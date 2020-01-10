Mookie Betts wasn’t the only player to land a massive payday, as players not yet eligible for free agency and teams settled on contracts to avoid arbitration. Among the biggest one-year deals agreed to were for Cubs third baseman and 2016 NL MVP Kris Bryant ($18.6 million); his Chicago infield neighbor Javier Baez ($10 million); Cleveland shortstop Francisco Lindor ($17.5 million), the subject of trade rumors all winter; Cincinnati pitcher Trevor Bauer ($17.5 million), who went through a contentious hearing with Cleveland last offseason; Yankees left-hander James Paxton ($12.5 million); reigning NL MVP Cody Bellinger , whose $11.5 million from the Dodgers was a record for an arbitration first-timer; White Sox closer Alex Colome ($10,532,500); and Yankees slugger Aaron Judge ($8.5 million). Additionally, left fielder David Peralta agreed to a $22 million, three-year contract with Arizona, and ESPN reported Minnesota and Miguel Sano have a three-year pact that will buy out his two free-agent seasons. Among the reported 20 who couldn’t come to an agreement with their teams were George Springer , who wants $22.5 million while Houston offered $17.5M; Philadelphia catcher J.T. Realmuto ; Milwaukee reliever Josh Hader ; and the Dodgers’ Max Muncy and Joc Pederson . . . George Nicolau , chairman of Major League Baseball’s arbitration panel from 1986–1995, died Jan. 2 at age 94. It was his ruling against baseball owners in collusion cases following both the 1986 and 1987 seasons that eventually led to a $280 million settlement to affected free agents. Nicolau also famously decided to reinstate Yankees pitcher Steve Howe in November 1992, overturning a lifetime ban imposed by Commissioner Fay Vincent following seven suspensions for infractions related to drug or alcohol use.

Boston College continued announcing new football coach Jeff Hafley’s staff for the 2020 season, with former New Mexico and Liberty offensive coordinator Joe Dailey taking over as wide receivers coach, and Rich Gunnell moving to running backs coach following four years leading the wideouts and serving as interim coach for the Eagles’ loss in the Birmingham Bowl earlier this month. On Thursday, BC named former UMass defensive coordinator Aazaar Abdul-Rahim as its new defensive backs coach . . . Leading Michigan State receiver Cody White said he’s forgoing his senior season and entering the 2020 NFL draft . . . Stanford’s Paulson Adebo, considered one of the top cornerback prospects eligible for the draft, will return to school for his senior season.

HOCKEY

Quintet get MSG showcase

Five women, including former Nobles and Harvard women’s hockey star Michelle Picard, will participate in a scrimmage with former NHL players during the first intermission of Saturday’s Harvard-Yale men’s game at Madison Square Garden. The shutdown of the 12-year-old Canadian Women’s Hockey League last spring left the five-team National Women’s Hockey League, in which the Boston Pride are 17-0 this season and hosting the All-Star Weekend on Feb. 8-9, as the lone pro circuit in North America.

NBA

Lakers GM Pelinka promoted

The Lakers gave general manager Rob Pelinka an additional title, promoting him to vice president of basketball operations and extending his contract, according to ESPN. Los Angeles, a West-leading 30-7 entering Friday, added Anthony Davis to LeBron James in the offseason, helping rocket them back into title contention. Davis, however, spurned a four-year max extension earlier this week, according to Yahoo Sports, telling the team he would become an unrestricted free agent in July. The superstar missed Friday’s game against Dallas due to bruised buttocks . . . Miami’s Jimmy Butler was fined $35,000, and Indiana’s T.J. Warren $25,000, following an altercation between the two on Wednesday that including matching technical fouls and a Flagrant Foul 1 on Butler, who blew kisses and “escalated the situation on social media after the game” . . . According to Stadium, Detroit has applied for a $9.2 million disabled player exception for the potential season-ending loss of All-Star Blake Griffin, who underwent arthroscopic knee surgery this week and hasn’t played since Dec. 28.

MISCELLANY

Wie announces pregnancy

Michelle Wie, who married Golden State Warriors executive Jonnie West in August, announced on Instagram they are having their first child this summer. “The motivation to come back is even stronger,” the Hawaiian said via conference call during the Sony Open. “Because I’m having a girl, I want her to see me play, and be a strong woman” . . . Former US forward Brian McBride, 47, has been hired to succeed Earnie Stewart as general manager of the American men’s national soccer team. Stewart was promoted last August to sporting director of the US Soccer Federation.