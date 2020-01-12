■ Rebounding: Carter 9.9, Markkanen 6.6, LaVine 4.6, Thaddeus Young 4.6.

■ Assists: Tomas Satoransky 5.3, LaVine 4.0, Kris Dunn 3.3.

■ Head to head: This is the second of four meetings this season. The Celtics took the first meeting, 111-104, last Saturday in Chicago.

■ Miscellany: Carter is expected to miss four to six weeks after spraining his right ankle at Dallas last Monday . . . Chicago is 3-7 in their last 10 games but snapped a six-game losing streak Saturday with a 108-99 win over Detroit . . . Chicago went into Sunday’s games eighth in the league in 3-pointers made and 3-pointers attempted per game. The Bulls also led the league in steals.