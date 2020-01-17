Murray and Blair shot 64 in sunny and mostly calm conditions. Murray closed with a bogey on the par-4 ninth on PGA West’s Stadium Course, also the site of the final round in the pro-am event.

“I didn’t score as I probably could have or wanted to, but I really had a good day,” said Mickelson, the 49-year-old Hall of Famer competing for the first time since early November. “It wasn’t quite as sharp as I wanted it to be, maybe a little bit rusty, but it was a good first day.’’

Phil Mickelson struggled off the tee Thursday in his first round of the year, shooting a 2-under-par 70 to fall six strokes behind leaders Zac Blair and Grayson Murray at The American Express in La Quinta, Calif.

Blair had a bogey-free round at La Quinta Country Club.

Rickie Fowler, Scottie Scheffler and Hank Lebioda shot 65. Fowler and Scheffler opened at La Quinta, while Lebioda played PGA West’s Jack Nicklaus Tournament Course.

Mickelson, also the tournament host, birdied the par-5 fifth and sixth holes to get to 3 under, then gave away two strokes on the par-4 eighth when he drove left into the water and hit his third left of the green.

“I've been working on kind of a little low shot to get it in play and I hit it a few times today and I didn’t hit it as efficiently as I wanted to, but the miss wasn’t as bad as some of my other drives,’’ said Mickelson, the tournament winner in 2002 and 2004.

LPGA — American Danielle Kang stepped to the tee at the treacherous par-3 finishing hole at the season-opening Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions and had a bit of a problem. Standing 204 yards from the flag stick, she told her caddie that she didn’t have a club for the shot.

That’s when she got creative, choosing a 5-wood and hitting a huge cut that traveled perfectly before settling 18 feet below the hole. She missed the putt that had 4 feet of break. But the tee shot summed up just how good her day had gone.

Kang birdied half the holes at Four Seasons Golf and Sports Club in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., made a single bogey, and her 8-under 63 was enough to carve out a two-shot lead.

European — Brooks Koepka shot a 6-under 66 in his return to competition after a knee injury and was tied for third place after the opening round of the Abu Dhabi Championship in United Arab Emirates. Koepka is two shots behind co-leaders Shaun Norris and Renato Paratore.

Champions — Bernhard Langer and Miguel Angel Jimenez shot 8-under 64 to share the first-round lead in the Mitsubishi Electric Championship in Ka’upulehi-Kona, Hawaii. Ernie Els struggled in his debut on the 50-and-over tour, shooting a 72.