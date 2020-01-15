|No.
|Rec.
|Last
|1.
|Franklin
|8-0
|1
|2.
|Br.-Raynham
|9-0
|2
|3.
|St. Mary's
|12-1
|4
|4.
|Central Catholic
|9-1
|5
|5.
|Cathedral
|7-3
|3
|6.
|Needham
|8-1
|6
|7.
|Newton North
|8-2
|7
|8.
|Natick
|7-1
|8
|9.
|Masconomet
|7-1
|9
|10.
|Pentucket
|8-1
|10
|11.
|Walpole
|8-3
|13
|12.
|Hingham
|8-1
|12
|13.
|Oliver Ames
|7-1
|14
|14.
|Foxborough
|7-1
|15
|15.
|Cambridge
|8-2
|16
|16.
|Amesbury
|9-0
|19
|17.
|Rockland
|7-2
|11
|18.
|Norwood
|8-1
|20
|19.
|Norwell
|8-0
|—
|20.
|Bishop Feehan
|8-1
|—