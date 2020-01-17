The Celtics were No. 2 in team merchandise sold from October through December at NBA-Store.com, with Jayson Tatum fourth in jersey sales. The Los Angeles Lakers and LeBron James topped their respective lists, according to the latest numbers put out by the league. The top-10 jerseys belonged to James, reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo , Golden State’s Stephen Curry , Tatum, Houston’s James Harden , Luka Doncic of Dallas, new Los Angeles Clipper Kawhi Leonard , LeBron’s new Lakers teammate Anthony Davis , Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid , and Brooklyn’s Kyrie Irving was 10th. Kemba Walker ranked 14th, just ahead of No. 1 overall pick Zion Williamson . . . Changes to the NBA schedule in time for the 75th anniversary season in 2021-22 remain a real possibility, but the league’s board of governors likely won’t vote on them in April, according to an Associated Press source. Suggestions include a 78-game regular season, an in-season tournament in November and December, and a reseeding of the playoffs prior to the final four . . . Two-time All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns was in the starting lineup for Minnesota at Indiana after missing 15 games with a sprained left knee.

MLB: No HGH exemptions

Major League Baseball has never issued a therapeutic use exemption for human growth hormone, the league and Major League Baseball Players Association announced in response to an allegation that four-time AL MVP Mike Trout has been secretly using HGH as treatment for a fabricated thyroid condition. An Instagram account purportedly run by David Brosius, son of 11-year major leaguer Scott Brosius, posted the claim, citing information gleaned while his father was Seattle’s third-base coach in 2017. (The elder Brosius was an assistant coach with the Mariners in 2017, and their third-base coach in 2018.) The account was deleted after social media site Reddit found the post, but then reactivated so David Brosius could apologize, claiming the story was a hypothetical with “no evidence behind it.” MLB issued 91 therapeutic use exemptions for ADHD drugs last season, according to the MLB/MLBPA annual report, plus one each for hypersomnia, hypogonadism, and kidney disease . . . Houston Astros owner Jim Crane said he has interviewed a number of candidates, and expects to hire a replacement for fired manager A.J. Hinch by Feb. 3. He added that he expects most of Hinch’s staff to stay in place . . . Former Walmart Inc. chief executive David Glass, 84, who owned the Kansas City Royals for nearly two decades before selling the franchise for $1 billion last fall, died on Jan. 9 of complications from pneumonia. Glass’s Royals reached the World Series twice and won it in 2015, but had just four winning seasons in his 20 years as owner . . . The Colorado Rockies will retire the No. 33 of outfielder Larry Walker, a Hall of Fame contender in his final year on the writers’ ballot, on April 19 . . . Reliever Craig Stammen finalized a $9 million, two-year contract to remain with the San Diego Padres.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Etienne staying at Clemson

Two-time Atlantic Coast Conference player of the year Travis Etienne is returning to Clemson for his senior season, the junior running back announced on social media. Etienne was projected as a second-round selection after he gained 1,614 yards and 19 touchdowns this season . . . Declaring of quarterback Joe Burrow, “we call him young Tom Brady,’’ president Donald Trump feted national champion LSU at the White House, saying the undefeated Tigers would long be remembered as one of the greatest in college football history . . . Boston College announced Matt Thurin, an Ohio State defensive quality control coach the last five seasons, as its special teams coordinator under new coach Jeff Hafley. Hafley worked with Thurin on the OSU staff for one year.

MISCELLANY

Canes’ Hamilton breaks leg

Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Dougie Hamilton, a first-time All-Star, had surgery and is out indefinitely after he broke his left leg Thursday, getting tangled with Columbus’ Kevin Stenlund during a chase for the puck. The 26-year-old has 14 goals and 40 points in 47 games, second and fourth respectively among NHL defensemen . . . Former Whitman-Hanson star midfielder Sam Mewis was named among the 20 players that will compete from the United States in the upcoming CONCACAF Olympic qualifying women’s soccer tournament. Five of her teammates from the Women’s World Cup champions last summer were not, including Alex Morgan, who’s expecting her first child, and promising young forward Mallory Pugh. Eighteen of the 20 spots went to players from the World Cup squad, including one to Carli Lloyd, who will turn 38 before the Tokyo Games and was largely a reserve in France. The charges of Vlatko Andonovski, who took over last October after Jill Ellis stepped down, open qualifying on Jan. 28 in Houston against Haiti. The United States has made the field for every Olympic tournament since women’s soccer was added to the Games in 1996, and has won four gold medals . . . American star Christian Pulisic’s adductor injury appears likely to keep him out of Chelsea’s lineup until mid-February. The 21-year-old attacker has not played since New Year’s Day, and has six goals and six assists in all competitions this season.