■ Assists: Jakub Voracek 26, Konecny 24, Sean Couturier 24.

■ Goaltending: Carter Hart (14-11-3, 2.53 GAA), Brian Elliot (9-5-3, 3.16 GAA).

■ Head to head: This is the second of three meetings. The Flyers won the first meeting, 3-2, in a shootout Nov. 10.

■ Miscellany: The Flyers are 4-5-1 in their last 10 games, but have won four of their last five at home . . . Philadelphia has been involved in nine shootouts (4-5) . . . The Flyers have lost only three home games in regulation, including a 1-0 defeat by Tampa Bay on Saturday . . . Defenseman Justin Braun will be sidelined for the rest of the month with a groin injury.

The Flyers have the 10th-best penalty-killing percentage in the NHL (82.4 percent).