-year-old Cishek is moving to the South Side after spending the previous two seasons with the crosstown Cubs. The sidearming righthander went 4-6 with a 2.95 ERA and seven saves in 70 appearances last year.

Advertisement

Tennis

Medvedev, Russia roll at ATP

Daniil Medvedev helped Russia to a 3-0 sweep of its pool matches to join Australia, Serbia, and Britain in the quarterfinals of the inaugural ATP Cup. Medvedev clinched victory against Norway by beating Casper Ruud, 6-3, 7-6 (8-6) in Perth. Karen Khachanov had already routed Victor Durasovic, 6-2, 6-1. The fifth-ranked Medvedev will join Serbia’s Novak Djokovic, undefeated Australia, and probably Rafael Nadal in Sydney for the knockout stages starting Thursday. Only an unlikely 3-0 loss to Japan on Wednesday would stop Nadal and his Spanish Davis Cup-winning teammates from making the quarterfinals. Australia will play Britain for a spot in the final four after Britain swept past Moldova, 3-0, without dropping a set and then took advantage of Bulgaria losing to Belgium 2-1 to finish first in Group C . . . Naomi Osaka got an extended workout in her opening match at the Brisbane International, just two weeks away from the defense of her Australia Open title. Osaka defeated Greece’s Maria Sakkari, 6-2, 6-7 (4-7), 6-3, to set up a second-round match with American Sofia Kenin. In other matches Tuesday, eighth-seeded Madison Keys beat Czech qualifier Maria Bouzkova, 6-2, 6-3. Keys will now face local favorite Samantha Stosur in the second round . . . On a day of upsets at the Shenzhen (China) Open, Kristyna Pliskova beat defending champion Aryna Sabalenka, 6-4, 6-4, and Anna Blinkova defeated top-seeded Belinda Bencic, 3-6, 6-3, 6-3.

Advertisement

Miscellany

NWSL president steps down

National Women’s Soccer League president Amanda Duffy is stepping down to become executive vice president of the Orlando Pride. Duffy will take over front office and technical duties for the Pride and represent the team on the NWSL board. Duffy, 39, has served as the league’s president for the past year. She joined the NWSL in 2017 as managing director of operations. The NWSL is currently without a commissioner; the position has been vacant since Jeff Plush left in 2017, although Duffy had assumed many of his duties . . . The Premier Lacrosse League will once again open its season at Gillette Stadium with a three-game showcase May 29-30 . . . Two-time world champion skier Tessa Worley has had surgery on her right knee and will miss several weeks of World Cup racing. The 30-year-old Worley, who is among Mikaela Shiffrin’s main rivals in giant slalom, posted on Instagram from her hospital bed and suggested she will return to training before the end of the season.