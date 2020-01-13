The NHL is increasing its promotion of women’s hockey by adding a three-on-three game between US and Canadian national team members to its All-Star festivities this month in St. Louis. The women’s game will happen during the Jan. 24-25 weekend that showcases the top players in the NHL, according to three people with direct knowledge of the plans who discussed them Monday with the Associated Press. The plan has been in the works for months, with as many as 24 players set to participate . . . Oilers forward Zack Kassian was suspended for two games without pay for grabbing Flames forward Matthew Tkachuk by the collar, throwing him to the ice, and punching him several times. The altercation occurred in the second period of the Flames’ 4-3 home win over the Oilers on Saturday. Kassian received two minor penalties for roughing and a 10-minute misconduct. His attack on Tkachuk followed a hard check into the boards by the Flames player that sent Kassian’s helmet flying . . . The Maple Leafs lost defenseman Morgan Rielly for at least eight weeks with a fractured foot. Rielly, 25, blocked a shot in the first period of Sunday night’s 8-4 loss in Florida but managed to finish the game. The Leafs have also been without fellow top-four defenseman Jake Muzzin since he broke his foot Dec. 27.

Baylor has a pair of No. 2s in the Associated Press polls, with both the men’s and women’s basketball teams ranked second. The Bears and Lady Bears, both 13-1 overall, were also ranked in the top two at the same time in January 2017. Baylor’s men moved up two spots in the new poll Monday, two days after the Bears’ first win ever at then-No. 3 Kansas that was their fourth win over a Top 25 team this season. The defending national champion Lady Bears jumped four spots in the women’s poll. They won at then-No. 1 UConn on Thursday night, ending the Huskies’ 98-game home winning streak. Baylor, which has won three national titles in coach Kim Mulkey’s 20 seasons, now has the longest home winning streak at 47 in a row after beating Oklahoma State 94-48 in its Big 12 home opener Sunday . . . Javante McCoy registered 13 points as visiting Boston University rolled past Loyola (Md.), 85-53. Walter Whyte and Sukhmail Mathon each added 12 points for BU (10-8, 4-1 Patriot), which won its third straight and seventh of its last eight. Andrew Kostecka had 13 points for the Greyhounds (9-9, 1-4), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Golden Dike added 11 points and Kenneth Jones added 10.

College soccer

Shapiro to take over Harvard

The Tufts athletic department announced that men’s soccer coach Josh Shapiro will take the vacant position at Harvard. Shapiro led the Jumbos to four NCAA Division 3 titles in the past six years, including the last two. Tufts defeated Amherst, 2-0, in the 2019 title game. In 10 seasons at Tufts, Shapiro compiled a 126-37-28 record for a 73.3 winning percentage.

Dan Shulman

Soccer

Barcelona ousts Valverde

Barcelona made a rare coaching change midway through the season, replacing Ernesto Valverde, 55, with former Real Betis manager Quique Setién, 61. The move came four days after a loss to Atlético Madrid in the semifinals of the Spanish Super Cup, a result that significantly increased pressure on Valverde. Valverde was in charge of the team practice Monday, which happened before the club’s board of directors met to seal his fate. It is the first time since 2003 that Barcelona has made a change in the middle of the season. Louis van Gaal left the club that January, and since then six other coaches have begun their stints at the start of the season . . . The Women’s World Cup champion US team will face Spain and England, two teams it defeated on the way to the title, as well as Japan in the fifth annual SheBelieves Cup kicking off in March. Doubleheader matches in the round robin-style tournament will be held in Orlando, Fla., on March 5, in Harrison, N.J., on March 8, and in Frisco, Texas, on March 11.

Tennis

Smoke affecting practice

Smoke haze and poor air quality caused by wildfires temporarily suspended practice sessions for the Australian Open at Melbourne Park, but qualifying began later in the morning. The Australian Open is scheduled to start Jan. 20. The International Tennis Federation and the groups that run the US Open, French Open, and Wimbledon pledged a total of $400,000 to help the relief efforts for the Australian wildfires. The donations will go to the Australian Red Cross. The death toll in Australia has risen to at least 27, while the fires have destroyed more than 2,000 homes and scorched an area larger than the state of Indiana since September.

Miscellany

Shaughnessy, Reiss honored

Dan Shaughnessy of the Boston Globe and Mike Reiss of ESPN.com were named the Massachusetts sportswriters of the year by the National Sports Media Association. It was the 14th time Shaughnessy has been honored, and the first for Reiss. Jerry Remy of NESN was namd the state’s Sportscaster of the Year for the second time. Dan Patrick, Tom Verducci, and Michael Wilbon were voted into the NSMA Hall of Fame, along with Skip Caray, Cawood Ledford, and Dick Young following the annual vote of NSMA’s membership. The NSMA will also honor the 2019 national Sportscaster of the Year, Kevin Harlan, 2019 national Sportswriter of the Year, Adrian Wojnarowski, and 110 state representatives . . . Washington Nationals pitching prospect Fausto Segura was killed in a traffic accient Sunday night in his hometown of Barahona, Dominican Republic, according to ESPN Deportes. The righthander was 23 . . . The Diamondbacks finalized a $22 million, three-year contract with 32-year-old outfielder David Peralta. The 2019 Gold Glove winner in left field avoided his final year of arbitration by agreeing to the deal . . . Tony Kemp, a lefthanded-hitting infielder and outfielder, was acquired by the Athletics from the Cubs for minor league infielder Alfonso Rivas. The versatile Kemp began last season with Houston, where he played from 2016-2018 . . . Cavaliers rookie swingman Dylan Windler will miss the rest of the season with a leg injury he sustained during the preseason. The Cavaliers said Windler, the No. 26 overall pick in last year’s draft, is dealing with symptoms from a stress reaction in his lower left leg. Windler was making progress and nearing a return until a recent setback, and the team said he will now undergo surgery.