Redshirt freshman quarterback Trey Lance ran for 166 yards, with a clutch 44-yard touchdown to start the fourth quarter, and North Dakota State held on Saturday to claim its eighth FCS national championship with a 28-20 win over James Madison. James Hendricks had an interception at the goal line in the final seconds for the Bison (16-0), who stretched their FCS-record winning streak to 37 and completed the first 16-win season in any division since Yale in 1894.

Outfielder Brett Gardner and the New York Yankees finalized his $12.5 million, one-year contract. New York agreed to the deal Dec. 13 during the winter meetings, and the 36-year-old took a physical on Tuesday. His addition, following last month’s $324 million, nine-year contract with pitcher Gerrit Cole, raised the Yankees’ projected luxury-tax payroll to about $248 million — the threshold where the highest luxury-tax rate starts. Gardner gets a $2 million signing bonus and an $8 million salary for this coming season. The Yankees have a $10 million option for 2021 with a $2.5 million buyout. New York opened a roster spot by designating lefthander Stephen Tarpley for assignment. Gardner hit .251 and set career highs with 28 homers and 74 RBIs, a rare lefthanded bat in a Yankees lineup dominated by righthanded hitters.

College basketball

No. 4 Baylor tips No. 3 Kansas

With dominant guard play from Jared Butler and MaCio Teague, a suffocating performance by the Big 12’s best defense, and plenty of answers whenever Kansas tried to make a second-half run, the fourth-ranked Bears thumped the No. 3 Jayhawks, 67-55, for their first win in 18 tries on the hallowed hardwood of the Phog. “This year, you know, we came in with the expectation to win, the expectation to do great things,” said Butler, who finished with 22 points. “And it shows when you expect to win versus just trying to survive.” . . . Walter Whyte had 16 points and a career-high 12 rebounds to lead Boston University to an 81-59 win over Army. Whyte made 4 of 6 shots from 3-point range for the Terriers (9-8, 3-1 Patriot League) in notching his first double-double of the season. Max Mahoney had 18 points on 8-of-12 shooting, 9 rebounds, and 8 assists for BU, which earned its sixth straight win at home. . . Obi Toppin scored 16 points before leaving with an ankle injury early in the second half, giving 15th-ranked Dayton a scare while it pulled away to an 88-60 victory over UMass. Dayton (14-2, 3-0 Atlantic 10) took control right away, building a 20-point lead, and remained unbeaten at home. The Flyers didn’t need Toppin to finish off UMass (7-9, 1-2), which never recovered from the Flyers’ opening surge. Tre Mitchell led the Minutemen with 16 points. UMass had 21 turnovers, including six during a 4:50 spurt as Dayton took control early in the game.

Tennis

Nadal leads Spain over Australia

Rafael Nadal weathered an early barrage before beating Alex de Minaur, 4-6, 7-5, 6-1, to clinch Spain’s semifinal win over Australia in Sydney and secure a spot in the inaugural ATP Cup decider against Serbia. Second-ranked Novak Djokovic beat Daniil Medvedev, 6-1, 5-7, 6-4, to secure Serbia’s win over Russia in an earlier semifinal . . . Madison Keys came from a break and set down to beat two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova in the Brisbane International semifinals. The American won nine of 10 games in her mid-match recovery to beat Kvitova, 3-6, 6-2, 6-3. Defending Brisbane champion Karolina Pliskova beat Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka, 6-7 (10-12), 7-6 (7-3), 6-2, after saving a match point.

Winter Sports

Suter wins World Cup downhill

Corinne Suter’s consistent year in downhill racing finally earned her a first World Cup win in Altenmarkt-Zauchensee, Austria. Suter defied poor visibility in a race twice delayed to finish 0.29 seconds ahead of Nicol Delago. Mikaela Shiffrin, the overall World Cup standings leader, skipped the race . . . Riding a wild second run down the steep Adelboden, Switzerland, slope, Zan Kranjec won a World Cup giant slalom to lead the season-long standings. Kranjec had been sixth fastest in the morning run and his aggressive style took him 0.29 seconds ahead of Filip Zubcic, who got a career-best result.