Linebacker Luke Kuechly, who starred at Boston College before becoming a five-time All-Pro with the Panthers, announced Tuesday night he is retiring from the NFL.

The 28-year-old took to social media to make his statement, describing the reasons for his decision.

“I’ve been fortunate enough to have the opportunity to play this game since I was in fourth grade. I’ve been with the Panthers now for eight years. It’s never the right time to step away, but now is the right time for me,” he said. “It’s a tough decision. I’ve thought about it a lot and I think now is the right chance for me to move on.