fb-pixel
No.Rec.Last
1.Franklin8-01
2.Br.-Raynham9-02
3.St. Mary's12-14
4.Central Catholic9-15
5.Cathedral7-33
6.Needham8-16
7.Newton North8-27
8.Natick7-18
9.Masconomet7-19
10.Pentucket8-110
11.Walpole8-313
12.Hingham8-112
13.Oliver Ames7-114
14.Foxborough7-115
15.Cambridge8-216
16.Amesbury9-019
17.Rockland7-211
18.Norwood8-120
19.Norwell8-0
20.Bishop Feehan8-1